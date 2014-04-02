(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'BBB+'
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) on Time Warner Inc. and its subsidiaries. The
Rating Outlook
remains Stable. A full list of Fitch's ratings on Time Warner
follows at the end
of this release. The company had approximately $20.2 billion of
debt outstanding
as of Dec. 31, 2013.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
--Time Warner's consistent financial policy and capital
allocation strategy
continues to focus on investing in its business while
maintaining a strong
balance sheet;
--The contemplated spin-off of Time Inc. will benefit the
company's operating
profile but is not expected to have a material impact on the
company's credit
profile;
--Time Warner's strong portfolio of cable networks (Turner and
Home Box Office)
anchors the ratings.
Fitch anticipates that Time Warner will gradually increase
leverage over the
ratings horizon to meet its net leverage target of up to 2.75x.
Shareholder
returns that exceed free cash flow generation are incorporated
into current
ratings to the extent that leverage remains below Fitch's 3.5x
total leverage
threshold, which remains unchanged.
Total debt outstanding as of Dec. 31, 2013 was approximately
$20.2 billion,
reflecting a modest 1.5% increase relative to year-end 2012.
Consolidated
leverage was 2.5x (calculated on a gross basis) and 2.3x
(calculated on a net
debt basis) as of year-end 2013. Fitch anticipates that Time
Warner's leverage
will increase over the next two years as it moves to its net
leverage target of
up to 2.75x.
Time Warner's capital allocation strategy remains consistent and
is centered on
investing in its business to strengthen its product portfolio,
maintaining a
strong balance sheet and returning excess capital to its
shareholders. Fitch
expects that 2014 total shareholder returns will exceed the $4.8
billion of
capital (including $3.7 billion of share repurchases) the
company returned to
its shareholders during 2013. Time Warner maintains an
appropriate balance
between returning capital to shareholders, in the form of
dividends and share
repurchases, and investing in the strategic needs of its
business in Fitch's
estimation.
Time Warner's leverage target remains within the context of
Fitch's 3.5x total
leverage target for the current rating. In Fitch's opinion the
positive
operating momentum coupled with predictable, recurring free cash
flow (FCF)
generated by Time Warner's strong portfolio of businesses is
leverageable,
providing a sound basis to accommodate Time Warner's net
leverage target within
the context of the current 'BBB+' rating. Time Warner generated
approximately
$2.3 billion of FCF (Fitch defined as cash flow from operations
less capital
expenditures and dividends adjusted for one-time acquisition
costs) during the
year-ended 2013 led by the revenue, operating margin, and low
capital
requirement characteristics of the company's cable networks
businesses. Fitch
expects the company to generate annual FCF in excess of $1.9
billion during the
ratings horizon. The FCF generation affords the company
significant financial
flexibility. Fitch acknowledges that the contemplated level of
share repurchases
is expected to exceed annual FCF generation; however, the
company maintains the
ability to reduce share repurchases to maximize financial
flexibility should the
need occur.
Overall, Fitch's ratings on Time Warner reflect strong and
consistent FCF, solid
credit protection measures, sound liquidity, leading market
positions in core
businesses, and strong content brands. In addition, Time
Warner's lower exposure
to cyclical advertising revenues relative to its peer group, and
lack of
exposure to the hyper-cyclical local advertising markets,
provides incremental
support to the ratings.
Time Warner's operating profile benefits from the stability,
recurring dual
stream revenue profile, high operating margin and free cash flow
generation
characteristics attributable to its cable network business. Key
operating
strategy within its cable network businesses will be to leverage
increased
investment in original and sports programming to accelerate
domestic affiliate
fee revenue growth. However, Time Warner's businesses face
continued audience
fragmentation across devices and networks, stagnant multichannel
video
subscription growth, a growing preference for time-shifted
viewing as well as
stronger competition from online video sources. These factors,
along with
potential cable industry consolidation have the potential to
hamper anticipated
affiliate fee revenue growth over the longer term.
The company plans to increase its investment in original
programming across all
of its cable networks which should improve viewership and
network brand and
translate into higher affiliate fees and advertising revenues.
Fitch expects
mid-single-digit top line growth, stable margins and high free
cash flow
conversion over the next several years, driven by domestic
affiliate fee growth
and international expansion.
Fitch's ratings incorporate the strong competitive position of
Time Warner's
film and television studios at Warner Bros. The size and scale
of Warner Bros.
television studio enables Time Warner to capitalize on strong
demand for
television content while providing meaningful diversification of
revenue
sources. Fitch is cognizant of the inherent volatility of
hit-driven content in
the film and television production businesses. Fitch also
acknowledges Time
Warner's strong track record of consistently generating
desirable content.
Fitch remains convinced that Time Warner is well positioned to
address the
threats and opportunities present in the evolving media
landscape, including the
growing prominence of alternative distribution platforms,
providing sufficient
flexibility within the current ratings to accommodate the
company's revised
leverage target. Fitch also believes demand for high-quality
content remains
strong across all major end-markets (broadcast, cable networks
and subscription
video on demand) and that large, well-capitalized content
providers, such as
Time Warner, will remain crucial to the industry.
Fitch believes Time Warner's decision to spin off Time Inc. to
its shareholders
will benefit the company's operating profile but is not expected
to have a
material impact on Time Warner's credit profile. The proposed
transaction,
expected to be completed by the end of second-quarter-2014
(2Q'14), enables Time
Warner to moderately de-risk its business profile while
increasing strategic
focus on its Turner, Home Box Office and Warner Bros. segments.
Time Inc.'s
initial capitalization is expected to include approximately $1.3
billion of net
debt.
Outside of a material change to its financial strategy or
event-driven merger
and acquisition activity, rating concerns center on Time
Warner's ability to
balance escalating programming expense and production costs with
the requirement
to consistently deliver programming that drives incremental
share of viewing
audience while maintaining or expanding operating margins.
Time Warner's liquidity is strong and supported by $1.9 billion
of cash on hand,
$5 billion in available credit facilities (nearly all of which
was available as
of Dec. 31, 2013), and expected FCF generation. Time Warner's
revolver
commitments mature on Dec. 18, 2018. Time Warner has no debt
scheduled to mature
during 2014 and $1 billion during 2015.
RATING SENSITIVITIES:
Fitch does not contemplate additional positive rating actions
over the current
ratings horizon. That notwithstanding, positive rating action
would likely
coincide with Time Warner adopting a more conservative financial
policy.
Meanwhile, Time Warner will need to demonstrate that its
operating profile is
sustainable amid ongoing competitive pressures, changing media
consumption
patterns and evolving technology platforms.
Negative rating actions are more likely to coincide with
discretional actions of
Time Warner's management including, but not limited to, the
company adopting a
more aggressive financial strategy or event-driven merger and
acquisition
activity that drives leverage beyond 3.5x in the absence of a
creditable
de-leveraging plan. Additionally, negative rating actions could
result should
Fitch begin to observe a weakening of Time Warner's ability to
produce desired
film and television content or secure programming on its cable
networks that
consistently delivers viewing audience ratings, leading to lower
subscription
fee or advertising revenues. Further, a weakening of Time
Warner's competitive
position due to its failure to adopt to emerging distribution
platforms could
prompt Fitch to take negative rating actions.
Fitch affirms Time Warner's ratings as follows:
Time Warner Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Senior unsecured revolving credit facility at 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured notes and debentures at 'BBB+';
--Commercial paper at 'F2'.
Time Warner International Finance Limited
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Commercial paper at 'F2'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
David Peterson
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3177
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Rolando Larrondo
Senior Director
+1-212-908-9189
Committee Chairperson
Michael Weaver
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3156
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 5, 2013).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
