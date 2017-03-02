(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Together
Financial Services
Limited's (Together; formerly Jerrold Holdings Limited)
Long-Term Issuer Default
Rating at 'BB-', and the rating of the senior secured notes
issued by subsidiary
Jerrold FinCo Plc (FinCo) also at 'BB-'.
At the same time the agency has affirmed the Long-Term IDR of
Together's
indirect holding company Bracken MidCo1 Plc (MidCo1) at 'B+',
and the rating of
the senior PIK toggle notes issued by MidCo1 at 'B-'/'RR6'.
The Outlook on both Long-Term IDRs is Stable. A full list of
rating actions is
at the end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
TOGETHER - IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
The ratings reflect Together's concentration of activities
within UK specialist
mortgage lending, with associated higher arrears relative to
mainstream lenders.
They also factor in the institution's moderate leverage by
mainstream lender
standards, taking into consideration the increase following the
buyout of
minority shareholders in 2016. The ratings also take account of
the ongoing
strong profitability of Together, and recent steps to spread its
funding
maturities and sources, within wholesale market boundaries.
The additional debt taken on to fund the minority shareholder
buyout, in the
form of the senior PIK toggle notes issued by MidCo1, does not
sit on Together's
own reported balance sheet. However, Fitch views it as
implicitly an additional
obligation of Together, as MidCo1 has no separate financial
resources of its own
with which to service it, and failure to do so would have
considerable negative
implications for Together's own creditworthiness. Fitch
therefore consolidates
the senior PIK toggle notes when assessing Together's leverage,
while also
recognising within equity the GBP43 million subordinated
shareholder notes
maturing in 2036 provided by ultimate parent Redhill Famco
Limited.
Together's owner has not historically drawn dividends from the
business, but the
introduction of the senior PIK toggle notes will require the
upstreaming, if
available, of GBP23.1 million per year from Together to MidCo1
to service their
coupon. Fitch expects implied interest coverage to remain fairly
comfortable,
noting the coupon would have been 3.1x covered by Together's net
income for the
financial year to June 2016. However, the resultant lower
earnings retention
will still slow the group's rate of internal capital generation,
which could
entail increasing leverage if Together is to continue to grow
its loan portfolio
at the same pace as recently (10.4% over the six months to 31
December 2016,
following 26.5% in the year to 30 June 2016).
Together's funding is wholesale market-focused, but is more
diversified by both
provider and maturity following the launch of a third
securitisation programme
(of GBP90 million) in January 2017, and FinCo's February 2017
issuance of GBP200
million of 6.125% seven-year senior secured notes, supplementing
the GBP375
million 6.25% five-year senior secured notes issued in October
2016.
Together continues to perform soundly, reporting a pre-tax
profit of GBP34.4
million for the six months to 31 December 2016, after
recognition of GBP14.8
million of charges in relation to the early refinancing of its
previous senior
secured notes in October, and GBP8.6 million of costs relating
to the buyout of
the minority shareholders. Earnings are underpinned by the
group's franchise
within the UK specialist mortgage lending market, and the
group's associated
pricing power, and without the two exceptional items would have
continued recent
years' upward trend.
The Stable Outlook on Together's Long-Term IDR reflects Fitch's
view that
Together should continue to report adequate profitability
without substantially
increasing leverage further.
MIDCO1 - IDR AND SENIOR PIK TOGGLE NOTES
MidCo1's Long-Term IDR is notched down once from Together's
Long-Term IDR,
reflecting the former's structural subordination. Fitch limits
the rating
differential between the two companies to one notch, primarily
because of the
present sizeable headroom within Together's restricted payment
basket under the
terms of FinCo's senior secured notes.
The notching between MidCo1's IDR and the rating of the senior
PIK toggle notes
themselves reflects Fitch's view of the likely recoveries in the
event of MidCo1
defaulting. While sensitive to a number of assumptions, this
scenario would only
be likely to occur in a situation where Together is also in much
weakened
financial condition, as otherwise its upstreaming of dividends
for MidCo1 debt
service would have been maintained. The subordinated rank of the
senior PIK
toggle notes would then place their holders in a weaker position
than Together's
senior secured creditors for available recoveries from the
group's assets.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
TOGETHER - IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
A significant further increase in leverage, or declining
profitability, for
example due to a deteriorating operating environment adversely
affecting asset
quality, could prompt a downgrade. A sustained reduction in
leverage, or a
further diversification in funding beyond the wholesale market,
could lead to an
upgrade.
MIDCO1 - IDR AND SENIOR PIK TOGGLE NOTES
MidCo1's Long-Term IDR is primarily sensitive to changes to
Together's Long-Term
IDR. Equalisation of the IDRs is unlikely in view of MidCo1's
structural
subordination. A weakening of implied interest coverage within
MidCo1, for
instance as a result of diminishing net income at Together or
any other
restrictions on Together's dividend upstream capacity, could
widen their
notching and so be negative for MidCo1's Long-Term IDR.
The rating of the senior PIK toggle notes is sensitive primarily
to changes to
MidCo1's IDR, from which it is notched, as well as to Fitch's
assumptions
regarding recoveries in a default scenario. Lower asset
encumbrance by senior
secured creditors could lead to higher recovery assumptions and
therefore
narrower notching from MidCo1's IDR.
The rating actions are as follows:
Bracken MidCo1 plc
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'B+'; Outlook Stable
Senior PIK toggle notes rating affirmed at 'B-'/Recovery Rating
'RR6'
Together Financial Services Ltd
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'B'
Jerrold FinCo Plc
Senior secured debt rating affirmed at 'BB-'
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments:
When calculating leverage, Fitch increases debt from the
Together reported
consolidated balance sheet by GBP220 million (and equally
reduces equity), to
reflect as an implicit additional debt obligation of Together
the senior PIK
toggle notes issued by MidCo1 and downstreamed into Together.
Fitch also assigns
equity credit to the GBP43 million subordinated shareholder loan
issued by
Redhill Famco Limited, deducting that from debt and adding it to
equity.
