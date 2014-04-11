(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW/FRANKFURT, April 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed Russian
Tula Region's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs)
at 'BB', with Stable Outlooks, and its Short-term foreign
currency IDR at 'B'.
The agency has also affirmed the region's National Long-term
rating at
'AA-(rus)' with Stable Outlook.
The region's outstanding RUB8.5bn senior unsecured domestic
bonds' ratings
(ISINs RU000A0JT1G2, RU000A0JUAC9) were also affirmed at 'BB'
and 'AA-(rus)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect Tula's satisfactory operating performance,
moderate albeit
increasing direct risk and a well-diversified economy, but also
weak debt
coverage exceeding its debt maturity profile and the overall
modest scale of its
economy.
Fitch expects Tula's operating balance will be supported by
further expansion of
the region's tax base and will remain sufficient to cover
interest expenses in
2014-2016. In 2013 the operating balance improved to 5.4% of
operating revenue
from 3% in 2012, due to increase of both taxes and current
transfers from the
federal budget. However, growth of capex led to the widening of
Tula's deficit
before debt variation to almost 11% of total revenue in 2013
from 5.4% in 2012.
The deficit was fully financed by new debt.
Fitch expects Tula's direct risk to remain moderate in the
medium-term, in the
range of 38%-43% of current revenue between 2014 and 2016. This
will represent
an increase from 30% in 2013 and 22% in 2012. The growth of
direct risk in 2013
exceeded Fitch's expectations due to higher capex stemming from
the
implementation of the region's gasification programme, and
extension of support
to businesses investing in the regional economy.
Tula's direct risk maturity profile, which stretches to 2017,
was shorter than
its debt payback ratio of 7.5 years in 2013. Fitch does not see
debt payback
matching the region's average maturity profile over the medium
term, leaving it
exposed to refinancing risk. The region is, however, free of
contingent
liabilities, which is credit-positive.
Fitch views the region's immediate refinancing risk as moderate.
For 2014 the
region faces RUB2bn of maturing domestic bonds, which correspond
to 14% of total
direct risk. The region will decide later in the year on its
refinancing options
of issuing another domestic bond if market conditions are
favourable or
contracting a commercial bank loan. The region is also
negotiating with the
federal Finance Ministry on contracting subsidised budget loans,
which will
allow savings on future interest payments.
The ratings are weighed down by the evolving nature of the
institutional
framework for local and regional governments (LRGs) in Russia.
It has a shorter
track record of stable development than many of its
international peers. The
predictability of Russian LRGs' budgetary policy is constrained
by the
continuous reallocation of revenue and expenditure
responsibilities within
government tiers.
The region has a modest but growing economy. The regional
economy is diversified
and has a well-developed processing industry. Nevertheless, the
region's
economic profile is still weaker than the national average
despite its economic
growth outpacing the national average. Tula's GRP increased 3.4%
in 2013,
exceeding the national growth of 1.3%. The administration
expects the regional
economy will continue to outperform the national average in
2014.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Operating balance improvement close to 10% of operating revenue
for two
consecutive years accompanied by debt payback being in line with
debt maturity
will lead to positive rating action.
Conversely, inability to maintain stable operating performance
with an operating
margin above 5% resulting in weak debt payback exceeding 10
years would lead to
a downgrade.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated 14
August 2012, and
'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
outside United
States', dated 9 April 2013, are available on
www.fitchratings.com.
