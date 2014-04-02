(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, April 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'BBB+' Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) on Time Warner Inc. and its subsidiaries. The Rating Outlook remains Stable. A full list of Fitch's ratings on Time Warner follows at the end of this release. The company had approximately $20.2 billion of debt outstanding as of Dec. 31, 2013. KEY RATING DRIVERS --Time Warner's consistent financial policy and capital allocation strategy continues to focus on investing in its business while maintaining a strong balance sheet; --The contemplated spin-off of Time Inc. will benefit the company's operating profile but is not expected to have a material impact on the company's credit profile; --Time Warner's strong portfolio of cable networks (Turner and Home Box Office) anchors the ratings. Fitch anticipates that Time Warner will gradually increase leverage over the ratings horizon to meet its net leverage target of up to 2.75x. Shareholder returns that exceed free cash flow generation are incorporated into current ratings to the extent that leverage remains below Fitch's 3.5x total leverage threshold, which remains unchanged. Total debt outstanding as of Dec. 31, 2013 was approximately $20.2 billion, reflecting a modest 1.5% increase relative to year-end 2012. Consolidated leverage was 2.5x (calculated on a gross basis) and 2.3x (calculated on a net debt basis) as of year-end 2013. Fitch anticipates that Time Warner's leverage will increase over the next two years as it moves to its net leverage target of up to 2.75x. Time Warner's capital allocation strategy remains consistent and is centered on investing in its business to strengthen its product portfolio, maintaining a strong balance sheet and returning excess capital to its shareholders. Fitch expects that 2014 total shareholder returns will exceed the $4.8 billion of capital (including $3.7 billion of share repurchases) the company returned to its shareholders during 2013. Time Warner maintains an appropriate balance between returning capital to shareholders, in the form of dividends and share repurchases, and investing in the strategic needs of its business in Fitch's estimation. Time Warner's leverage target remains within the context of Fitch's 3.5x total leverage target for the current rating. In Fitch's opinion the positive operating momentum coupled with predictable, recurring free cash flow (FCF) generated by Time Warner's strong portfolio of businesses is leverageable, providing a sound basis to accommodate Time Warner's net leverage target within the context of the current 'BBB+' rating. Time Warner generated approximately $2.3 billion of FCF (Fitch defined as cash flow from operations less capital expenditures and dividends adjusted for one-time acquisition costs) during the year-ended 2013 led by the revenue, operating margin, and low capital requirement characteristics of the company's cable networks businesses. Fitch expects the company to generate annual FCF in excess of $1.9 billion during the ratings horizon. The FCF generation affords the company significant financial flexibility. Fitch acknowledges that the contemplated level of share repurchases is expected to exceed annual FCF generation; however, the company maintains the ability to reduce share repurchases to maximize financial flexibility should the need occur. Overall, Fitch's ratings on Time Warner reflect strong and consistent FCF, solid credit protection measures, sound liquidity, leading market positions in core businesses, and strong content brands. In addition, Time Warner's lower exposure to cyclical advertising revenues relative to its peer group, and lack of exposure to the hyper-cyclical local advertising markets, provides incremental support to the ratings. Time Warner's operating profile benefits from the stability, recurring dual stream revenue profile, high operating margin and free cash flow generation characteristics attributable to its cable network business. Key operating strategy within its cable network businesses will be to leverage increased investment in original and sports programming to accelerate domestic affiliate fee revenue growth. However, Time Warner's businesses face continued audience fragmentation across devices and networks, stagnant multichannel video subscription growth, a growing preference for time-shifted viewing as well as stronger competition from online video sources. These factors, along with potential cable industry consolidation have the potential to hamper anticipated affiliate fee revenue growth over the longer term. The company plans to increase its investment in original programming across all of its cable networks which should improve viewership and network brand and translate into higher affiliate fees and advertising revenues. Fitch expects mid-single-digit top line growth, stable margins and high free cash flow conversion over the next several years, driven by domestic affiliate fee growth and international expansion. Fitch's ratings incorporate the strong competitive position of Time Warner's film and television studios at Warner Bros. The size and scale of Warner Bros. television studio enables Time Warner to capitalize on strong demand for television content while providing meaningful diversification of revenue sources. Fitch is cognizant of the inherent volatility of hit-driven content in the film and television production businesses. Fitch also acknowledges Time Warner's strong track record of consistently generating desirable content. Fitch remains convinced that Time Warner is well positioned to address the threats and opportunities present in the evolving media landscape, including the growing prominence of alternative distribution platforms, providing sufficient flexibility within the current ratings to accommodate the company's revised leverage target. Fitch also believes demand for high-quality content remains strong across all major end-markets (broadcast, cable networks and subscription video on demand) and that large, well-capitalized content providers, such as Time Warner, will remain crucial to the industry. Fitch believes Time Warner's decision to spin off Time Inc. to its shareholders will benefit the company's operating profile but is not expected to have a material impact on Time Warner's credit profile. The proposed transaction, expected to be completed by the end of second-quarter-2014 (2Q'14), enables Time Warner to moderately de-risk its business profile while increasing strategic focus on its Turner, Home Box Office and Warner Bros. segments. Time Inc.'s initial capitalization is expected to include approximately $1.3 billion of net debt. Outside of a material change to its financial strategy or event-driven merger and acquisition activity, rating concerns center on Time Warner's ability to balance escalating programming expense and production costs with the requirement to consistently deliver programming that drives incremental share of viewing audience while maintaining or expanding operating margins. Time Warner's liquidity is strong and supported by $1.9 billion of cash on hand, $5 billion in available credit facilities (nearly all of which was available as of Dec. 31, 2013), and expected FCF generation. Time Warner's revolver commitments mature on Dec. 18, 2018. Time Warner has no debt scheduled to mature during 2014 and $1 billion during 2015. RATING SENSITIVITIES: Fitch does not contemplate additional positive rating actions over the current ratings horizon. That notwithstanding, positive rating action would likely coincide with Time Warner adopting a more conservative financial policy. Meanwhile, Time Warner will need to demonstrate that its operating profile is sustainable amid ongoing competitive pressures, changing media consumption patterns and evolving technology platforms. Negative rating actions are more likely to coincide with discretional actions of Time Warner's management including, but not limited to, the company adopting a more aggressive financial strategy or event-driven merger and acquisition activity that drives leverage beyond 3.5x in the absence of a creditable de-leveraging plan. Additionally, negative rating actions could result should Fitch begin to observe a weakening of Time Warner's ability to produce desired film and television content or secure programming on its cable networks that consistently delivers viewing audience ratings, leading to lower subscription fee or advertising revenues. Further, a weakening of Time Warner's competitive position due to its failure to adopt to emerging distribution platforms could prompt Fitch to take negative rating actions. Fitch affirms Time Warner's ratings as follows: Time Warner Inc. --Long-term IDR at 'BBB+'; --Short-term IDR at 'F2'; --Senior unsecured revolving credit facility at 'BBB+'; --Senior unsecured notes and debentures at 'BBB+'; --Commercial paper at 'F2'. Time Warner International Finance Limited --Long-term IDR at 'BBB+'; --Short-term IDR at 'F2'; --Commercial paper at 'F2'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. 