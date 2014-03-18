(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, March 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDRs) of TRW Automotive Holdings Corp. (TRW) and its TRW
Automotive Inc. (TAI)
subsidiary at 'BBB-'. In addition, Fitch has affirmed TAI's
unsecured credit
facility and senior unsecured note ratings at 'BBB-'. A full
list of the rating
actions taken on TRW and TAI is included at the end of this
release. Fitch's
ratings apply to a $1.4 billion unsecured revolving credit
facility and $1.4
billion in senior unsecured notes. The Rating Outlook for both
TRW and TAI is
Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
TRW's ratings are supported by the auto supplier's relatively
strong credit
profile, which is characterized by low leverage, high margins
and consistently
positive annual free cash flow (FCF). TRW's EBITDA margin (as
calculated by
Fitch) grew to 10.2% in 2013, up from 9.8% in 2012. This was a
relatively strong
performance, particularly given ongoing weakness in the European
auto market and
costs associated with the continued expansion of the company's
international
manufacturing footprint. TRW is in the process of constructing
a number of new
plants, several of which are in China. Over the intermediate
term, Fitch
expects TRW will continue to produce positive FCF on an annual
basis, even with
elevated capital spending expected in 2014 related to the
company's plant
construction program, which will provide the company with
meaningful financial
flexibility. While there are notable risks to TRW's credit
profile, Fitch
believes the company has the ability to withstand several
negative developments
and maintain its investment grade profile.
Fitch's concerns include the cyclicality of the auto industry,
volatility in raw
material costs, and TRW's significant exposure to the weak
European auto market.
Mitigating these concerns somewhat is the company's diverse
global customer base
and increasing penetration rates on a number of vehicle
platforms, which has
helped to support sales in weaker markets. TRW's relatively
heavy exposure to
Europe, where 41% of its revenue was generated in 2013, remains
a concern,
although the market appears to have stabilized, and TRW
continued to perform
well overall over the past several years despite the sharp
decline in European
vehicle production. As the European market begins to turn
around, Fitch expects
TRW to benefit from increased production levels in the region.
It is notable
that TRW produced positive annual FCF during the last recession,
and with a
lower cost structure and a stronger balance sheet, TRW is better
positioned
today to weather any future downturn in auto demand.
Another notable risk to TRW's credit profile is the potential
for an adverse
outcome in the ongoing antitrust investigation in Europe.
Although the U.S.
Department of Justice (DOJ) concluded its own investigation of
the matter in
2012, resulting in TRW paying a $5.1 million fine, the European
investigation
has not been resolved. Investigations like this one can take
several years to
reach resolution, so there may not be a conclusion to the issue
in the near
term. Although the magnitude of any potential penalties is not
yet known, Fitch
notes that it could be significantly higher than the fine paid
in the U.S.
Fitch will evaluate the effect of the European investigation on
TRW's credit
profile when more specific information becomes available. TRW's
substantial
liquidity position and positive FCF will help to mitigate the
effect of any
required cash penalties on the company's credit profile.
With continued positive FCF generation and a strong liquidity
position, TRW has
focused over the past two years on returning cash to
shareholders via share
repurchases. The company currently has two share repurchase
programs in place:
a $2 billion program that runs until December 2016 and a program
meant to offset
dilution caused by stock-based incentive compensation. In 2012,
share
repurchases, net of proceeds from option exercises, used $247
million in cash,
and the figure rose to $490 million in 2013. Fitch expects
share repurchases to
total about $500 million in 2014, not including any option
proceeds. In
February 2014, TRW entered into a $400 million accelerated share
repurchase
(ASR) program with a bank which will be concluded by September
2014. This
program will likely cover the majority of TRW's share
repurchases in 2014, and
while the program is in place, the company is constrained from
repurchasing
other shares on its own. With normal seasonality, first-quarter
FCF is
generally negative, so Fitch expects the company may temporarily
borrow to fund
a portion of the $400 million used for the ASR program.
Nonetheless, even with
some temporary borrowing, Fitch expects leverage to remain quite
low and well
within the level acceptable for the company's ratings.
On March 15, 2014, two series of TRW's senior unsecured notes
matured, totaling
$467 million. TRW essentially prefunded a portion of these
maturities with its
$400 million issuance in the fourth quarter of 2013 (4Q'13) and
another $400
million issuance in 1Q'13. TRW also used a portion of the
proceeds from those
issuances to call the remaining $205 million outstanding on its
8.875% senior
unsecured notes in 4Q'13. Because of the prefunding, TRW's
liquidity was
unusually high at year end 2013, as were its debt and leverage.
Pro forma for
the maturing debt, Fitch estimates leverage
(debt/Fitch-calculated EBITDA) would
have been 0.9x at year-end 2013, flat with year-end 2012. Actual
leverage was
1.2x, with $2.1 billion in debt and $1.8 billion of EBITDA (as
calculated by
Fitch). Despite the increased debt, actual funds from
operations (FFO) adjusted
leverage was 2.0x at year-end 2013, down from 2.1x at year-end
2012, due to
higher FFO, which was $1.3 billion in 2013 versus $931 million
in 2012.
TRW's revenue grew 6.0% in 2013 despite flat vehicle production
in Western
Europe, on an increase in emerging market sales and higher
penetration rates.
Sales in China grew 25% and Chinese and Brazilian sales combined
to make up 20%
of the company's revenue. Margins grew along with the higher
production levels,
even with continued costs related to the plant construction
program. TRW's
EBITDA margin (as calculated by Fitch) remained strong by
industry standards and
was 10.2% in 2013, up from 9.8% in 2012. Capital spending
remained elevated in
2013 due primarily to the plant construction program. Although
capital spending
of $735 million was the highest in recent years, and was $112
million higher
than in 2012, FCF rose year over year to $391 million in 2013.
Fitch expects TRW
to continue producing solidly positive FCFover the intermediate
term, and FCF
margins are expected to rise toward historical mid-single-digit
levels after
2014 once the plant construction program winds down and capital
spending
declines toward more typical levels.
Total liquidity at year-end 2013 remained strong and included
$1.7 billion in
cash and cash equivalents and $1.4 billion in revolver
availability. In
general, Fitch expects TRW to maintain a strong liquidity
position over the
intermediate term, although its cash position will decline from
the year-end
2013 level with the March 2014 debt repayment and the
aforementioned $400
million ASR program. Given the company's low net leverage and
management's
publicly articulated concerns about having an inefficient
capital structure,
Fitch expects it to operate with less cash on its balance sheet
going forward.
Debt reduction is also likely to be less of an emphasis, and
debt could drift
somewhat higher over time. Despite this, Fitch expects TRW to
maintain an
investment-grade credit profile over at least the intermediate
term.
On a consolidated basis, TRW's global pension plans were 106%
funded at year-end
2013, although this was due to a significantly overfunded
position (according to
U.S. GAAP accounting) in the company's U.K. plans. In the U.S.,
TRW's pension
plans were 90% funded, with a benefit obligation of $769 million
and plan assets
of $695 million. On a dollar basis, the underfunded position of
the U.S. plans
was only $74 million at year-end 2013. TRW expects required
contributions to
its global pension plans will total $100 million in 2014,
although the company
does not expect to have any required contributions to its U.S.
plans.
TAI's revolver became unsecured following an upgrade of the
company's corporate
rating by another rating agency. The upgrade triggered a
collateral release
provision in TAI's credit agreement. Prior to the collateral
release, Fitch had
already assigned a rating of 'BBB-' to the revolver, equalizing
the rating with
the company's senior unsecured rating under the expectation that
the revolver
could become unsecured in the near term. Therefore, Fitch's
rating on the
revolver was unaffected by the collateral release.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Further developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
a positive rating action include:
--Maintaining EBITDA leverage in the low 1.0x range;
--Continuing to produce strong FCF, with an FCF margin above 5%;
--Generating consistent EBITDA margins near 15%.
Negative: Further developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
a negative rating action include:
--An unexpected sharp decline in global auto production;
--A very adverse development in the antitrust case;
--A decline in the company's EBITDA margins to below 10% for a
prolonged period;
--An increase in EBITDA leverage to a level above 2.0x for an
extended period.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
TRW
--IDR at 'BBB-'.
TRW Automotive
--IDR at 'BBB-';
--Unsecured credit facility rating at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'BBB-'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Stephen Brown
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3139
Fitch Ratings Inc., 70 West Madison Street, Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Chad Walker
Associate Director
+1-312-368-2056
Committee Chairperson
Michael Zbinovec
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3164
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
