LONDON, January 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed The
Netherlands' Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Rating (IDRs) at
'AAA'. The Outlooks
are Stable. The issue ratings on The Netherlands' unsecured
foreign and local
currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'AAA'. The agency has
also affirmed
The Netherlands' Short-term foreign-currency IDR at 'F1+' and
the Country
Ceiling at 'AAA'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation and the Stable Outlook reflect the following
rating drivers:
The Dutch economy is recovering. Fitch estimates real GDP growth
of 0.7% in 2014
(unchanged from the previous review) and 1.2% in 2015 (from
1.4%) following two
years of contraction. The 2015 revision reflects weaker export
growth and stems
from the agency's downward revision of its eurozone growth
projections. A
smaller fiscal drag in 2015-2016, a more benign housing market
outlook and a
gradual pick-up in real disposable income will support the
growth outlook.
Asset prices have bottomed out and are now gradually recovering.
The turnaround
in the housing market has been mirrored by a pick-up in consumer
confidence and
a gradual improvement in private consumption growth. Although
Fitch expects this
trend to continue, the macroeconomic outlook is dependent on the
pace of
household deleveraging. In the agency's view, saving rates are
likely to remain
high and this will constrain domestic demand. High leverage
implies that
households remain vulnerable to swings in asset prices.
The Outlook for the public finances is positive. The general
government deficit
is on a declining path. Fitch expects the general government
deficit at 2.1% and
1.8% of GDP in 2015 and 2016, respectively, down from 2.8% in
2014. GDP growth
will support deficit reduction. In 2015 EUR6bn (0.9% of GDP) of
fiscal
consolidation measures will be implemented, well below the
EUR16bn (2.5%) and
EUR13bn (2%) implemented in 2013 and 2014, respectively.
The 2015 budget mainly consists of implementation of measures
included in
previous budget agreements. The fact that no new measures have
been announced
should support consumer confidence. Moreover, pressure from
Brussels has eased
as the European Commission has judged the 2015 draft budget to
be compliant with
the Stability and Growth pact.
Fitch estimates that gross general government debt will peak at
70% of GDP in
2015. The Netherlands was the main beneficiary of the shift to
the new ESA2010
methodology, introduced across EU countries in September 2014.
As a result, the
peak in public debt is markedly lower than in the previous
review (70% versus
75% of GDP). In Fitch's view, public debt dynamics are within
the tolerance of a
'AAA' rating, given its other credit strengths.
The Netherlands faces reduced risk from contingent liabilities.
All the seven
Dutch banks directly subjected to the ECB's Comprehensive
Assessment passed the
review. The adjustments required as a result of the Asset
Quality Review were
limited (0.44% of the Common Equity Tier 1 ratio) and no capital
shortfall under
the baseline or the adverse scenario of the stress tests was
found. Dutch banks
have in recent years gradually improved their funding and
capital positions in
response to more stringent regulatory requirements and market
participants'
expectations.
The flexible, diversified, high value-added and competitive
economy benefits
from strong domestic institutions, a track record of sound
budgetary management
and historically broad public and political consensus in support
of fiscal
discipline.
The country has run consistent current account surpluses of
7%-10% of GDP and
has a positive net international investment position.
Fitch considers financing risk as low, reflecting an average
debt maturity of
seven years, low borrowing costs and strong financing
flexibility underpinned by
The Netherlands' status as a core eurozone sovereign issuer,
with deep capital
markets.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Outlook is Stable. Consequently, Fitch's sensitivity
analysis does not
currently anticipate developments with a high likelihood of
leading to a rating
change. However, future developments that could, individually or
collectively,
result in a negative rating action include:
- Fiscal easing or growth underperformance, leading to the
public debt ratio
peaking higher and later
- Crystallisation of contingent liabilities arising from a range
of potential
sources, including the banking sector, the Nationale Hypotheek
Garantie mortgage
guarantee scheme or eurozone bail-out packages
- Policy uncertainty, which could undermine confidence in fiscal
and economic
prospects
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch is not factoring additional sovereign support to the
banking sector in its
debt sensitivity analysis from 2015 onwards.
Fitch assumes that the Dutch sovereign will continue to access
market funding at
low interest rates.
Fitch assumes the eurozone will avoid long-lasting deflation,
such as that
experienced by Japan from the 1990s. An extended period of
deflation, resulting
in no growth in nominal incomes, would slow down balance-sheet
adjustment in the
Dutch household sector and increase the risk of debt deflation.
Fitch also assumes the gradual progress in deepening fiscal and
financial
integration at the eurozone level will continue; key
macroeconomic imbalances
within the currency union will be slowly unwound; and eurozone
governments will
tighten fiscal policy over the medium term. It also assumes that
the risk of
fragmentation of the eurozone remains low.
