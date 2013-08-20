LONDON, August 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed The
Netherlands' Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Rating (IDRs) at
'AAA'. The Outlook is
Negative. At the same time, the agency has affirmed The
Netherlands' Short-term
foreign-currency IDR at 'F1+' and the Country Ceiling at 'AAA'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects the Netherlands' strong underlying
economic,
institutional and credit fundamentals, including its consistent
current account
surpluses and positive net international investment position, as
well as its
strong financing flexibility. The Outlook remains Negative due
to the worsening
public debt dynamics, although they remain within the tolerance
for a 'AAA'
rating, and the persistent economic recession related to high
household
indebtedness and declining house prices.
The affirmation of the Netherlands' 'AAA' rating reflects the
following key
rating drivers:
- The country's flexible, diversified, high value added and
competitive economy
as well as its current account surpluses and positive net
international
investment position. The credit profile also benefits from
strong domestic
institutions, a track record of sound budgetary management and
historically
broad public and political consensus in support of fiscal
discipline. However,
recently such political consensus has proved more fragile.
- Fitch judges financing risk to be very low reflecting an
average debt maturity
of seven years, low borrowing costs and strong financing
flexibility underpinned
by its status as a core eurozone sovereign issuer, with deep
capital markets.
- The banking sector has so far been resilient to the sharp
housing market
decline. The Dutch National Bank (DNB) estimates that around 25%
of mortgages
are in negative equity due to the fall in house prices. However,
this has not
been accompanied by significant asset quality deterioration.
- The Dutch government has initiated reforms in the housing
market. Although the
reforms are being phased in gradually, they are a first attempt
to address the
imbalances in the housing market.
- The government has taken substantial steps to address the area
of pension
reform. The long-term sustainability of the pension system has
been strengthened
through an increase in the retirement age from 65 years in 2012
to 67 in 2021,
after which the retirement age will be linked to changes in life
expectancy.
According to the EC, projected pension expenditure increases
will be reduced by
1.8pp of GDP up to 2060 relative to the projections of the EC's
2012 Ageing
Report and will remain only slightly above the EU average (1.7pp
vs 1.4pp of
GDP).
- The intensity of the eurozone crisis has eased over the past
12 months
reflecting progress with country fiscal and reform plans and
policy enhancements
at the EU level, including the ECB's Outright Monetary
Transactions (OMT) and
gradual steps towards banking union. Nevertheless, in Fitch's
view the eurozone
crisis is not over and potential contingent liabilities arising
from the crisis
remain material.
The maintenance of a Negative Outlook on The Netherlands'
foreign and local
currency IDRs reflects the following factors:
- Public debt dynamics are worsening, although they remain
within the tolerance
for a 'AAA' rating. Fitch now forecasts general government gross
debt (GGGD) to
peak at 80% of GDP in 2018 and decline only slowly over the
medium-term,
remaining at 78% of GDP by 2020. This compares with Fitch's
previous projections
in February 2013 of GGGD peaking at 77% of GDP in 2016 (and 74%
in June 2012)
and declining to 74% of GDP by 2020. A debt ratio that is higher
for longer
reduces the fiscal space to absorb future adverse shocks.
- Economic output and forecasts are weaker than when Fitch
revised the Outlook
to Negative in February 2013. The unemployment rate has also
risen to a 17 high
of 6.8% in June 2013. The weaker economic outlook is the primary
factor behind
increases in the budget deficit and The Netherlands remaining in
the EU's
Excessive Deficit Procedure for a year longer. Fitch expects the
Dutch economic
recovery to be slow, owing to headwinds from household
deleveraging, declining
house prices, and fiscal consolidation. The agency's latest
forecasts are for
GDP to contract by 1.3% in 2013 and to stagnate in 2014.
However, a
strengthening economic recovery in the eurozone represents some
potential upside
risk to these forecasts if momentum from improved Q213 GDP data
is maintained.
- The Dutch household sector's high leverage is proving to be
the economy's main
structural weakness. The unwinding of these large domestic
imbalances is
particularly challenging, limiting significantly the economy's
shock absorbing
capacity. Dutch households are highly leveraged, mainly
reflecting the
tax-deductibility of mortgage interest payments that has led to
high
loan-to-value ratios. Gross household debt to income is
substantially higher in
the Netherlands relative to the eurozone average. However, gross
household debt
(130% of GDP) is more than offset by gross household financial
assets equal to
twice the debt.
- Despite the positive net household asset position, the
deleveraging and
uncertainty related to changes in housing policies has led to
sharp house price
declines since 2008, weighing heavily on economic activity,
although Fitch
anticipates that the majority of the correction has already
occurred and that
house prices will bottom in mid-2014. To date the strong net
worth position of
Dutch households has been unable to mitigate the negative wealth
effects arising
from the decline in house prices, reflecting the relatively low
liquidity of
individuals' financial assets.
- Banks are exposed to the real estate sector and strongly
reliant on wholesale
funding. The interplay of household and bank balance sheets
through house prices
has created a negative feedback loop which is amplifying the
falls in house
prices and declining confidence levels. However, Fitch views the
Dutch banking
sector as robust and does not anticipate material asset quality
problems that
could lead to a requirement for additional government support
for the sector.
- There is significant uncertainty around the government's
fiscal plans for
2014-15. As of August 2013, it is still not known whether the
government will
adopt a EUR6bn (1% of GDP) fiscal package as part of the 2014
budget (to be
announced in the third week of September). Uncertainty around
fiscal policy
coupled with the decline in house prices is weighing heavily on
business and
consumer confidence.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Negative Outlook reflects the following risk factors that
may, individually
or collectively, result in a downgrade of the ratings:
- Material upward revision in Fitch's forecasts for the peak in
the GGGD/GDP
ratio relative to the current baseline (peak of 80% of GDP in
2018)
- Material weakening in macroeconomic projections, for example
caused by further
deterioration in the housing market
- Crystallisation of substantial amounts of contingent
liabilities arising from
a range of potential sources, including the banking sector, the
Nationale
Hypotheek Garantie (NHG) mortgage guarantee scheme or eurozone
bail-out packages
- Continued policy uncertainty undermining confidence in fiscal
and economic
policy prospects.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to the Outlook
being revised to Stable include:
- Signs of stabilisation in the housing market and a subsequent
pick-up in
economic activity.
- Greater confidence that the GGGD/GDP ratio will stabilise and
be placed on a
downward path over the medium term.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch forecasts the Dutch economy to contract by 1.3% in 2013,
stagnate in 2014
and grow by 1% in 2015. There is uncertainty around the
government's fiscal
plans which complicates the economic forecast for 2014. In its
forecast, Fitch
has assumed that the EUR6bn (1% of GDP) package will be adopted
Fitch assumes that contingent liabilities arising from the
nationalization of
SNS Reaal and its banking subsidiary SNS Bank will have a
one-off impact in
2013. Moreover, the agency is not factoring additional support
to the banking
sector in its debt sensitivity analysis from 2014 onwards. At
the end of 2011
Dutch banks which received support in 2008 repaid a sizeable
part of their loans
to the sovereign (9.3% of GDP out of total support of 14.1% of
GDP).
In its debt sensitivity analysis, Fitch assumes an average
primary deficit of
0.6% over 2012-21 and potential growth of 1.2% from 2016
onwards. Our baseline
in February assumed potential growth of 1.5% and an average
primary deficit of
0.7%. On our baseline the Dutch government would only run a
primary budget
surplus in 2019.
Fitch assumes that the Dutch sovereign will continue to access
market funding at
low interest rates. Under Fitch's Sovereign Rating Criteria and
model, eurozone
sovereigns are assessed to have a somewhat lower debt tolerance
for a given
rating than non-EMU peers with their own reserve currencies and
national central
banks willing and able to intervene in sovereign debt markets.
Furthermore, Fitch assumes there will be progress in deepening
fiscal and
financial integration at the eurozone level in line with
commitments by euro
area policy makers. It also assumes that the risk of
fragmentation of the
eurozone remains low.
