LONDON, November 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
BRD-Groupe Societe
Generale S.A.'s (BRD) and Banca Comerciala Romana S.A.'s (BCR)
Long-term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB+' and Garanti Bank S.A.'s (Garanti
Romania)
Long-term IDR at 'BBB-'. The Outlooks are Stable. The agency has
also downgraded
BCR's Viability Rating (VR) to 'b+' from 'bb-'. A full list of
rating actions is
at the end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS AND SUPPORT RATINGS
BCR's, BRD's and Garanti Romania's IDRs reflect the high
likelihood of support
from their respective majority shareholders: Erste Group Bank AG
(A/Stable/a-),
Societe Generale (SG; A/Negative/a-) and Turkiye Garanti Bankasi
A.S. (TGB;
BBB/Stable/bbb).
Fitch believes that BCR and BRD remain strategically important
to their
respective parents, notwithstanding the weak performance of the
Romanian market
for the past four years, in light of Erste's and SG's broader
focus on Central
and Eastern European (CEE), the subsidiaries' strong integration
into their
respective groups and the track records of support to date.
Fitch classifies Garanti Romania as a strategically important
subsidiary of TGB.
Fitch's view on the high likelihood of support for Garanti
Romania reflects the
strong integration of the bank with TGB (the bank shares the
parent's brand,
systems and sources top management from TGB), high reputational
risk to TGB from
any default of Garanti Romania, the history of capital support
and Garanti
Romania's small size relative to TGB. At the same time, Fitch
does not view
Romania as a core market for TGB, despite its long presence in
the country.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS AND SUPPORT RATINGS
BCR's and BRD's IDRs are constrained by Romania's Country
Ceiling of 'BBB+' and
the Stable Outlooks on the banks' IDRs reflect that on the
sovereign. Any change
in the Country Ceiling would likely result in a change in the
banks' Long-term
IDRs. Any marked reduction in the parent banks' commitment to
the CEE region and
to the Romanian market in particular (not Fitch's base case
expectation at
present) could also trigger a negative rating action.
In Fitch's view there is a clear intention to ultimately reduce
state support
for systemically important banks in Europe. If the agency
changes its view about
the propensity of the Austrian or French authorities to provide
support to major
Austrian and French banks, this would lead to downward pressure
on Erste's and
SG's IDRs, Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors. However,
any downside risk
for Erste and SG's Long-term IDRs should be limited to one
notch, to the level
of their 'a-' VRs, and this would therefore be unlikely to
result in a downgrade
of BCR or BRD.
Garanti Romania's IDRs are sensitive to changes in TGB's IDRs,
and the Stable
Outlook mirrors that on TGB. Garanti Romania's IDRs could also
be downgraded if
there were a marked reduction in the strategic importance of the
bank for TGB.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - BCR's VR
The downgrade of BCR's VR reflects (i) high and still rising
impaired and
non-performing loans (NPLs, defined as loans more than 90 days
overdue); (ii)
the high level of uncovered impaired loans relative to Fitch
core capital (FCC);
and (iii) the bank's continued weak performance in 1H13
following the large loss
in 2012. The VR also considers (i) high reliance on parent
funding; and (ii)
tail risks related to the significant amount of foreign currency
lending.
At the same time, BCR's VR also reflects (i) the bank's
significant loss
absorption capacity; (ii) the slowdown of NPL growth in 2013 and
improved
coverage of impaired loans; (iii) solid pre-impairment
profitability, driven by
high cost efficiency and a healthy interest margin; and (iv)
comfortable
liquidity.
The share of problem loans continued to rise in 1H13, with NPLs
reaching 25.6%
of gross loans and impaired exposures (as reported in IFRS
accounts; this also
includes most restructured loans) standing at 29.2%. While the
coverage ratio of
both NPLs (70%) and impaired loans (62%) are broadly in line
with peers, the
uncovered portions of NPLs and impaired loans were equal to a
sizable 55% and
78%, respectively, of FCC at end-1H13.
Fitch calculates that BCR could have created reserves equal to
80% of impaired
loans and still maintained a FCC ratio of 9.4% at end-1H13
(compared with the
actual level of 15.6%), which suggests significant loss
absorption capacity.
Furthermore, pre-impairment profit in both 1H13 and 2012 was
equal to about 4%
of average gross loans, meaning that it should be possible to
further increase
provisioning without eating into capital.
The reliance on parental funding fell slightly to 33% of
liabilities at end-1H13
(2012: 35%), but BCR still relies on Erste for the bulk of its
foreign currency
funding. The share of foreign currency loans remains high for
both retail
exposures and non-retail exposures exposing the bank to asset
quality risks
related to exchange rate movements, especially in the retail
portfolio. Fitch
expects the share of foreign currency loans to gradually
decrease following the
bank's decision made late last year to discontinue foreign
currency lending to
unhedged borrowers and focus on local currency loans.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - BCR's VR
Fitch expects BCR to be able to improve reserve coverage of
impaired loans
without eating significantly into capital, and therefore views a
further
downgrade of the VR as unlikely at present. However, a sharper
than expected
further deterioration of asset quality would put downward
pressure on the VR.
An upgrade would require tangible improvement in asset quality
metrics and loan
impairment charges as well as continued sound pre-impairment
profitability in an
environment of lower interest rates and limited growth.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - GARANTI ROMANIA's VR
Garanti Romania's 'b' VR reflects its limited track record,
modest franchise
high loan concentrations, deterioration in asset quality (with
NPLs rising to
14.95% at end-1H13, but still below the sector average of 20.3%)
and reliance on
foreign deposits (26% of liabilities at end-1H13 and parent
funding (15.2%) .
The VR also considers the improvement in the FCC ratio to 18% at
end-1H13 after
a EUR20m equity injection in October 2012, with impaired loan
coverage in line
with peers, and the currently comfortable liquidity position.
Profitability
improved in 1H13 after losses in 2011 and 2012, driven by a
reduction in
impairment charges and higher trading gains.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - GARANTI ROMANIA's VR
An upgrade of the VR would require a stabilisation of asset
quality and evidence
that the bank can generate sustainable profits. A downgrade of
the VR could
result from a marked deterioration in asset quality and
profitability, leading
to erosion of capital.
BRD is Romania's second-largest bank, with around 12.7% of total
assets at
end-1H13. Fitch has not undertaken a full review of BRD, and has
therefore not
assigned a VR to the bank.
The rating actions are as follows:
BCR
Long-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook
Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Long-term local currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
Viability Rating downgraded to 'b+' from 'bb-'
BRD
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Garanti Romania
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'b'
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 15
August 2012, 'Evaluating Corporate Governance', dated 12
December 2012, 'Rating
FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies', dated 10 August 2012,
'Country
Ceilings', dated 13 August 2012 and 'Rating Financial
Institutions Above the
Local Currency Sovereign Rating', dated 20 December 2011 are
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
