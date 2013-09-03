(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Sept 3 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Thailand-based TMB Bank Public Company Limited's (TMB)
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-' and National Long-Term Rating at 'A+(tha)'. The
Outlook is Stable. A complete list of rating actions is provided at the end of this
commentary.
Key Rating Drivers - IDRs, Viability Rating (VR), and National Ratings
TMB's Long-Term IDR and National Ratings are based on its standalone financial
strength, which is reflected in its VR. TMB's VR takes into account the bank's
improving pre-provision profitability and asset quality and Fitch's expectations
for further improvement in these metrics. The ratings also consider TMB's sound
funding and liquidity.
However, TMB's overall financial profile is moderately weaker than that of its
domestic and international peers. Improvements in some of its profitability
measures, such as net interest margin (NIM) and pre-provisioning operating
profit, have been driven by positive momentum in loan growth, margins, and cost
efficiency.
Provisioning costs should normalise with the bank's improved asset quality,
following successful management focus on this issue. Non-performing loans (NPLs)
declined to 4.8% of total loans at end-June 2013, from 7.5% at end-2011, due to
further NPL sales in Q412 and loan growth. Loan loss reserve (LLR) coverage
strengthened to 131.9% from 72.9% over the same period. While TMB's NPL ratio
remains high relative to peers', its LLR coverage is now in line with the
domestic industry average and stronger than that of international peers. This is
important given the risk that asset quality may become vulnerable to
deterioration in the operating environment following strong credit growth in the
industry. Nevertheless, Fitch is of the view that TMB's risk management has
remained firm.
TMB has a sound funding and liquidity profile. The bank has expanded its retail
deposit base, which has helped narrow the gap in funding costs with larger
domestic banks. The bank's loans-to-deposits ratio (LDR) rose to 97.1% at
end-June 2013 (end-2012: 91.5%) due to an outflow from a large corporate
account, but remains in line with that of peers. Furthermore, at end-June 2013
liquid assets were estimated to have covered all short-term borrowings and 24.8%
of deposits, which is strong compared with most Thai banks.
TMB's estimated Fitch Core Capital ratio of 11.5% and Tier 1 ratio of 11.3% at
end-June 2013 were comparable to that of domestic and international peers, and
should provide some buffer against downside risks.
TMB is the seventh-largest commercial bank in Thailand with assets of THB711.6bn
at end-June 2013. The major shareholders are ING Bank NV with 30.1% (including
4.9% of non-voting depository receipts) and the Ministry of Finance at 26.1%.
Rating Sensitivities - IDRs, VR, and National Ratings
An upgrade is unlikely in the near-term, as further improvement in TMB's overall
credit profile is expected to be gradual and has been factored into the ratings.
On the other hand, a reversal of the improvement in its financial indicators,
increasing risk through excessive loan growth or a higher risk appetite without
stronger buffers, or a material increase in loan concentration, could negatively
affect the ratings. Any evidence of weakening in TMB's deposit franchise could
also result in a negative rating action.
Key Rating Drivers - Support Rating and Support Rating Floor
The '3' Support Rating and 'BB+' Support Rating Floor of TMB reflect a moderate
probability of support from the government, in case of need. This view is based
on the bank's systemic importance to the domestic economy, as a medium-sized
bank with a reasonable market share of about 5%.
Rating Sensitivities - Support Rating and Support Rating Floor
Any significant changes to the bank's systemic importance - typically indicated
by market share in assets, loans and deposits - could affect the propensity of
the government to support the bank, and hence its Support Rating and Support
Rating Floor. A multiple-notch change to Thailand's IDRs could also affect the
Support Rating and Support Rating Floor. However, Fitch believes these risks are
unlikely to occur in the near term.
An increase in major shareholder ING Bank's (A+/Negative) interest to above 50%
could also affect the bank's Support Rating, although Fitch believes this is
unlikely to occur in the medium-term.
Key Rating Drivers - Subordinated Debt
TMB's THB subordinated debts are rated one notch below its National Long-Term
Ratings. This is to reflect their subordination in the capital structure and is
in line with Fitch's approach to rating such subordinated debt instruments of
financial institutions.
Rating Sensitivities - Subordinated Debt
The subordinated debt ratings will be affected by changes to the bank's National
Long-Term Rating.
The rating actions on TMB are as follows:
- Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-'
- Support Rating affirmed at '3'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'
- National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'A+(tha)'; Outlook Stable
- National Short-Term rating affirmed at 'F1(tha)';
- National subordinated debt rating affirmed at 'A(tha)'