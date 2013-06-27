(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, June 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans (Thrivent Financial) and its subsidiary, Thrivent Life Insurance Company (Thrivent Life), collectively referred to as Thrivent. The affirmed ratings include Thrivent's 'AA' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) and its 'AA-' long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR). The Rating Outlook is Stable. A complete list of rating actions is provided at the end of this release. Fitch's ratings of Thrivent Financial reflect the organization's very strong capitalization with no financial debt, high-quality investment portfolio, consistent profitability and favorable market franchise within the Lutheran market. In addition, Thrivent has a conservative liability profile with limited exposure to variable annuities with living benefit guarantees. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations that Thrivent Financial's operating and balance sheet fundamentals are sustainable relative to rating expectations. Fitch believes that the pressure on profitability and capital, driven by an extended low interest rate scenario and future investment losses, is manageable in the context of the company's capital position and liability profile with a large life insurance block of business. Thrivent has taken a step in addressing the challenge for long-term growth with the vote of membership to extend its common bond to include other Christians. Fitch believes that over time this could lead to more members and scale-related advantages if well executed. Fitch believes Thrivent Financial is strongly positioned within the Lutheran market. Key rating concerns include Thrivent Financial's above-average exposure to risky assets (below investment-grade bonds, common stocks, schedule BA-other invested assets and troubled real estate), challenges due to competitive pressures in the company's core life and annuity markets, and uncertainty tied to difficult macroeconomic conditions and evolving regulatory environment. Fitch believes that a prolonged low interest rate environment will increase earnings pressure due to margin compression for Thrivent and other industry participants in the annuity and interest-sensitive life insurance business. Fitch views Thrivent Financial's capitalization as very strong and of high quality. Total adjusted capital (TAC) increased to $6 billion and the risk-based capital (RBC) ratio increased to 527% at year-end 2012, as compared to year-2011 TAC of $5.4 billion and RBC of 483%. The company has not issued surplus notes to support its capital and Thrivent Financial's reliance on capital markets and reinsurance to finance its product reserves and capital base is very low. Capital strength is also aided by moderate operating leverage and a relatively low-risk liability profile. Fitch views Thrivent Financial's increasing earnings and profitability trend over the last three years favorably. Thrivent Financial generated strong profitability in 2012 as exhibited in an operating return on capital of 10.5%. Thrivent's statutory net income increased 24% for 2012 reflecting a growing asset base, favorable lapse rates for both life and annuity businesses, generally favorable mortality, good expense management, and benefits of a favorable equity market. Thrivent Financial's top line exhibited good growth in traditional whole life sales as well as variable annuities through its network of career financial representatives. Thrivent manages a high-quality, well-diversified, liquid fixed-income portfolio that has performed well in terms of credit loss experience and book yield over the last three years. While Thrivent's mortgage portfolio contains a higher level of restructured mortgages than the life industry average, Fitch believes asset quality is adequate. Realized credit-related losses for Thrivent's investment portfolio are considered low at approximately 13 basis points for 2012 and 2011, and well within pricing assumptions. Fitch expects modest losses again for 2013. SENSITIVITY/RATING DRIVERS Factors that could trigger a positive rating action: --Sustained profitability with low double-digit returns and profitable growth in fraternal membership; --A sustained RBC above 480%. Factors that could trigger a negative rating action: --A decrease in estimated RBC below 390%; --A material increase in realized gross investment losses and impairments; --Material negative trends in earnings and/or fraternal membership. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook: Thrivent Financial for Lutherans --Long-term IDR at 'AA-'; --Short-term IDR at 'F1+'; --IFS at 'AA'. Thrivent Life Insurance Company --IFS at 'AA'. Contact: Primary Analyst Andrew Davidson, CFA Senior Director +1-312-368-3144 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Bruce Cox Director +1-312-606-2316 Committee Chairperson Brian Schneider, CPA Senior Director +1-312-606-2321 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Insurance Rating Methodology' (January 2013). 