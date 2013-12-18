LONDON, December 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Turks
and Caicos
Islands' USD170m 3.2% notes - guaranteed by the UK government -
due 2016 at
'AA+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is based on the full, unconditional, and irrevocable
guarantee
provided by the Secretary of State for International
Development, for and on
behalf of the Government of the UK (AA+/Stable), in accordance
with the terms
and conditions of the guarantee as specified in the guarantee
documentation.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating is sensitive to changes in the UK sovereign rating.
Primary Analyst
Gergely Kiss
Director
+44 20 3530 1425
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Tony Stringer
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1219
Committee Chairperson
Ed Parker
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1176
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Criteria' dated 13 August
2012 and
'Country Ceilings' dated 09 August 2013, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
