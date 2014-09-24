(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TOKYO/HONG KONG, September 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Japan-based Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd.'s (TMNF) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'AA-'. The Outlook is Negative. TMNF is a core company of Tokio Marine Group. KEY RATING DRIVERS The IFS rating reflects Fitch's expectation that the company will maintain its strong capitalisation and robust franchise. TMNF's and Tokio Marine Group's financial positions have remained strong. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. (Tokio Marine Holdings), the holding company for the group, maintained the group's consolidated statutory solvency margin ratio (SMR) at a sound level of 728.4% at end-March 2014 compared with 737.0% a year ago. TMNF's net leverage improved to 2.3x from 2.5x during the same period. The Outlook is Negative because TMNF's IFS rating is, to a large extent, influenced by Japan's creditworthiness (Long-Term Local-Currency Issuer Default Rating: A+/Negative) as about 35% of Tokio Marine Group's investment assets are in Japanese government bonds. However, Tokio Marine Group's global diversification (about 35% of its net premium from outside Japan) allows TMNF to be rated above the Japanese sovereign by one notch. The profitability of TMNF is likely to be maintained at a healthy level in FYE15 (the financial year ending March 2015) due to premium increases. TMNF's combined ratio improved to 91.2% in FYE14 from 97.4% in FYE13, partly because it continued to raise premium rates for its motor insurance business. The group's profitable domestic life insurance business is expanding strongly, with the annual premium in force of the profitable third (health) sector increasing 14.9% in FYE14, and this should help support the group's credit profile. Also, the group's diversified international insurance business is growing, and Tokio Marine Holdings expects it will likely account for nearly 40% of the group's adjusted earnings in FYE15. The group's biggest weakness is its exposure to domestic equities: about 13% of its assets at end-March 2014. However, TMNF is reducing this exposure and plans to reduce its domestic equity investments by about JPY100bn (about 5% of the holdings) in FYE15. The group's solid capitalisation and overall robust underwriting fundamentals have supported its capital adequacy in the face of unstable financial markets and natural disasters over the last five years. RATING SENSITIVITIES A downgrade of the sovereign by one notch would lead to a downgrade of TMNF's IFS rating. Key downgrade triggers also include a material erosion of capitalisation caused by a major natural disaster and/or financial crisis, the group's consolidated SMR declining below 600%, deterioration in TMNF's net leverage to above 4x or an unexpected surge in the combined ratio over a sustained period. Since Japan's Long-Term Local-Currency IDR is at 'A+' with Negative Outlook, an upgrade of TMNF is unlikely in the near future. Contacts: Primary Analyst Teruki Morinaga Director +81 3 3288 2781 Fitch Rating Japan Limited Kojimachi Crystal City East Wing 3F 4-8 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku Tokyo 102-0083 Secondary Analyst Akane Nishizaki Associate Director +852 2263 9942 Committee Chairperson David Prowse Senior Director +44 20 3530 1250 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 4 September 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.