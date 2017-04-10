(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, April 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed 16 tranches
across Flexi ABS
Trust 2015-1, Flexi ABS Trust 2015-2 and Flexi ABS Trust 2016-1.
The Rating
Outlook on each tranche remains Stable. The transactions are
securitisations of
small-balance consumer-loan receivables and unsecured
commercial-lease
receivables. The notes were issued by Perpetual Corporate Trust
Limited in its
capacity as trustee.
A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmations reflect Fitch's view that initial sequential
amortisation has
resulted in a build-up of credit enhancement for the rated notes
and the
transactions' strong performance compared with Fitch's
expectations. All
transactions are currently paying pro rata amortisation across
all notes. Total
net losses have been below Fitch's base cases to date and excess
spread has been
more than sufficient to cover any losses incurred.
The Flexi 2015-1 transaction contains 7.3% of assets with
disputed payments
between Flexirent Capital Pty Ltd (Flexi) and one of the main
vendors to the
Flexi 2015-1 transaction that acts as an introducer of
receivables. The
reconciliation of the disputed payments has progressed, but was
not completed by
the expected date of 30 September 2016. Losses are low at 3.6%
of the original
pool, but are expected to increase as write-offs from the
dispute are realised.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Flexi 2015-1 is paying pro rata to all classes, limiting
build-up of credit
enhancement. If the arrears trigger of 60+ days arrears,
averaged over six
months, of greater than 4% is breached, the transaction will
revert to
sequential pay. There is sufficient subordination to protect the
notes in the
event of total non-payment of the disputed assets. Fitch has
affirmed all rated
notes for Flexi 2015-1 as a result.
Both Flexi 2015-2 and Flexi 2016-1 transactions are currently
amortising pro
rata, limiting additional build-up of subordination. Switch back
to sequential
payment is only expected if a charge-off occurs or the 60+ day
arrears average
over six months is greater than 4% of the pool. The prospect of
downgrade is
considered remote at present, given the performance of the pool
to date, strong
excess spread and subordination. Both transactions can withstand
additional
losses.
USE OF THIRD PARTY DUE DILIGENCE PURSUANT TO SEC RULE 17G-10
Form ABS Due Diligence-15E was not provided to, or reviewed by,
Fitch in
relation to this rating action.
DATA ADEQUACY
Fitch has checked the consistency and plausibility of the
information it has
received about the performance of the asset pools and the
transactions. There
were no findings that were material to this analysis. Fitch has
not reviewed the
results of any third-party assessment of the asset portfolio as
part of its
ongoing monitoring.
As part of its ongoing monitoring, Fitch reviewed a small
targeted sample of
parent FlexiGroup Limited's origination files and found the
information
contained in the reviewed files to be adequately consistent with
the
originator's policies and practices and the other information
provided to the
agency about the asset portfolio.
Overall, Fitch's assessment of the asset pool information relied
upon for the
agency's rating analysis according to its applicable rating
methodologies
indicates that it is adequately reliable.
The full list of rating actions is shown below:
Flexi ABS Trust 2015-1 (as at February 2017 payment date)
AUD47.4 million Class A notes (ISIN AU3FN0027256) affirmed at
'AAAsf'; Outlook
Stable
AUD5.1 million Class B notes (ISIN AU3FN0027264) affirmed at
'AAsf'; Outlook
Stable
AUD5.1 million Class C notes (ISIN AU3FN0027272) affirmed at
'Asf'; Outlook
Stable
AUD2.6 million Class D notes (ISIN AU3FN0027280) affirmed at
'BBBsf'; Outlook
Stable
AUD3.4 million Class E notes (ISIN AU3FN0027298) affirmed at
''BBsf'; Outlook
Stable
Flexi ABS Trust 2015-2(as at February 2017 payment date)
AUD31.9 million Class A2 notes (ISIN AU3FN0027868) affirmed at
'AAAsf'; Outlook
Stable
AUD4.6 million Class B notes (ISIN AU3FN0027876) affirmed at
'AAsf'; Outlook
Stable
AUD3.5 million Class C notes (ISIN AU3FN0027892) affirmed at
'Asf'; Outlook
Stable
AUD2.7 million Class D notes (ISIN AU3FN0027900) affirmed at
'BBBsf'; Outlook
Stable
AUD1.5 million Class E notes (ISIN AU3FN0027918) affirmed at
'BBsf'; Outlook
Stable
Flexi ABS Trust 2016-1(as at March 2017 payment date)
AUD39.7 million Class A2 notes (ISIN AU3FN0031092) affirmed at
'AAAsf'; Outlook
Stable
AUD32.8 million Class A2-G notes (ISIN AU3FN0031100) affirmed at
'AAAsf';
Outlook Stable
AUD8.8 million Class B notes (ISIN AU3FN0031118) affirmed at
'AAsf'; Outlook
Stable
AUD10.5 million Class C notes (ISIN AU3FN0031126) affirmed at
'Asf'; Outlook
Stable
AUD7.4 million Class D notes (ISIN AU3FN0031134) affirmed at
'BBBsf'; Outlook
Stable
AUD5.5 million Class E notes (ISIN AU3FN0031142) affirmed at
'BBsf'; Outlook
Stable
SOURCES OF INFORMATION
The information below was used in the analysis:
Loan-by-loan data provided by FlexiGroup as at 28 February 2017
Transaction reporting data provided by FlexiGroup as at 28
February 2017
Loan enforcement details provided by FlexiGroup as at 28
February 2017
The issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant underlying
information used
in the analysis of the rated notes is public.
Contacts:
Lead Surveillance Analyst
Hai Duong Le
Associate Director
Phone +61 2 8256 0358
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd
Level 15, 77 King St, Sydney, NSW 2000 Australia
Committee Chairperson
Atsushi Kuroda
Senior Director
+813 3288 2692
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
