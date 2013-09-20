(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed The
Royal Bank of
Scotland's (RBS, A/Stable/F1) covered bonds at 'AAA' with a
Stable Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The covered bond rating is based on RBS's Long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR)
of 'A', a Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 4 (moderate risk) and the
asset
percentage (AP) between the covered bonds and the cover pool.
The agency takes
into account the highest observed nominal AP of the past 12
months (64.5%) in
its analysis, as RBS's Short-term IDR is above 'F3'. This
provides an ample
cushion compared with the breakeven AP of 85.5% for the 'AAA'
rating. The
Outlook on the covered bonds' rating is Stable, which reflects
the Stable
Outlook on RBS's IDR.
The D-Cap of 4 is driven by the moderate risk assessment of the
liquidity gap &
systemic risk, the cover pool specific and the systemic
alternative management
categories and the privileged derivatives, which are the weakest
of the D-Cap
components. The asset segregation has been assessed as low risk
from a
discontinuity point of view.
The liquidity gap assessment reflects the agency's view of the
mitigants in the
form of a three-month interest reserve fund and a 12-month
extendible maturity
on the covered bonds. The systemic alternative management score
reflects the
provision for an alternative management post-insolvency and the
challenges faced
by the alternative manager, as well as the positive effect of
the active
oversight taken by the Financial Conduct Authority. Regarding
cover
pool-specific alternative management, Fitch views positively
RBS's processes,
data delivery and the internally developed IT systems, but notes
that internally
developed IT systems will likely lead to a more difficult
transition to an
alternative manager than market-based systems. Finally the risk
assessment for
privileged derivatives is due to RBS acting as counterparty for
all swaps, which
cover the cover pool and all eight outstanding bonds.
Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP level of 85.5% supports a 'AA' rating
on a PD basis
and allows for a two-notch recovery uplift for the covered bonds
in a 'AAA'
scenario. The breakeven AP has improved from 83.6% due to the
shorter average
life of the assets, which has a positive impact on the stressed
asset price in
Fitch's cash-flows model. The Fitch 'AAA' breakeven AP for the
covered bonds
will be affected, among others, by the profile of the cover
assets relative to
outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in
the absence of
new issuances. Therefore it cannot be assumed to remain stable
over time.
As of August 2013, the cover pool totalled GBP15bn. The pool
consisted of
125,196 loans secured on residential properties in England,
Scotland and Wales
with 28.8% on interest-only repayments and 61.26% fixed rate
loans. All borrower
income information has been verified. The mortgage portfolio had
a weighted
average (WA) current indexed loan to value (LTV) ratio of 62.36%
and a seasoning
of 35 months. The cover pool assets are reasonably diversified
over the UK. In a
'AAA' scenario, Fitch has calculated the pool's cumulative WA
frequency of
foreclosure at 19.97% and a WA recovery rate of 58.46%. The
weighted-average
life of the assets is 12.7 years, compared to 4.3 years for the
covered bonds.
An asset coverage test (ACT) is calculated monthly to ensure
that a minimum
level of credit enhancement is maintained at any time. In
addition to the AP
that applies to the nominal value of the assets, a 'negative
carry factor' is
used in the ACT to calculate an additional amount of collateral
to compensate
for the risk of the limited liability partnership having to hold
funds yielding
less than the interest on the covered bonds. The amount is the
product of the WA
remaining maturity of the outstanding series of covered bonds
(4.3 years), the
GBP equivalent of the aggregate amount of outstanding covered
bonds (GBP8.997bn)
and the negative carry factor (2.34%, a function of the WA
margin on the covered
bond swaps). The higher the WA margin on the covered bonds
swaps, the higher the
amount of additional collateral provided.
RATING SENSITVITIES
The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the
following
occurred: (i) the IDR was downgraded by two notches to 'BBB+';
or (ii) the D-Cap
fell by two category to 2 (high risk); or (iii) the AP that
Fitch takes into
account in its analysis increased above Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven
AP of 85.5%.
Fitch relies on the highest AP of the past 12 months, at 64.5%,
but the issuer
uses an AP of 74.4% in the calculation of the ACT, which is
publicly available
in its investor report. Both figures provide an ample cushion
compared to the
'AAA' breakeven AP.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Stephen Kemmy
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1474
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Lukas Platzer
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1589
Committee Chairperson
Cosme de Montpellier
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1407
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 4
Sept 2013,
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds', dated 13 May
2013, 'Covered Bond Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and
Refinance Stress
Addendum' dated 3 June 2013, 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss
Criteria', dated 6
June 2013 and 'EMEA Criteria Addendum - United Kingdom' dated 9
August 2012 are
available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
here
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and Refinance
Stress Addendum
here
EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria
here
EMEA Criteria Addendum - United Kingdom - Mortgage and Cashflow
Assumptions
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.