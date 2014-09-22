(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, September 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings affirms Trustmark
Corp.'s (TRMK)
ratings at 'BBB+'/'F2'. The rating Outlook remains Stable. A
full list of rating
actions follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
TRMK's 'BBB+' ratings reflect its good asset quality and the
leading market
share in TRMK's home state of Mississippi and growing market
share in other
parts of the southeastern U.S. Furthermore, Fitch positively
views the company's
risk appetite measured by relatively lower credit losses through
the economic
cycle reflecting more conservative underwriting standards and
superior risk
controls. Offsetting these factors include increased regulatory
burden and
operating costs due to crossing over $10 billion in assets, a
characteristic not
shared by the other banks within the peer group.
TRMK holds the highest deposit market share in Mississippi,
which Fitch views
positively as it provides TRMK with relatively strong deposit
and loan pricing
power. TRMK maintains a solid core funding base owing to its
strong deposit
franchise, with core deposits representing 90% of total deposits
as of 2Q'14.
While Fitch expects some deposit run-off as rates rise, TRMK's
strong franchise,
especially in rural markets, should allow it to retain an
adequate level of
funding at reasonable costs. This view is anticipated in today's
rating
affirmation and the stable outlook.
Fitch believes TRMK has solid underwriting standards. This
viewpoint is
supported by the company's consistent profitability and
relatively low
charge-off levels in aggregate during the financial crisis. Over
the last 35
quarters, which includes the financial downturn, TRMK realized
30% fewer net
credit losses as a percentage of total loans when compared to
other similarly
sized banks within its operating footprint according to Fed
data. In Fitch's
view TRMK has shown that it has not made any significant changes
to its
underwriting standards over recent periods. Therefore, Fitch
would expect
charge-off levels to remain lower than those of its peers over
the long run.
Following the acquisition of BancTrust Financial Group (BFTG) in
2013, TRMK has
assets of greater than $10 billion, the first within the
community bank group to
cross over the regulatory threshold. Consequently, Fitch
observes that, unlike
the rest of the current peer group, TRMK has become subject to
the Durbin
Amendment and annual stress-testing that will likely negatively
impact earnings
if TRMK does not remain focused on improving operational
efficiencies.
To that point core earnings, as measured through pre-provision
net revenue
(PPNR), have experienced pressure over recent periods. Fitch
notes that TRMK's
PPNR through 2Q'14 was at 1.41% and on the lower end of the
community bank peer
group versus in prior periods when TRMK's PPNR was much stronger
than peer
averages. Fitch anticipates that over the long term, TRMK's
earnings performance
will revert to above this peer group's average. This expectation
is incorporated
in today's affirmation and the current Outlook.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
Given what Fitch perceives to be a more challenging operating
environment for
TRMK with higher costs of doing business, Fitch does not expect
upward rating
movement for TRMK in the near term.
Negative trends in earnings or a reversal in current AQ trends
leading to
earnings and capital deterioration could lead to negative rating
action.
Further, if the company's growth (either through acquisition or
organic) were to
exceed Fitch's comfort level and capital levels fell materially
below their
current levels, ratings could be adversely impacted.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - LONG AND SHORT TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
TRMK's uninsured deposit ratings at the subsidiary banks are
rated one notch
higher than the company's IDR and senior unsecured debt because
U.S. uninsured
deposits benefit from depositor preference. U.S. depositor
preference gives
deposit liabilities superior recovery prospects in the event of
default.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - LONG AND SHORT TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The ratings of long and short-term deposits issued by the trust
banks and its
subsidiaries are primarily sensitive to any change in the
company's IDR. This
means that should a Long-term IDR be downgraded, deposit ratings
could be
similarly impacted.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Trustmark National Bank's subordinated debt rating is 1 notch
below its VR of
'bbb+' in accordance with Fitch's assessment of the instruments
non-performance
and loss severity risk profiles.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
The ratings of subordinated debt and other hybrid securities are
sensitive to
any change in the company's VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
TRMK has a Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of
'NF'. In Fitch's
view, TRMK is not systemically important and therefore, the
probability of
support is unlikely. The IDRs and VRs do not incorporate any
support.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
TRMK's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to
Fitch's
assumption around capacity to procure extraordinary support in
case of need.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - HOLDING COMPANY
The IDR and VR of TRMK is equalized with its operating company,
Trustmark
National Bank, reflecting its role as the bank holding company,
which is
mandated in the U.S. to act as a source of strength for its bank
subsidiaries.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - HOLDING COMPANY
If TRMK became undercapitalized or increased double leverage
significantly there
is the potential that Fitch could notch the holding company IDR
and VR from the
ratings of the operating companies.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Trustmark Corporation
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB+';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb+';
--Support at '5';
--Support Rating at 'NF'.
Trustmark National Bank
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB+';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb+';
--Subordinated debt at 'BBB';
--Long-Term Deposits at 'A-';
--Short-Term Deposits at 'F2';
--Support at '5';
--Support Rating at 'NF'.
Contact:
Bain K. Rumohr, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3153
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Julie Solar
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5472
Committee Chairperson
Christopher D. Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
In addition to the source(s) of information identified in
Fitch's Master
Criteria, these actions were additionally informed by
information provided by
the companies.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (Jan. 31,
2014');
--'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies (Aug. 10,
2012)';
--'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria (Jan.
31, 2014)';
--'U.S. Bank HoldCos & OpCos: Evolving Risk Profiles (March 27,
2014)';
--'U.S. Banking Quarterly Comment: 2Q14 (July 2014');
--'U.S. Banks: Liquidity and Deposit Funding (Diminishing QE
Effectiveness and
its Impact on Systemic Liquidity and Funding)' (Aug. 8, 2013);
--'U.S. Bank Mergers and Acquisitions' -- When Will The
Catalysts Kick In? (July
11, 2013)
--'U.S. Banks: Interest Rate Risks (What Happens When Rates
Rise)' (June 18,
2013)
--'U.S. Banks: Home Equity Reset Risk Hitting the Reset Button
in 2014' (April
29, 2013)
--'U.S. Banks: Rationalizing the Branch Network (Witness the
Incredible
Shrinking Branch Network)' (Sept. 17, 2012);
--'Treatment of Unrealized Losses in U.S. Bank Capital Rule
Proposal
(Pro-Cyclical Capital Policy to Create Greater Capital
Volatility for Banks)'
(Aug. 7, 2012);
--'Risk Radar' (Sept. 2014).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria
here
U.S. Bank HoldCos & OpCos: Evolving Risk Profiles
here
U.S. Banking Quarterly Comment: 2Q14 (Environment Constraining
Earnings)
here
U.S. Banks: Liquidity and Deposit Funding
here
Evaluating U.S. Bank Mergers and Acquisitions
here
U.S. Banks: Interest Rate Risks (What Happens When Rates Rise)
here
U.S. Banks: Rationalizing the Branch Network (Witness the
Incredible Shrinking
Branch Network)
here
Treatment of Unrealized Losses in U.S. Bank Capital Rule
Proposal (Pro-Cyclical
Capital Policy to Create Greater Capital Volatility for Banks)
here
Risk Radar Global 3Q14
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.