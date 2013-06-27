(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, June 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings
of Thrivent
Financial for Lutherans (Thrivent Financial) and its subsidiary,
Thrivent Life
Insurance Company (Thrivent Life), collectively referred to as
Thrivent. The
affirmed ratings include Thrivent's 'AA' Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) and
its 'AA-' long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR). The Rating
Outlook is Stable. A
complete list of rating actions is provided at the end of this
release.
Fitch's ratings of Thrivent Financial reflect the organization's
very strong
capitalization with no financial debt, high-quality investment
portfolio,
consistent profitability and favorable market franchise within
the Lutheran
market. In addition, Thrivent has a conservative liability
profile with limited
exposure to variable annuities with living benefit guarantees.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations that Thrivent
Financial's
operating and balance sheet fundamentals are sustainable
relative to rating
expectations. Fitch believes that the pressure on profitability
and capital,
driven by an extended low interest rate scenario and future
investment losses,
is manageable in the context of the company's capital position
and liability
profile with a large life insurance block of business.
Thrivent has taken a step in addressing the challenge for
long-term growth with
the vote of membership to extend its common bond to include
other Christians.
Fitch believes that over time this could lead to more members
and scale-related
advantages if well executed. Fitch believes Thrivent Financial
is strongly
positioned within the Lutheran market.
Key rating concerns include Thrivent Financial's above-average
exposure to risky
assets (below investment-grade bonds, common stocks, schedule
BA-other invested
assets and troubled real estate), challenges due to competitive
pressures in the
company's core life and annuity markets, and uncertainty tied to
difficult
macroeconomic conditions and evolving regulatory environment.
Fitch believes
that a prolonged low interest rate environment will increase
earnings pressure
due to margin compression for Thrivent and other industry
participants in the
annuity and interest-sensitive life insurance business.
Fitch views Thrivent Financial's capitalization as very strong
and of high
quality. Total adjusted capital (TAC) increased to $6 billion
and the risk-based
capital (RBC) ratio increased to 527% at year-end 2012, as
compared to year-2011
TAC of $5.4 billion and RBC of 483%. The company has not issued
surplus notes to
support its capital and Thrivent Financial's reliance on capital
markets and
reinsurance to finance its product reserves and capital base is
very low.
Capital strength is also aided by moderate operating leverage
and a relatively
low-risk liability profile.
Fitch views Thrivent Financial's increasing earnings and
profitability trend
over the last three years favorably. Thrivent Financial
generated strong
profitability in 2012 as exhibited in an operating return on
capital of 10.5%.
Thrivent's statutory net income increased 24% for 2012
reflecting a growing
asset base, favorable lapse rates for both life and annuity
businesses,
generally favorable mortality, good expense management, and
benefits of a
favorable equity market. Thrivent Financial's top line exhibited
good growth in
traditional whole life sales as well as variable annuities
through its network
of career financial representatives.
Thrivent manages a high-quality, well-diversified, liquid
fixed-income portfolio
that has performed well in terms of credit loss experience and
book yield over
the last three years. While Thrivent's mortgage portfolio
contains a higher
level of restructured mortgages than the life industry average,
Fitch believes
asset quality is adequate. Realized credit-related losses for
Thrivent's
investment portfolio are considered low at approximately 13
basis points for
2012 and 2011, and well within pricing assumptions. Fitch
expects modest losses
again for 2013.
SENSITIVITY/RATING DRIVERS
Factors that could trigger a positive rating action:
--Sustained profitability with low double-digit returns and
profitable growth in
fraternal membership;
--A sustained RBC above 480%.
Factors that could trigger a negative rating action:
--A decrease in estimated RBC below 390%;
--A material increase in realized gross investment losses and
impairments;
--Material negative trends in earnings and/or fraternal
membership.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Thrivent Financial for Lutherans
--Long-term IDR at 'AA-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+';
--IFS at 'AA'.
Thrivent Life Insurance Company
--IFS at 'AA'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Andrew Davidson, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3144
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Bruce Cox
Director
+1-312-606-2316
Committee Chairperson
Brian Schneider, CPA
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2321
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Insurance Rating Methodology' (January 2013).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology â€” Amended
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.