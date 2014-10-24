(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/MOSCOW, October 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Turkey's three development banks, namely Turkiye Kalkinma Bankasi (TKB), Turkiye Sinai Kalkinma Bankasi (TSKB) and Turkiye Ihracat Kredi Bankasi (Turk Eximbank), at Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) 'BBB-' with Stable Outlooks. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this commentary. Fitch has also assigned TSKB's USD350m senior unsecured notes a final rating of 'BBB-'. The rating is in line with the expected rating Fitch assigned to the notes on 9 October 2014 (See "Fitch Assigns Turkiye Sinai Kalkinma Bankasi's Forthcoming Notes 'BBB-(EXP) Rating" at www.fitchratings.com). KEY RATING DRIVERS: IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING FLOORS, NATIONAL LONG-TERM RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT RATINGS The Long-term IDRs of TKB, TSKB and Turk Eximbank are aligned with those of the Turkish sovereign. This reflects the policy roles of all three banks, the full state ownership of TKB and Turk Eximbank, the high level of Treasury guaranteed debt at TSKB and TKB and the predominance of central bank funding at Turk Eximbank. As such, no VRs have been assigned to these banks. The ratings also reflect the fairly small size of the banks and their limited absolute volume of non-guaranteed third-party funding. TKB and Turk Eximbank are development institutions with primary policy roles. TKB specialises in the provision of long-term development finance while Turk Eximbank is the country's official export credit agency and implements the government's export strategies. The Turkish Treasury guarantees most funding (1H14: 97% of total funding) at TKB and provides guarantees for Turk Eximbank's funding when required. The latter also enjoys certain privileges, notably Treasury compensation of losses suffered as a result of political risks, and exemption from corporate taxes and loan loss reserve requirements. The Central Bank of Turkey provides the majority of funding (1H14: 74%) at Turk Eximbank. TSKB, which is 50%-owned by Isbank (BBB-/Stable), performs a public mission defined in its statute of attracting foreign capital investments in Turkey and participating in the development of the country's capital markets. Fitch believes TSKB's long-standing expertise in development lending reinforces its policy role, notwithstanding its private ownership. However, the high proportion of Treasury-guaranteed funding (1H14: 91% of long-term funding, or 65% of total non-equity funding), obtained from supranationals, is key to the equalisation of the bank's ratings with the Turkish sovereign. RATING SENSITIVITIES: IDRS, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR, NATIONAL LONG-TERM RATINGS, SENIOR DEBT RATINGS The ratings of TKB, TSKB and Turk Eximbank are sensitive to a change in Turkey's sovereign ratings. TSKB's ratings are also sensitive to a material reduction in the level of state-guaranteed debt or an erosion of its policy role, either of which Fitch would consider as a reduction in the state's commitment to TSKB, and therefore potentially an indication of a reduced propensity to provide support, in case of need. However, this is not Fitch's base case. The rating actions are as follows: TKB, TSKB, Turk Eximbank: Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Stable Outlook Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Stable Outlook Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'F3' Support Rating: affirmed at '2' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB-' National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'AAA(tur)'; Stable Outlook Senior unsecured debt issue (Turk Eximbank): affirmed at 'BBB-' Senior unsecured debt issue (TSKB): assigned final rating of 'BBB-' 