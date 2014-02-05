(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, February 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings of Thrivent
Financial for Lutherans (Thrivent Financial) and its subsidiary,
Thrivent Life
Insurance Company (Thrivent Life), collectively referred to as
Thrivent. The
affirmed ratings include Thrivent's 'AA' Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) and
its 'AA-' long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR). The Rating
Outlook is Stable. A
complete list of rating actions is provided at the end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's ratings of Thrivent reflect the organization's extremely
strong
capitalization with no financial debt, high-quality investment
portfolio,
consistent profitability and favorable market franchise within
the Lutheran
market. In addition, Thrivent has a conservative liability
profile with limited
exposure to variable annuities with living benefit guarantees.
Key rating concerns include Thrivent's moderately above-average
exposure to
troubled mortgages and challenges due to competitive pressures
in the company's
core life and annuity market. Fitch believes that uncertain
monetary policy and
ongoing discord among government officials pose risks to the
economy and credit
outlook and could have a material negative effect on Thrivent's
earnings and
capital in a severe, albeit unexpected, scenario.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations that Thrivent's
operating and
balance sheet fundamentals are sustainable relative to rating
expectations.
Fitch believes that the pressure on profitability and capital,
driven by an
extended low interest rate scenario and future investment
losses, is manageable
in the context of the company's capital position and liability
profile with a
large life insurance block of business.
Fitch views Thrivent's capitalization as extremely strong and of
high quality.
Total adjusted capital (TAC) increased 8% to $6.6 billion
through the first nine
months of 2013. The company's risk-based capital (RBC) ratio
increased to 567%
at Sept. 30, 2013 from 527% at year-end 2012. The company has
not issued
surplus notes to support its capital, and Thrivent's reliance on
capital markets
and reinsurance to finance its product reserves and capital base
is very low.
Capital strength is also aided by moderate operating leverage
and a relatively
low-risk liability profile.
Thrivent has sustained its improved earnings and profitability
trend through the
first three quarters of 2013. Thrivent's statutory operating
return on capital
was 10.7% and return on assets was 0.96% year to date Sept. 30,
2013. Thrivent's
statutory net income increased 25% to $440 million for the nine
months end
September 2013 versus the same period for 2012 reflecting
moderate growth in
life and annuity premiums, higher fee income related to a
growing separate
account asset base, good expense management and lower refunds to
members offset
by lower investment income.
Thrivent manages a high-quality, well-diversified, liquid
fixed-income portfolio
that has performed well in terms of credit loss experience and
book yield. While
Thrivent's mortgage portfolio contains a higher level of
restructured mortgages
than the life industry average, Fitch believes asset quality is
adequate for the
rating. Risky assets at Sept. 30, 2013 are near average levels
for the life
industry, having declined to 90% of total adjusted capital from
94% at year-end
2012. Realized credit-related losses for Thrivent's investment
portfolio have
been very low through the first nine months of 2013 and are
within Fitch's
expectations.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Factors that could trigger a positive rating action:
--Sustained profitability with low double-digit returns and
profitable growth in
fraternal membership;
--A sustained RBC above 480%.
Factors that could trigger a negative rating action:
--A decrease in estimated RBC below 390%;
--A material increase in realized gross investment losses and
impairments;
--Material negative trends in earnings and/or fraternal
membership.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Thrivent Financial for Lutherans
--Long-term IDR at 'AA-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+';
--IFS at 'AA'.
Thrivent Life Insurance Company
--IFS at 'AA'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Insurance Rating Methodology' (November 2013).
Insurance Rating Methodology -- Amended
here
