March 18 (The following statement was released by the rating agency) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Indonesia-based PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure Tbk's (TBI) Long-Term Local- and Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BB'. The Outlook is Stable. Simultaneously, Fitch has assigned TBI a foreign currency senior unsecured rating of 'BB'. Key Rating Drivers Predictable cash, strong margins: TBI's ratings reflect its ability to generate predictable cash flows backed by long-term contracts (average contract life: 7.7 years) with Indonesian telcos. Further, 72% of TBI's of Q412 revenue was contributed by investment-grade telcos. Fitch expects TBI's operating EBITDAR margin to remain above 80% in the medium term. In addition, incremental organic capex required to expand its tenancies is low. Its tenancy ratio, measured in total tenants/towers, was 1.75x in 2012, which has potential to increase given ample co-location opportunities in the industry. Acquisitions drive leverage: Given the predictability of its operating and capex cash flows, credit metrics are only likely to be affected by M&A activity. However, the ability to add additional tenants can reduce leverage quickly (12-18 months) after an acquisition. Barring acquisitions, Fitch expects funds from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage to improve to 4.5x in 2013 and 3.2x in 2014 (2012: 5.9x). Counterparty risks manageable: TBI could also face difficulties in payments from weaker telcos (28% of Q412 revenue). PT Bakrie Telecom (BTel, CCC) and PT Smartfren (CC(idn)), which together contributed about 8.3% of TBI's Q412 revenue, could face liquidity problems as they struggle to grow their market share and generate sufficient cash flows to meet their obligations and capex commitments. However, Fitch believes that telcos typically regard leases as senior obligation as their business continuity is dependent on tower infrastructure. No liquidity concerns: TBI has strong liquidity due to its robust access to domestic and foreign-owned banks. This is evident from TBI's committed undrawn facilities of USD250m. At end-December 2012, cash balance of IDR705bn (including restricted cash marked for short term debt of IDR198bn) and undrawn committed facilities were sufficient to cover its short-term debt of IDR856bn. Rating Sensitivities Negative: Future developments that could individually or collectively lead to negative rating actions include -A debt-funded acquisition of another tower portfolio or lease defaults by weaker telcos leading to deterioration in FFO-adjusted net leverage to over 4.0x on a sustained basis - A fall in revenue contribution from investment-graded telcos to below 50% A positive rating action is not expected in the medium term as the company is unlikely to deleverage significantly as it invests to maintain growth.