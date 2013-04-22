April 22 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Towergate Finance plc's (Towergate) Long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at 'B' and revised the Outlook to Stable from Negative. Fitch has also affirmed
Towergate's GBP210m senior secured term loan B and GBP248m senior secured notes due 2018 at
'BB'/'RR1', and GBP290m senior notes due 2019 at 'B-'/'RR5'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Improving Organic Performance:
The affirmation of the IDR and the revision of the Outlook to Stable from
Negative reflects the improvement in Towergate's organic operating performance
over FY12 despite the prolonged challenging economic conditions and soft premium
rates environment. In Fitch's view, the group's results have been supported by
adequate business diversification; strong revenue growth in the Underwriting and
Paymentshield divisions has compensated for flat performance in Retail Broking
and persistent pressure in the Network business. The EBITDA margin (adjusted for
one-off costs) has also improved from 36.8% to 37.5% on a pro-forma basis as a
result of cost savings measures implemented during the year and the disposal of
Powerplace, an electronic marketplace for commercial lines of insurance.
Favourable Impact of Acquisitions:
The revision of the Outlook to Stable is also supported by our view that
Towergate's initial strategy to de-lever via small bolt-on acquisitions has been
successful in FY12 after the lack of deleveraging and operating underperformance
noted in FY11. The integration of affiliated company CCV in June 2012 enabled
the group to reduce total gross debt to EBITDA to 5.7x (on a pro-forma basis)
from 6.3x at FY11 (before the CCV deal). As part of this transaction, Towergate
also secured additional headroom under its maintenance financial covenants. In
addition, the group has completed 27 small acquisitions during the year and we
expect that the benefits of their integration within Towergate will materialise
over the next 12-18 months. This, combined with our expectation of sustained
operating performance at the Underwriting and Paymentshield divisions, should
support further deleveraging in the near to medium-term and Towergate's IDR at
'B' with a Stable Outlook.
Leading UK Non-Life Insurance Intermediary:
Towergate's IDR of 'B' reflects the group's leading position as an independent
insurance intermediary in the UK, its well-established relationship with leading
insurance providers, its wide distribution platform and underwriting capacity in
niche segments of the personal and SME commercial non-life insurance market.
Weak Credit Metrics but Adequate Liquidity:
Despite the recent improvement in financial performance, we consider Towergate's
IDR to be constrained by credit metrics. However, as described previously, we
expect further improvements in credit metrics over the next 12-24 months driven
by organic and external growth. In our view, Towergate maintains satisfactory
liquidity and financial flexibility, supported by adequate cash flow generation
and manageable debt amortisations over the next few years before the main
maturities fall due in 2017 and 2018. The liquidity position of the group is
enhanced by combined availability under the revolving and acquisition facilities
of GBP42.6m as of FYE12.
Recoveries Unchanged:
We continue to expect recoveries to be maximised in a going concern scenario
given the asset-light nature of Towergate's business. Although the 2012
acquisitions have primarily been funded by additional debt, we expect those to
benefit Towergate's enterprise value in a distressed scenario. The 'BB'/'RR1'
rating for the senior secured debt continues to reflect strong anticipated
recoveries for creditors in a default scenario while the 'B-'/'RR5' rating for
the 2019 senior notes reflects lower-than-average recovery prospects.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions
include:
- FFO gross leverage below 5.0x on a sustainable basis as a result of greater
scale and debt repayments.
- FFO fixed charge cover above 2.0x on a sustainable basis.
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include:
- FFO gross leverage above 6.75x on a sustainable basis.
- FFO fixed charge cover below 1.5x on a sustainable basis.
- Evidence of material pressure on free cash flow generation.