(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed UK-based
primary care
dental services provider Turnstone Midco 2 Limited's (Integrated
Dental
Holdings, IDH) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B+'.
The Outlook on the
Long-term IDR is Stable. A full list of rating actions is below.
The affirmation reflects IDH's solid market position as the
number one player in
the UK National Health Service (NHS) dental sector and its solid
profit
generation. IDH is more than double the size of its next biggest
competitor,
Oasis Healthcare, and benefits from economies of scale, vertical
integration
into dental supply services and close relationship with the NHS.
The ratings are constrained by the group's high adjusted
leverage, forthcoming
regulatory reform, lack of geographic diversification, slightly
heightened
integration risk and its exposure to NHS contracts together with
pricing
pressure.
The Stable Outlook is underpinned by IDH's stable cashflow
driven by long term
evergreen contracts accounting for around 70% of revenue, its
successful track
record of acquiring and integrating small dental practices and
steady prospects
of deleveraging.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Weakened Credit Metrics
IDH's leverage is very high. We expect it to continue
de-leveraging over the
rating horizon, albeit at a slower rate than we originally
forecast in May 2013.
We now expect pro-forma funds from operations adjusted net
leverage to reach a
high of 6.8x at FY15 (ending March) to around 5.9x at FY16 as
opposed to about
5.0x, due to the debt-funded acquisition of Dental Directory,
which is mitigated
by expected cost savings from vertical integration.
Industry Consolidation Driving Growth
IDH's growth will primarily be driven by acquisitions and to a
lesser extend
from the private sector as organic growth continues to be
constrained by pricing
pressure within its NHS contracts. Underlying growth was very
low for 1H14
driven by private fee increases, additional services and
increased volumes. Our
expectation that NHS spending will remain subdued supports the
rating.
Rebranding Enhances Leading Position
The rating assumes that the introduction of its new 'my dentist'
brand will
boost IDH's corporate image in the fragmented UK NHS dental
sector worth
GBP3.6bn in 2013/2014, in which it enjoys a leading market
position. If
successful, the new brand; currently being introduced into 15%
of the IDH
portfolio, will be rolled out to the entire estate by end FY16.
This will
further improve its market position in which it holds around 5%
of UK market
share. IDH had 621 practices as at September 2014, which is more
than double the
number than its closest peer, Oasis Dental Care.
Acquisition Risk Manageable
We believe management has the ability to control slightly
heightened integration
risk following the larger acquisition of leading dental supply
business, Dental
Directory in April 2014, given its track record so far. We do
not envisage any
further large purchases and the group continues to successfully
implement its
strategy to acquire about 40 to 60 small practices per annum
spending around
GBP1m per transaction for EBITDA multiples of around 4.5-6.0x.
Regulatory Reforms Broadly Neutral
The ratings also reflect the risks associated with the
regulatory reforms in the
dentistry market in the UK. Fitch recognises the risk that the
reimbursement
method from the NHS to private dental service providers is
likely to change.
However, any changes in contracts are only likely to be
introduced around 2017.
Protection of the value of the contract is also provided by the
current
involvement of IDH in the government's pilot scheme in the
design of contracts,
as well as by its incumbent position.
Free Cash Flow Improving
We expect free cash flow as a percentage of revenues to improve
to 1.5% at FY15
from -2.4% at FY14 and to return to more normalised levels of
around 5% by FY17.
It was negative in FY14 due to increased interest expenses and
increased capex
for the upgrade of equipment, IT infrastructure and
refurbishment of newly
acquired practices. Additionally, the company also incurred
one-off costs in
relation to the refinancing of its capital structure in May
2013.
Senior Debt Recovery Prospects
In our assumptions, we have taken the higher value derived from
a going concern
scenario, due to the high value associated with NHS contracts in
the practices
acquired by IDH. As a result, the senior secured bondholders
receive an above
average recovery of 'BB-'/'RR3'. We consider the position of
senior bondholders
weaker thus supporting recoveries at 'B-'/'RR6' in a distressed
scenario.
LIQUIDITY & DEBT STRUCTURE
Fitch believes IDH's liquidity is satisfactory, with GBP7m of
readily available
cash available as at September 2014 together with GBP87m of an
undrawn committed
revolving credit facility (RCF) available and no short-term debt
maturities due.
IDH has a positive working capital position and therefore we do
not adjust our
definition of cash available for debt service. The maturity
profile is well
spread with the senior secured and second lien notes due in 2018
and 2019,
respectively. IDH also has a GBP100m super senior RCF due in
June 2018 with a
covenant requirement for gross leverage to stay below 2.3x.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating
action include:
- IDH's ability to increase its diversification and scale via
acquisitions
without diluting profits or FCF, while maintaining FFO adjusted
net leverage
below 4.5x on a sustained basis.
- FFO fixed charge coverage above 2.5x.
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating
action include:
- Reduced free cash flow in the low single digits as a % of
sales, as a result
of an unsuccessful acquisition strategy.
- Weaker credit metrics such as FFO adjusted net leverage above
6.0x or FFO
fixed charge coverage below 2.0x on a sustained basis.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS:
Turnstone Midco 2 Limited
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'B+'; Outlook Stable
IDH Finance plc
Senior secured fixed rate notes; affirmed at 'BB-'/'RR3'
Senior secured FRN; affirmed at 'BB-'/'RR3'
Second lien notes; affirmed at 'B-'/'RR6'
