(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, June 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'AAA' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America (TIAA) and its wholly owned subsidiary, TIAA-CREF Life Insurance Company (TIAA-CREF Life). At the same time, Fitch has affirmed TIAA's 'AA+' Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and 'AA' surplus note rating. A complete list of ratings is provided at the end of this release. The Rating Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS TIAA's ratings are based on its extremely strong balance sheet fundamentals, strong and predictable operating earnings, and very strong competitive position in the U.S. pension market. TIAA's balance sheet fundamentals are consistent with 'AAA' ratings expectations. Financial leverage (surplus notes in relation to total adjusted capital ) remains low at 6% as of March 31, 2013, and operating leverage is very low at 6x. The total financing and commitments (TFC) ratio, which includes TIAA Global Markets, Inc. (TGM), is among the lowest in the Fitch rated universe. Fitch estimates TIAA's risk-based capital (RBC) ratio at 598% at the end of the first quarter 2013 (1Q'13) compared to 589% at the end of 2012. The RBC is expected to remain above 550% for the full year. Net realized investment losses continued to decline through 1Q'13. The primary driver of impairment losses continues to be CMBS, although the company is actively managing the portfolio and further reduced exposure by $2 billion in 2012. Below-investment-grade bonds in relation to TAC declined to 39% in 2012 from 45% in 2011 due to a combination of fewer acquisitions and some upgrades. Fitch views TIAA's exposure to eurozone debt as manageable, with peripheral countries accounting for about .4% of total invested assets. Persistent low interest rates and investment yields are keeping pressure on TIAA's earnings, and that is expected to continue over the near term given the company's 3% minimum rate guarantee in the core pension segment. Earnings declined in 2012 as expected due to declining yields and continuation of a modest increase in the crediting rate in 2011. Results were nevertheless ahead of plan. First-quarter earnings were flat with the prior year. Return on total adjusted capital (TAC) was about 8% at year-end 2012 and 1Q'13, down from 10% in 2011. Fitch does not view this as a near-term issue given the company's extremely strong capital and flexibility to adjust crediting rates if necessary. The low rate environment is, however, a longer term concern. The slow economic recovery, financial market volatility, and potential contagion from the eurozone debt crisis are ongoing concerns. Fitch expects these factors to constrain earnings growth for TIAA and the industry as a whole over the near term. However, the agency believes that TIAA is somewhat insulated from equity market volatility and disintermediation risk given the lack of living and death benefit guarantees in its pension annuities and its very stable liability structure. RATING SENSITIVITIES Key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include: --Reported RBC below 425% on a sustained basis; --Investment losses significantly higher than expected; --A significant drop in operating earnings resulting in an after-tax operating return on TAC below 5% for 18 months or longer; --A regulatory change that would have a negative impact on TIAA's core pension market; --A change in TIAA's ownership structure. Sovereign Downgrade: A downgrade of more than one notch in the U.S. sovereign rating would cause a re-evaluation of TIAA's ratings. Fitch affirms the following ratings with a Stable Outlook: Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America --IFS at 'AAA'; --IDR at 'AA+'; --Surplus note at 'AA'. TIAA-CREF Life Insurance Company --IFS at 'AAA'. TIAA Global Markets, Inc. (Guaranteed by TIAA) --$500 million 4.95% senior notes due July 15, 2013 at 'AA+'. 