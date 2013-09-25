(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, September 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings affirms The Clorox
Company's
(Clorox) ratings as follows:
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--$1.1 billion revolving credit facility at 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured Notes at 'BBB+';
--Commercial paper program at 'F2'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable. Clorox's revolving credit
facility, $200 million
of outstanding commercial paper and approximately $2.2 billion
in unsecured
senior notes are affected by this action.
KEY RATING DRIVERS:
Low Business Risk:
Clorox's ratings are predicated on its low business risk,
focused strategy of
having branded products with large or leading market shares in
mid-sized
categories, strong credit protection measures and ample
liquidity. The company
has been able to execute or lead pricing initiatives given
strong market shares.
As a result, Clorox's financial performance has been consistent
for more than
seven years. In that time frame, organic revenue growth rates
have been in the
1% to 5% range, though led mainly by pricing, and EBITDA
approximately $1.1
billion to $1.3 billion.
More than 75% of Clorox's revenues are generated in the U.S.
where it competes
in mature, slow growth categories. Thus absent acquisitions,
Clorox's revenue
growth has been in the low single digit range and at the lower
end of the peer
group. For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2013 (FY13) organic
revenue growth of
2.8% to $5.6 billion was substantially driven by price increases
of 2.7%. EBITDA
of $1.2 billion was within the company's historical range.
Consistent FCF:
FCF improved to $246 million and above Fitch's expectations in
FY13 given a
benign input cost environment for commodities such as packaging
and resins.
Average FCF over the past four years has been $210 million and
is likely to
remain in the $210 to $250 million range next year. There is
some pressure on
margins due to negative foreign exchange translation, increased
brand support to
support new product launches and a promotional environment, some
increase in
resin prices, and difficult inflationary environments in
Venezuela and Argentina
(approximately 7% of FY13's revenues). However, Fitch
anticipates that cost
savings and modest revenue growth should offset much of these
headwinds
supporting solid FCF at least at historical averages.
Moderate Leverage:
Clorox's commitment to operating with leverage of 2x to 2.5x is
a key support to
its rating and ended the year at 2.1x, as defined by its credit
agreement. The
company's stable business model and FCF generation provides
flexibility to
invest in its operations and comfortably execute moderate
discretionary
activities within its leverage target. Fitch expects that the
company may
increase discretionary activities related to additional share
repurchases or
bolt-on acquisitions as it is at the low end of its leverage
target but should
remain within 2.5x. There is room within the rating for up to
$450 million in
additional debt with limited impact to ratings as long as the
current operating
profile remains.
Ample Liquidity:
The company has $1.4 billion in liquidity, comprised primarily
of its $1.1
billion revolving credit facility which matures in 2017. There
are no long term
debt maturities until 2015 providing Clorox with significant
liquidity in the
short term. A $575 million 5% note and a $300 million 3.55% note
is due in 2015.
These are likely to be refinanced.
The revolving credit agreement provides the only financial
covenant with a
requirement that Debt/EBITDA be no more than 3.5x. As such,
EBITDA would have to
decline more than 40% from FY13's $1.2 billion to breach this
covenant. Given
its steady performance and approximately $1.1 billion in EBITDA
in each of the
past seven years, a marked reduction appears unlikely.
Intermittent Input Cost Pressures:
Commodities used in the manufacturing process such as resin and
packaging can
experience periods of price volatility and pressure margins.
However the company
has demonstrated that it will quickly adjust prices and that
margin compression
would likely be short term in nature. Between pricing actions
and a proven
ability to continually reduce costs, EBITDA is likely to remain
in historical
ranges.
RATING SENSITIVITIES:
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating action include:
A change in financial strategy to operate with higher leverage,
or completing a
large debt-financed share buyback or acquisition is likely to
trigger a negative
rating action. None of these actions are expected.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a positive
rating action include:
The company has the financial flexibility to manage its credit
metrics at higher
levels given stable cash flows. Operating with leverage of less
than 2x and
demonstrating a commitment to staying within that band while
maintaining its
current business momentum would support upward migration of
Clorox's rating.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Grace Barnett
Director
+1-212-908-0718
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Wesley E Moultrie, II, CPA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3186
Committee Chairperson
David Peterson
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3177
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (August 2013)
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
