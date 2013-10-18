(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Oct 18 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company's (PLDT)
Long-Term Foreign-Currency (LT FC) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at
'BBB'. The Long-Term Local-Currency (LT LC) IDR and National Long-Term Rating were affirmed at
'A-' and 'AAA(phl)' respectively. The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Solid Credit Profile: PLDT is the largest telecom operator in the Philippines
with more than 65% market share in the wireless, fixed-line and broadband
segments as at end-June 2013. The ratings also demonstrate the company's strong
financial profile, including high EBITDA margins (45% in 2012) and sound funds
flow from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage (end-2012: 1.5x).
Ratings Constrained: PLDT's LT FC IDR continues to be constrained by the
Philippines' Country Ceiling of 'BBB', reflecting the country's foreign-currency
transfer and convertibility risk. PLDT's LT LC IDR exceeds the sovereign's LT LC
IDR by two notches because foreign-currency transfer and convertibility risk are
not taken into account and it reflects the company's unconstrained credit
profile.
Margin Erosion: Fitch expects to see a gradual margin decline. This is due to
continued intense competition for subscribers and a structural shift from
high-margin traditional services (long-distance voice and SMS) to low-margin
data services. Operators in the Philippines are aggressive in acquiring wireless
subscribers, including offering tariff plans with unlimited calls, SMS and data
usage, and offering subsidies rather than differentiated services. While the
contribution from long-distance calls will fall, overall fixed-line revenue will
increase due to strong data growth.
Lower Capex; Moderate Leverage: Fitch expects PLDT's capex to fall to about
PHP30bn (USD696m) in 2013 after peaking at PHP36bn in 2012 with the completion
of a major network modernisation investment undertaken in 2011-12. However, free
cash flow (FCF) generation will remain marginal due to a continued high-dividend
payment. We forecast financial leverage will remain at about 1.4x in 2013.
Investment in Multimedia: PLDT has approval from its board of directors to
invest a total of PHP9.6bn to acquire a 64% economic interest in the pay-TV
business owned by MediaQuest, which operates under the brand name of Cignal TV.
As at the end of June 2013, Cignal had around 515,000 subscribers. This
investment is in line with PLDT's intent to broaden its distribution platforms
and increase the company's ability to deliver multimedia content to its
customers across the company's broadband and mobile networks. The investment is
funded by proceeds from the disposal of non-core assets (that is, the sale of
its business process outsourcing segment) so there will be no impact on the
company's leverage.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating action include
- PLDT's LT LC IDR could be downgraded if FFO-adjusted net leverage rises above
2.0x on a sustained basis.
- A negative rating action on the country ceiling will result in a corresponding
action on PLDT's LT FC IDR.
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
positive rating action include
- The agency does not foresee potential upgrade of PLDT's LT LC IDR over the
medium to long term.
- PLDT's LT FC IDR could be upgraded if there is a positive rating action on the
country ceiling.