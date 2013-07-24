(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TOKYO, July 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Japan-based Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd.'s (TMNF) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'AA-'. The Outlook is Stable. TMNF is a core company of Tokio Marine Group. KEY RATING DRIVERS The IFS rating and Outlook reflect Fitch's expectation that the company will maintain its strong capitalisation and liquidity as well as its robust franchise. TMNF's and Tokio Marine Group's financial positions have remained strong. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. reported the group's consolidated statutory solvency margin ratio (SMR) was 737% at the financial year end-March 2013, up from 717.8% at FYE12, and TMNF's net leverage was 2.6x, down from 3.0x during the same period, both of which were stronger than peers. TMNF accounted for 26% of the group's adjusted earnings in FYE13 TMNF's IFS rating is, to large extent, influenced by Japan's creditworthiness (Long-Term Local Currency Issuer Default Rating: A+/Negative) as more than 70% of Tokio Marine Group's revenues and assets are in Japan. TMNF's robust credit profile allows the insurer to be rated above the Japanese sovereign by up to two notches. A downgrade of the sovereign by one notch would not therefore necessarily lead to a downgrade of TMNF's IFS rating. The profitability of TMNF is likely to recover further in FYE14 (the financial year ending March 2014) on premium rate increases. TMNF's combined ratio improved to 97.4% in FYE13 from 103.3% in FYE12, partly owing to premium rate improvements in its unprofitable motor line. The group's profitable domestic life insurance business is expanding strongly (annual premium in force of profitable medical and cancer insurance increased 14.6% yoy in FYE13) and is expected to help support the group's credit profile. Also, the group's diversified international insurance business is growing, which will likely account for nearly half of the group's adjusted earnings in FYE14. The group's biggest weakness is its domestic equity holdings which represented about 12% of assets at end-March 2013. However, TMNF continues to reduce its exposure to domestic equities under its strengthened enterprise risk management; JPY115bn of domestic equity investments were divested in FYE13. The group's solid capitalisation and overall robust underwriting fundamentals have supported its capital adequacy in the face of unstable financial markets and natural disasters over the last three years. KEY SENSITIVITIES Key negative rating triggers are a material erosion of capitalisation caused by a major natural disaster and/or financial crisis, the group's consolidated SMR declining below 600%, deterioration in TMNF's net leverage to above 4x or an unexpected surge in the combined ratio over a sustained period. Since Japan's Long-Term Local-Currency IDR 'A+' is currently on Negative Outlook, an upgrade of TMNF is unlikely in the near future. TMNF was established in 2004 through a merger between Tokio Marine and Nichido Fire and has since been the leader in Japan's non-life insurance industry. Contacts: Primary Analyst Teruki Morinaga Director +81 3 3288 2781 Fitch Rating Japan Limited Kojimachi Crystal City East Wing 3F 4-8 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku Tokyo 102-0083 Secondary Analyst Akane Nishizaki Associate Director +852 2263 9942 Committee Chairperson Chris Waterman Managing Director +44 20 3530 1168 Media Relations: Wai Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 11 January 2013, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology â€” Amended here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.