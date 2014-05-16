(Repeat for additional sunscribers)

May 16 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed The Higher Education Securitised Investment No.1 plc (Thesis), as follows:

GBP29.4m Class A3 notes affirmed at 'CCCsf'; Recovery Estimate (RE) 40%

GBP7.9m Class A4 notes affirmed at 'CCCsf'; RE 40%

Thesis is a securitisation of floating-rate student loan receivables, originated in the UK by the government-owned Student Loan Company Limited, with final legal maturity in April 2028.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The affirmation reflects the transaction's stable performance since the last review. The 'CCCsf' rating reflects the uncertainty regarding the full repayment of the class A3 and A4 notes, which in Fitch's opinion no longer benefit from any sizeable margin of safety.

In Fitch's opinion, the transaction is in negative excess spread, meaning that some principal collections are used to pay for senior fees and interest due on the accrual facility and the remaining notes. According to Fitch's calculations, excess spread for the April 2014 collection period would be -0.43% of the qualifying portfolio per year. In the agency's view, the net redemption of the accrual facility, which provides liquidity support to the transaction, is due to the receipt of proceeds from loan cancellations.

The non-defaulted loan portfolio now comprises around 87.8% of deferred loans, 6% of loans in repayment status without arrears, and 6.2% of loans in repayment status with arrears. The large proportion of deferred loans does not in itself impair the transaction, as the UK government is essentially committed to compensate the issuer for any loan still outstanding 25 years after origination, if not in arrears, at principal plus any unpaid accrued interest. The subsidy paid by the UK government ensures a net asset yield, after subsidy, of one month LIBOR plus 1.482% per year of the non-defaulted portfolio balance.

The impairment of the rated notes may arise from defaults on loans in repayment status, or on loans currently on deferment and moving to repayment status as a result of the borrower's improving income. The current impairment of the junior, non-rated notes in the transaction comes from the cumulative defaults of around GBP118m to date, the equivalent of 11.6% of the closing portfolio balance. The class A3 and A4 notes, which rank equally in the priority of payments, currently benefit from credit enhancement of 8.1%.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Fitch estimates that the class A3 and A4 notes would be fully repaid if no more than 12% of the loans in deferment became eligible for repayment and subsequently defaulted. This takes into account the negative excess spread in the transaction. Under the agency's calculations, the loss severity on the class A3 and A4 notes could reach 50% of their April 2014 balance if 25% of the loans became eligible for repayment and subsequently defaulted.