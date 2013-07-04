(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/WARSAW, July 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed three Romanian banks' Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) as follows: UniCredit Tiriac Bank S.A. (UCTB) at 'BBB', Negative Outlook Banca Transilvania S.A. (BT) at 'BB-', Stable Outlook ProCredit Bank Romania (PCBR) at 'BB+', Stable Outlook A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. The contraction in Romania's economy in 2009 and 2010 followed by a period of slow recovery has damaged the banking system's asset quality. The system's regulatory non-performing loan (NPL) ratio increased to 19.5% at end-April 2013 (2012: 18.2%, 2011: 14.3%, 2010: 11.9%), which, coupled with slow lending growth and a shift to more expensive domestic funding, resulted in sector losses for the three years to end-2012. In Fitch's view the NPL ratio is likely to increase further despite early signs of a slowdown in new NPL inflows and impairment charges. Due to the high level of foreign-currency lending, exposure to unhedged borrowers and the long maturities of retail loans, asset quality risks remain high. Furthermore pressures on pre-impairment profitability are expected to persist. Fitch views the capitalisation of Romanian banks as adequate, and its aggregate liquidity position as sound, despite having reached the bottom of the economic cycle. It takes into consideration the difference between the National Bank of Romania's (NBR) conservative provisioning rules and the accounting rules required by IFRS, which have usually been lower. Since 2012 all banks in Romania report their financials according to IFRS including asset quality metrics and impairment charges. UCTB KEY RATING DRIVERS: VIABILITY RATING UCTB's Viability Rating (VR) reflects the pressure on its profitability from elevated loan impairment charges (LICs), rising impaired loan ratios (20.7% at end-2012), lending concentrations in troubled real estate and construction sectors as well as relatively low coverage of impaired loans with accounting provisions (38% at end-2012) and moderate coverage of 90 days overdue loans at 72% at end-2012. It also considers relatively high, albeit decreasing (through customer deposit growth and funds attracted from domestic institutional investors and International Financial Institutions) reliance on its parent for funding and its moderate capital levels (Fitch Core Capital ratio of 14.3% at end-2012). The rating also takes into account UCTB's efficiency, limited market risk and comfortable liquidity. KEY RATING DRIVERS: IDR, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR UCTB's IDRs and Support Rating reflects Fitch's opinion that UCTB remains strategically important for its ultimate parent, UniCredit S.p.A. (UC; 'BBB+'/Negative), although Romania is currently not a market where UC is focusing its growth strategy. This view takes into account the continued high strategic importance of the Central and Eastern Europe region as a whole for UC. Fitch notches down the UCTB's Long-term IDR once from UC's Long-term IDR. Although support is likely to flow through UC's fully owned subsidiary and UCTB's direct owner, UniCredit Bank Austria AG (UCBA 'A'/Stable), at present UCTB's IDRs and Support Ratings do not incorporate any potential support coming directly from UCBA. Fitch believes that the Austrian authorities would look to UC to provide support to the CEE subsidiaries directly before allowing any Austrian sovereign support to flow through to these entities. RATING SENSITIVITIES; VR Fitch views the recent deterioration in the bank's asset quality and reduced impairment coverage of impaired loans as a negative rating driver and should a continued deterioration take place, this may result in a downgrade in the bank's VR. Fitch will focus in particular on the impact the deterioration will have on the bank's capital levels, taking into account particularly the portion of equity exposed to the uncovered portion of impaired loans. Given the recent deterioration in the bank's performance, Fitch views the likelihood of an upgrade in the bank's VR as being low in the short- to medium-term, unless the current trends reverse significantly. RATING SENSITIVITIES; IDRs, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The Negative Outlook on UCTB's Long-term IDR reflects that on the parent. Therefore, a downgrade of UC's Long-term IDR would be likely to result in a downgrade of UCTB's Long-term IDR. BT KEY RATING DRIVERS: IDR, VR AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR BT's Long-Term IDR is driven by its individual strength, reflected in its VR of 'bb-'. The VR reflects the bank's strong deposit funding base, improving profitability, share of foreign-currency lending lower than at peers and reasonable coverage of impaired loans with accounting provisions (67.8% at end-2012) and full coverage of 90 days past due loans. Given the bank's risk profile and provisioning coverage, capitalisation is adequate in Fitch's view (Fitch Core Capital ratio of 14.4% at end-2012) and internal capital generation is sound. BT's Support Rating of '3' and Support Rating Floor of 'BB-' reflect the bank's systemic importance as the largest private bank with no majority shareholder and with a nationwide franchise in Romania, as a result of which Fitch believes there to be a moderate likelihood that the Romanian authorities would provide support if necessary. RATING SENSITIVITIES: IDR, VR AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR BT's VR and Long-term IDR could be upgraded if there were sustained improvements in asset quality supported by a recovery in the macroeconomic environment, and continued sound performance supporting capitalisation. Downside risk to the VR could come primarily from a major deterioration in asset quality, leading to a substantial worsening of capitalisation, which is not likely, in Fitch's view. The Long-term IDR would come under downward pressure only if there was both a downgrade of the VR and a downward revision of Fitch's expectation of sovereign support for the bank, for example should timely support not be made available if required. PCBR KEY RATING DRIVERS: LONG-TERM IDRS AND SUPPORT RATING PCBR's Long-Term IDRs and Support Rating reflect Fitch's opinion of potential support from its main shareholder, ProCredit Holding AG & Co KGaA (PCH, 'BBB-'/Stable), given PCH's history of support for its bank subsidiaries and PCBR's advanced integration into the group. KEY RATING DRIVERS: VR PCBR's 'b' VR considers the bank's small market size in Romania and increasing market competition, and only acceptable capitalisation (Fitch Core Capital of 11.3% at end-2012) given the low internal capital generation. PCBR's weak profitability is mainly attributable to its low operating efficiency stemming from the labour intensive characteristics of its business model and lack of the benefits of scale. The bank's VR also reflects its solid asset quality in the local context (with impaired loans ratio and 90 day overdue loans equalling 7.3% and 4.9% of gross loans at end-2012 respectively) and conservative provisioning of impaired loans which reflects the group's risk management culture. RATING SENSITIVITIES: LONG-TERM IDRS AND SUPPORT RATING PCBR's ratings would be upgraded or downgraded in line with any changes in PCH's ratings. They would be sensitive, therefore to the same sensitivities as PCH'S ratings. Given the current Stable Outlook of the Long-term IDR, Fitch does not expect for the ratings to be upgraded or downgraded in the short- to medium-term RATING SENSITIVITIES: VR The VR could be downgraded if any negative performance was not balanced by a material increase in capitalisation. A significant and sustainable improvement in core profitability and asset quality in addition to improved franchise could lead to an upgrade of the VR. The rating actions are as follows: UniCredit Tiriac Bank S.A.: Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Negative Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3' Support Rating: affirmed at '2' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb-' Banca Transilvania S.A.: Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook Stable Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B' Support Rating: affirmed at '3' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb-' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB-' ProCredit Bank (Romania): Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B' Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable Short-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B' Support Rating: affirmed at '3' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b' Contact: Primary Analyst Artur Szeski Senior Director +48 22 338 6292 Fitch Polska SA Krolewska 16, Warsaw 00-103 Secondary Analyst Michal Bryks Director +48 22 338 6293 Committee Chairperson James Watson Managing Director +7 495 956 6657 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com; Malgorzata Socharska, Warsaw, Tel: +48 22 338 62 81, Email: malgorzata.socharska@fitchratings.com. 