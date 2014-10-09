(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, October 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans (Thrivent Financial) and its subsidiary, Thrivent Life Insurance Company (Thrivent Life), collectively referred to as Thrivent. The affirmed ratings include Thrivent's 'AA' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) and its 'AA-' long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR). The Rating Outlook has been revised to Positive from Stable. A complete list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS Fitch's ratings of Thrivent reflect the organization's extremely strong capitalization with no financial debt, high-quality investment portfolio, consistent, strong profitability and favorable market franchise within the Lutheran market. In addition, Thrivent has a conservative liability profile with limited exposure to variable annuities with living benefit guarantees. The Positive Outlook reflects Fitch's view that Thrivent's ability to sustain favorable operating and balance sheet fundamentals would likely lead to an upgrade over the next 12-24 months. Thrivent's balance sheet fundamentals and earnings profile has improved in recent years and exceeds Fitch's rating expectations. Further, Fitch believes that the pressure on profitability and capital, driven by an extended low interest rate scenario is manageable in the context of the company's capital position and liability profile with a large life insurance block of business. Key rating concerns include execution risk tied to Thrivent's expansion of its fraternal common bond membership to include other Christians from solely Lutherans, the challenge for intermediate term growth due to competitive pressures in the company's core life and annuity market and a moderately above-industry average exposure to troubled mortgages. Fitch believes that uncertain monetary policy and ongoing discord among government officials pose risks to the economy and credit outlook and could have a material negative effect on Thrivent's earnings and capital in a severe, albeit unexpected, scenario. Fitch believes that Thrivent exposure to withdrawal risk in a spike up interest rate scenario is manageable. Thrivent Financial's consistent generation of strong operating cash flow and a very large portfolio of marketable securities with a strong market-to-book value ratio partially mitigate the risk caused by the high percentage (66%) of the company's $20 billion of general account annuity liabilities being subject to discretionary withdrawals without penalty or market value adjustments at year-end 2013. Fitch views Thrivent's capitalization as extremely strong and of high quality. Total adjusted capital (TAC) increased 7.3% to $7.4 billion through the first six months of 2014, following an increase of 12.7% in 2013. The company's risk-based capital (RBC) ratio increased to above 700% at June 30, 2014 from 680% at year-end 2013. The company's has not issued surplus notes to support its capital, and Thrivent's reliance on capital markets and reinsurance to finance its product reserves and capital base is very low. Capital strength is also aided by moderate operating leverage and a relatively low-risk liability profile. Thrivent has sustained its strong levels of earnings and profitability through the first half of 2014. Thrivent's statutory operating return on capital was 12% for 2013 and return on assets was 1.07% for the year. Thrivent's statutory net operating gain increased 7% to $415 million for the six months of 2014 following a 28.9% increase for 2013. This strong performance reflects moderate growth in life and annuity premiums, favorable persistency and mortality, higher fee income related to a growing separate account asset base, good expense management and lower refunds to members. Thrivent manages a high-quality, well-diversified, liquid fixed-income portfolio that has performed well in terms of credit loss experience and book yield. Risky assets at June 30, 2014 are modestly below average levels for the life industry, having increased to 83% of total adjusted capital at June 30, 2014 from 79% at year-end 2013. Realized credit-related losses for Thrivent's investment portfolio have been very low through the past twenty four months and are within Fitch's expectations. RATING SENSITIVITIES Factors that could trigger a positive rating action: --Sustained profitability with low double-digit returns and profitable growth in fraternal membership; --A sustained RBC above 480%; --No evidence of deterioration in financial profile related to common bond expansion over next 12 to 18 months. Factors that could trigger a negative rating action: --A decrease in estimated RBC below 390%; --A material increase in realized gross investment losses and impairments; --Material negative trends in earnings and/or fraternal membership. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings: Thrivent Financial for Lutherans --Long-term IDR at 'AA-'; --Short-term IDR at 'F1+'; --IFS at 'AA'. Thrivent Life Insurance Company --IFS at 'AA'. The Rating Outlook is revised to Positive from Stable. Contact: Primary Analyst Andrew Davidson, CFA Senior Director +1-312-368-3144 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Dafina Dunmore, CFA Director +1-312-368-3136 Committee Chairperson Brian Schneider, CPA Senior Director +1-312-606-2321 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0548, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. 