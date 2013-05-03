(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Thomson
Reuters Corp.'s
(TRI) long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and its senior
unsecured note
ratings at 'A-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Key Rating Drivers:
Fitch's ratings for TRI reflect the company's cash flow
generating ability, its
geographic and product diversification, sound balance sheet, and
consistent and
conservative financial policies. Fitch expects that TRI will
continue to target
2.0x net unadjusted leverage.
Fitch recognizes that there are meaningful barriers to entry in
TRI's core
businesses. There are also a limited number of well-capitalized
competitors that
compete predominantly on product differentiation, quality and
delivery.
Fitch believes management will continue to be disciplined in its
approach to
divestures and acquisitions. Fitch expects proceeds from
divestures and cash
generated by operations to be used for investments into its core
businesses,
acquisitions and for return of capital to shareholders (via
dividends and/or
share buybacks).
Rating concerns include cyclicality of the Financial and Risk
(F&R) segment. The
segment was down 2% (3% organically) in the first quarter of
2013. However,
TRI's overall revenue/product diversification creates a cushion
to absorb some
pressures within a particular segment. Organic growth in TRI's
other divisions
mitigated most of the F&R organic decline, resulting in
consolidated revenues up
1% (organic revenue down 1%), from ongoing businesses.
Fitch recognizes that in the near term, TRI continues to have
some opportunity
to reduce cost, particularly with elimination of legacy
products, benefiting
EBITDA margins. However, the ratings reflect Fitch's
expectations that,
long-term, EBITDA margins will be more susceptible to future
downturns. During
the recent downturn, the F&R segment generally exhibited less
operating leverage
(on an EBITDA basis) than Fitch would have anticipated for a
predominantly
fixed-cost business. Cost reductions in connection with the
integration of
Reuters provided a significant offset to declines in revenues;
providing support
to EBITDA margins. Fitch notes that the subscription nature of
the business
provides a lag which gives management visibility on the need for
fixed-cost
actions to preserve margins.
Also, as with other highly rated media companies, the potential
threat of
financial policy revisions is an inherent concern.
Rating Sensitivities:
Rating upside is limited. However, an explicit commitment to and
sustained track
record of more conservative balance sheet metrics could merit
upgrade
consideration.
Fitch believes that TRI is committed to its balance sheet
parameters. However, a
significant acquisition or heavy repurchases that could lead to
TRI operating
materially outside its 2x net leverage target for several
sequential periods,
without a publicly stated plan to de-lever, could result in a
negative rating
action.
FCF, Liquidity and Leverage
Based on Fitch's calculations, last 12 months (LTM) free cash
flow (FCF; after
dividends) as of Dec. 31, 2012, was $706 million and LTM March
31, 2013 FCF was
$479 million. Based on Fitch's conservative model, Fitch expects
FCF to be in
the range of $550 million to $700 million. TRI's overall pension
position was
84% funded. Fitch does not expect any significant cash drains
related to pension
plan funding. Fitch's FCF expectations assume approximately $1
billion in
capital expenditures.
TRI has guided to low single-digit growth in total ongoing
revenues ($12.4
billion revenue base in 2012) and adjusted EBITDA margins in the
range of 26% to
27% (26.6% in 2012). Fitch believes these targets are achievable
and are
reflected in Fitch's FCF expectations. That said, the ratings
have tolerance for
revenue and EBITDA margin expansion to be less than TRI's
expectations.
Cash and cash equivalents totaled $423 million as of March 31,
2013. Liquidity
is also supported by TRI's $2 billion commercial paper (CP)
program. There were
no borrowings at year-end 2012; however, Fitch estimates CP
borrowings were
around $300 million at the end of March 2013. The CP program is
supported by its
undrawn $2 billion revolving credit facility that expires August
2016. TRI has
ample cushion inside of the facility's 4.5x net debt-to-rolling
LTM adjusted
EBITDA leverage covenant.
As of March 31, 2013, debt totaled $7.5 billion, Fitch estimates
unadjusted
gross leverage at 2.1x, and unadjusted net leverage at 2x. Fitch
expects
unadjusted gross leverage to remain under 2.25x over the next
few years and
unadjusted net leverage to be below the company's target of 2x.
TRI has the following near-term maturity schedule:
--$1 billion in notes maturing in 2013;
--$1.4 billion in notes maturing in 2014;
--Approximately $600 million coming due in 2015.
Given TRI's liquidity position, access to capital markets and
FCF generation,
Fitch believes TRI has the flexibility to address upcoming
maturities and make
acquisitions and/or share repurchases.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
TRI
--IDR at 'A-';
--Bank credit facility at 'A-';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'A-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Commercial paper at 'F2'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
