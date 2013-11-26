(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings of T.C.
Ziraat Bankasi A.S. (Ziraat), Turkiye Halk Bankasi A.S.
(Halkbank) and Turkiye
Vakiflar Bankasi T.A.O. (Vakifbank). A full list of rating
actions is at the end
of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS,
SUPPORT RATINGS,
SUPPORT RATING FLOORS, SENIOR DEBT RATINGS
The affirmation of the banks' support-driven ratings reflects
Fitch's opinion
that the probability of state support for these banks in case of
need is high,
underpinned by their state ownership, systemic importance, the
track record of
support to date and the still moderate size of the banks
relative to Turkey's
GDP (for more details see 'Correction: Fitch Affirms
Support-Driven Ratings of
7 Turkish Banks' dated 12 November 2013 at
www.fitchratings.com).
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VRS
The affirmation of the banks' 'bbb-' VRs reflects their broad
and stable
franchises, their generally sound management and strong
financial metrics in
terms of asset quality, performance, liquidity and
capitalisation. Fitch
believes the banks' sound financial metrics, especially the
depth and stability
of their deposit franchises, will help them to weather a tougher
domestic
operating environment, with slower economic growth, higher
domestic interest
rates and potential further Turkish lira depreciation. At the
same time, the
ratings also reflect the gradual increase in the banks' leverage
during recent
years and risks resulting from their rapid growth.
The banks have extensive franchises. Ziraat is the largest
deposit taker and
leader in the consumer loans segment, while Halkbank and
Vakifbank, are the
fourth and sixth largest banks, respectively, in terms of
deposits. Ziraat and
Halkbank are the sole distributors of subsidised loans to the
agricultural and
SME sectors, respectively, and only state-owned commercial banks
are eligible to
receive savings deposits from certain state-owned companies
defined by law.
Loan growth throughout the Turkish banking sector was rapid
during 9M13,
reaching 24.6%. Growth at Vakifbank and Halkbank was slightly
below this average
but Ziraat's loan growth has been rapid, as the bank has focused
on changing the
structure of its balance sheet by decreasing the proportion of
government
securities and expanding the loan book. The transformation of
Halkbank's and
Vakifbank's balance sheets away from securities and towards
loans has been more
gradual, occurring over the past five years.
In Fitch's view, the three banks, along with the sector as a
whole, are likely
to suffer only moderate asset quality deterioration as loan
books season due to
(i) still positive GDP growth (Fitch forecasts 3.7% in 2013 and
3.2% in 2014);
(ii) the relatively broad-based nature of the economy and
reasonably diversified
loan books at the banks, with cyclical sectors such as real
estate and
construction not representing an excessively large proportion of
loan
portfolios; (iii) still moderate corporate and household
leverage; (iv) the
absence of foreign currency retail lending, especially important
given the rapid
expansion of retail lending in Turkey; and (v) limited evidence
of directed
lending at the banks, as financing of infrastructure projects
and privatisations
is broadly in line with that at large privately-owned banks.
At the same time, as in any banking system which has experienced
rapid loan
growth for a sustained period, the risks of a more marked
deterioration in asset
quality are significant. Fitch views risks as being greatest in
small business
lending and unsecured consumer finance, although they are
somewhat less
pronounced for Ziraat and Halkbank, given their long track
records of operating
in these segments. Fitch also views Ziraat's recent rapid
expansion in corporate
lending as potentially high risk, given the bank's limited
experience in this
area. However, the agency gains some comfort from the fact that
the composition
of this lending is broadly in line with peers. Foreign currency
corporate
lending (around 25% of the banks' total books) is another area
of potential risk
given that in Fitch's view, this represents to a significant
degree exposures to
unhedged companies.
Impaired loans at Ziraat and Halkbank are close to the banking
sector average of
2.8%, while Vakifbank's impaired loans were a higher 4% at
end-1H13. However,
these banks do not write-off and have not sold any impaired
loans, unlike most
banks in the sector. Reported restructured and watch loans are
limited at the
banks. However, in Fitch's view, their delinquency ratios, as
for the sector as
a whole, are not necessarily indicative of underlying asset
quality, given that
portfolios are yet to season.
Impairment charges have so far been manageable, representing 13%
and 19% of
pre-impairment operating profit at Halkbank and Ziraat in H113,
respectively.
Vakifbank's impairment charges reached a high 38% of
pre-impairment profit in
H113, but this was partially due to the bank's policy of fully
provisioning for
loans that are more than 180 days overdue regardless of
collateral.
Capital and funding ratios have gradually weakened from
previously strong
levels, but still remain sound, in Fitch's view. The Fitch core
capital/weighted
risks ratios at end-1H13 were a comfortable 14.1% at Ziraat and
12.7% at
Halkbank and a lower, but still adequate, 11.3% at Vakifbank.
Capitalisation is
supported by generally strong reserve coverage of impaired loans
(albeit
somewhat lower at Ziraat) and healthy internal capital
generation.
Funding structures are a rating strength, in Fitch's view, with
around 68% of
non-equity liabilities represented by stable, granular deposits.
Wholesale
funding at Halkbank and Vakifbank is diversified by sources and
tenors, while
Ziraat has not yet tapped the international markets.
Loans/deposits ratios have
been increasing and ranged from 119% at Vakifbank to a low 77%
at Ziraat at
end-H113. In Fitch's view, these levels are still reasonable,
while liquidity is
comfortable and refinancing risk low.
Performance ratios remained sound in 1H13, with operating ROAA
and ROAE highest
at Halkbank at 3.3% and 31.5%, respectively, and lowest, but
still high by
international standards, at Vakifbank, at 2% and 19%,
respectively. However, due
to revaluations of government debt portfolios, there has been
greater volatility
in banks' comprehensive income, with large negative revaluations
(to a lesser
extent at Halkbank) booked in 2Q13. Net interest margins at the
four banks
remained wide in 1H13, ranging from 5.6% (Vakifbank) to 5.2%
(Ziraat), but Fitch
expects significant tightening in 2H13 and into 2014 as deposits
reprice quicker
than loans in a rising interest rate environment.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VRS
The banks' VRs could be downgraded in case of a pronounced
economic slowdown
and/or greater than expected asset quality deterioration as loan
books season. A
downgrade of the sovereign rating would also likely result in a
downgrade of the
banks' VRs.
Upside potential for the VRs is currently limited given the
sovereign rating and
the banks' rapid expansion. However, a moderation of growth
rates, preservation
of sound financial metrics and limited deterioration of asset
quality could be
positive for the banks' standalone credit profiles.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - VAKIFBANK SUBORDINATED
DEBT
The affirmation of Vakifbank's subordinated debt rating at 'BB+'
reflects that
this is notched once off the bank's 'bbb-' VR. This reflects
Fitch's usual
approach to rating subordinated debt, and also its view that
government support
for state-owned banks in Turkey will not necessarily in all
circumstances be
extended to subordinated creditors. Any change in Vakifbank's VR
would likely
lead to a change in the subordinated debt rating.
The rating actions are as follows:
Ziraat, Vakifbank, Halkbank
Long-term foreign currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Stable
Outlook
Long-term local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BBB'; Stable Outlook
Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'F3'
Support Ratings: affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floors: affirmed at 'BBB-'
National Long-term Ratings: affirmed at 'AAA(tur)'; Stable
Outlook
Senior unsecured debt issues (Halkbank, Vakifbank): affirmed at
'BBB-'
Viability Ratings: affirmed at 'bbb-'
Subordinated debt rating (Vakifbank): affirmed at 'BB+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst (Ziraat, Vakifbank)
Banu Cartmell
Director
44 203 530 1109
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Primary Analyst (Halkbank)
Janine Dow
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1464
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst (Halkbank)
Banu Cartmell
Director
+ 44 203 530 1109
Secondary Analyst (Ziraat, Vakifbank)
Janine Dow
Senior Director
+44 203 530 1464
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
