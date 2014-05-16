(Repeat for additional sunscribers)
May 16 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed The Higher Education Securitised Investment No.1 plc (Thesis),
as follows:
GBP29.4m Class A3 notes affirmed at 'CCCsf'; Recovery Estimate (RE) 40%
GBP7.9m Class A4 notes affirmed at 'CCCsf'; RE 40%
Thesis is a securitisation of floating-rate student loan receivables, originated
in the UK by the government-owned Student Loan Company Limited, with final legal
maturity in April 2028.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects the transaction's stable performance since the last
review. The 'CCCsf' rating reflects the uncertainty regarding the full repayment
of the class A3 and A4 notes, which in Fitch's opinion no longer benefit from
any sizeable margin of safety.
In Fitch's opinion, the transaction is in negative excess spread, meaning that
some principal collections are used to pay for senior fees and interest due on
the accrual facility and the remaining notes. According to Fitch's calculations,
excess spread for the April 2014 collection period would be -0.43% of the
qualifying portfolio per year. In the agency's view, the net redemption of the
accrual facility, which provides liquidity support to the transaction, is due to
the receipt of proceeds from loan cancellations.
The non-defaulted loan portfolio now comprises around 87.8% of deferred loans,
6% of loans in repayment status without arrears, and 6.2% of loans in repayment
status with arrears. The large proportion of deferred loans does not in itself
impair the transaction, as the UK government is essentially committed to
compensate the issuer for any loan still outstanding 25 years after origination,
if not in arrears, at principal plus any unpaid accrued interest. The subsidy
paid by the UK government ensures a net asset yield, after subsidy, of one month
LIBOR plus 1.482% per year of the non-defaulted portfolio balance.
The impairment of the rated notes may arise from defaults on loans in repayment
status, or on loans currently on deferment and moving to repayment status as a
result of the borrower's improving income. The current impairment of the junior,
non-rated notes in the transaction comes from the cumulative defaults of around
GBP118m to date, the equivalent of 11.6% of the closing portfolio balance. The
class A3 and A4 notes, which rank equally in the priority of payments, currently
benefit from credit enhancement of 8.1%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch estimates that the class A3 and A4 notes would be fully repaid if no more
than 12% of the loans in deferment became eligible for repayment and
subsequently defaulted. This takes into account the negative excess spread in
the transaction. Under the agency's calculations, the loss severity on the class
A3 and A4 notes could reach 50% of their April 2014 balance if 25% of the loans
became eligible for repayment and subsequently defaulted.