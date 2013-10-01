(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/MOSCOW/WARSAW, October 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-term Issuer Default Ratings of three Czech Republic banks: Ceska Sporitelna (CS) at 'A', Komercni Banka (KB) at 'A-', and Ceskoslovenska Obchodni Banka (CSOB) at 'BBB+'. The Outlooks are Stable. The agency has also affirmed the banks' Viability Ratings (VRs) at 'bbb+'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS: IDRS AND SUPPORT RATINGS CS's and KB's IDRs and Support Ratings are driven by potential support from their parent banks. CSOB's IDRs are driven by its VR, but also underpinned at the 'BBB+' level by potential shareholder support. CS's Long-term IDR is equalised with that of its 98% shareholder, Erste Group Bank AG (EB, A/Stable/a-), reflecting what Fitch views as an extremely high propensity to provide support to CS, if needed. Fitch classifies CS as a 'core' subsidiary for EB in light of the high level of integration between CS and EB, CS's significant contribution to the group's balance sheet and income statement, the geographical proximity of the Czech and Austrian markets, the high strategic importance of the broader Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) region for EB, and EB's almost full ownership of CS. KB's Long-term IDR is driven by potential support from its majority shareholder, Societe Generale (SG; A/Stable/a-). Fitch classifies KB as a 'strategically important' subsidiary for KB given the strategic importance of the broader CEE region for SG, KB's role as SG's largest and best performing subsidiary in the CEE, common branding of SG and KB, and SG's majority ownership of the subsidiary. SG holds a 60% stake in KB, with the remainder broadly held. CSOB's Long-term IDR is underpinned by potential support from its sole shareholder, KBC Bank (KBCB; A-/Stable/bbb+). Fitch classifies CSOB as a 'strategically important' subsidiary for KBCB given the latter's strong commitment to the Czech market, the significant level of integration between the parent bank and CSOB, its importance for KBCB's overall operational performance, the brand association between the two banks and full ownership of CSOB. KBCB has recently established the Czech Republic as one of the group's three business units (alongside the home Belgian market and international markets), underlining the high strategic importance of CSOB. RATING SENSITIVITIES: IDRS AND SUPPORT RATINGS Each of the three banks could be upgraded in case of an upgrade of parent bank ratings. However, this is unlikely in the foreseeable future, as the parent banks' Long-term IDRs are each driven by potential sovereign support, and, in Fitch's view, there is a clear intention to ultimately reduce state support for systemically important banks in Europe. This has been demonstrated by a series of policy and regulatory initiatives at the European Union level aimed at curbing systemic risk posed by the banking industry. This might result in Fitch revising parent banks' Support Rating Floors (SRFs) downwards, although the timing and degree of any change would depend on jurisdiction-specific developments. If the agency changes its view about the propensity of the relevant authorities to provide support to the parents of each of the three banks, this would lead to downward pressure on the parent banks' IDRs, Support Rating and SRFs. Fitch recently detailed its current thinking about sovereign support for banks in two special reports ('The Evolving Dynamics of Support for Banks' and 'Bank Support: Likely Rating Paths', both dated 11 September 2013). Fitch has stated that in cases where sovereign support is seen as weakening, any rating actions will most likely be preceded by Outlook revisions to IDRs, potentially as soon as Q413. CS's and KB's Long-term IDRs could be downgraded in case of a downgrade of their parent banks' IDRs. CSOB's Long-term IDR could be downgraded only if both its VR and KBCB's Long-term IDR were downgraded. CSOB's Long-term IDR could also be upgraded in case of an upgrade of its VR. KEY RATING DRIVERS: VIABILITY RATINGS The banks' VRs reflect their broad domestic franchises and leading market positions (the three banks altogether accounted for around 57% of sector assets at end-H113), their track records of solid profitability, stable asset quality, sound capital and liquidity positions, moderate loan/deposit ratios (in the 70%-80% range) and low refinancing risk. The VRs also factor in the sluggish current performance of the Czech economy (Fitch forecasts a further 1% contraction of GDP in 2013, after a 1.2% reduction in 2012, before a return to growth of 1.2% in 2014) and its high exposure to any deterioration in the performance of the eurozone. In addition, the VRs consider the banks' sizable exposure to the property market, mainly through residential mortgage lending, although direct exposure, both on- and off-balance sheets, to the construction and real estate (CRE) sectors is also significant for all three banks in the range of 75%-95% of Fitch core capital. The declines in property prices in the Czech Republic were limited in 2011-Q113, after a marked drop in 2009-2010, and the loan impairments in the CRE lending categories of all three banks are currently manageable, markedly below the sector average levels. The VRs also take into account continued pressure on margins due to slow growth, competition and the low interest rate environment. RATING SENSITIVITIES: VIABILITY RATINGS An improvement in the performance and outlook for the Czech economy, coupled with continued strong financial metrics at the banks, could generate upside potential for the VRs. The banks' VRs would at their current levels likely be resilient to a moderate further deterioration in the operating environment. However, in case of a sharp deterioration in the performance of the eurozone, or a deeper and more prolonged recession in the Czech Republic than Fitch currently anticipates, the VRs could be downgraded. 