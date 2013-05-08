(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'AAAmmf'
rating assigned
to The Milestone Treasury Obligations Fund, a money market fund
managed by CLS
Investments, LLC.
KEY RATING DRIVERS:
The main drivers of the rating affirmation are:
--The fund's investment guidelines mandating credit quality,
diversification and
short maturity profile;
--Minimal exposure to interest rate and spread risk;
--The capabilities and resources of CLS Investments, LLC as
investment advisor.
The 'AAAmmf' money market fund rating reflects the fund's strong
capacity to
achieve its investment objective of preserving principal and
providing
shareholder liquidity through limiting credit, market and
liquidity risks.
FUND OBJECTIVE
The fund seeks to maximize current income to the extent
consistent with
preservation of capital and liquidity and the maintenance of a
stable $1.00 per
share net asset value. As of April 12, 2013, the fund had $256
million in assets
under management.
CREDIT QUALITY AND DIVERSIFICATION
The fund pursues its objective by investing principally in U.S.
Treasury bills,
notes and bonds and repurchase agreements backed by such
securities. The fund
also may invest in shares of other money market funds with
similar investment
guidelines. At the time of the rating assignment there were no
investments in
other money market funds. Consistent with Fitch's 'AAAmmf'
rating criteria, the
fund seeks to maintain a high credit quality by transacting
exclusively with
counterparties rated at least 'A/F1' by Fitch or equivalent. In
line with the
same criteria, the fund limits its exposure to individual
repurchase agreement
counterparties to 25% of their total assets, on a fully
collateralized basis.
Fitch views these investment policies as consistent with Fitch's
'AAAmmf' rating
criteria.
MARKET RISK AND LIQUIDITY
Consistent with Fitch's 'AAAmmf' rating criteria, the fund seeks
to manage its
market risk exposure by limiting its weighted average maturity
(WAM) and
weighted average life (WAL) to 60 and 120 days, respectively.
The fund also manages its liquidity by investing at least 10% of
its total
assets in securities maturing overnight or other qualifying
assets such as U.S.
Treasuries and at least 25% of its total assets in securities
maturing within
seven days or other qualified assets. As of April 12, 2013, the
fund fully met
these liquidity requirements.
INVESTMENT ADVISOR
CLS Investments, LLC serves as the investment advisor to the
fund and as such
directs the management of the fund's investment portfolio as
well as its
business affairs. CLS Investments, LLC is a subsidiary of
NorthStar Financial
Services Group, LLC. CLS, with USD3.81 bilion in AUM and 76
employees, acts as a
third party asset manager for other financial planners.
CLS Investments, LLC's investment advisory capabilities,
operational controls,
corporate governance, and compliance procedures are consistent
with the rating
assigned to the fund, in Fitch's opinion. The administrator of
the fund is
Gemini, an affiliate of NorthStar, and the custodian is Bank of
New York Mellon.
Fitch views the role of the investment advisor with respect to
financial support
as less critical in the case of U.S. Treasury and government
funds where the
risk of credit and liquidity events is less significant.
RATING SENSITIVITY AND SURVEILLANCE
The rating may be sensitive to material changes in the credit
quality or market
risk profiles of the fund. A material adverse deviation from
Fitch guidelines
for any key rating driver could cause the ratings to be lowered
by Fitch.
Furthermore, given the primary investment focus on U.S.
government securities,
the rating may be sensitive to material adverse changes in the
U.S. government's
financial condition and that of the broader U.S. economy.
Fitch receives weekly fund holdings information and other
pertinent fund data
from the fund administrator to conduct surveillance against
ratings guidelines
and maintain its money market fund ratings.
For additional information about Fitch money market fund rating
criteria, please
review the criteria referenced below, which can be found on
Fitch's web site.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Gwen Fink-Stone J.D.
Associate Director
+1-212-908-9162
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Greg Fayvilevich
Director
+1-212-908-9151
Committee Chairperson
Manuel Arrive, CFA
Senior Director
+44 203 530 1384
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
The sources of information used to assess this rating were the
public domain and
CLS Investments, LLC.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Money Market Fund Rating Criteria', March 26, 2013.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Global Money Market Fund Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.