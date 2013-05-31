(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Turkey-based
Turkcell Iletisim
Hizmetleri A.S.'s (Turkcell) Long-term foreign and local
currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB-', with Stable Outlooks. These ratings
have simultaneously
been withdrawn. A full list of rating actions is at the end of
this release.
Fitch has withdrawn the ratings as it is no longer considered by
Fitch to be
relevant to the agency's coverage. Accordingly, Fitch will no
longer provide
ratings or analytical coverage for Turkcell.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
- Governance:
The ratings are constrained by corporate governance issues
relating to continued
shareholder disagreements over management control of the company
and the board
structure. This has resulted in delays in signing-off financial
statements. The
on-going uncertainty about the company's board and shareholder
structure, with
major shareholders in various disputes in international courts,
is not expected
to be resolved in the near term. However, Turkcell's
shareholders have supported
the growth of the business and Fitch believes that the
shareholders view this as
an overriding priority. Fitch notes that M&A risk may have been
suppressed
during this period of shareholder uncertainty and could
re-emerge if a
resolution on the shareholder disagreements is reached.
- Solid Operating Metrics:
The company's free cash flow (FCF) generating capability before
dividends is
still healthy despite lower operating margins due to increased
competition and
maturing markets. Further investment in internet provider
Supeonline (FTTH) will
also pressure FCF.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-Term local and foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Outlook Stable,
withdrawn
Senior unsecured debt in foreign currency: affirmed at 'BBB-',
withdrawn
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Mike Dunning
Managing Director
+44 203 530 1178
Supervisory Analyst
Damien Chew
Senior Director
+44 203 530 1424
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chair
Stuart Reid
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1085
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria:Corporate Rating Methodology , dated Aug
2012, are available
at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.