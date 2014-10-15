(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, October 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of 10 tranches from two Crusade ABS Series transactions. The transactions are a securitisation of Australian auto receivables originated by St.George Finance Limited. The rating actions are listed below: Crusade ABS Series 2012-1 Trust: AUD614.7m Class A affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; AUD49.3m Class B affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable; AUD29.6m Class C affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable; AUD19.7m Class D affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable; and AUD18.1m Class E affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable. Crusade ABS Series 2013-1 Trust: AUD840m Class A notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; AUD40m Class B notes affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable; AUD30m Class C notes affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable; AUD24m Class D notes affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable; AUD14m Class E notes affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable; KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmations reflect Fitch's view that the transactions have performed within expectations since closing and in line with its expectations of Australia's economic conditions. Total net losses have been below Fitch's base cases to date and excess spread has covered any losses incurred. The ratings also reflect St.George Finance Limited's underwriting and servicing capabilities, the quality of the collateral, and performance of the underlying loans, which have remained in line with the agency's expectations. Crusade ABS Series 2013-1 Trust is currently within a 12 month substitution period which ends on the payment date in February 2015, and to date, all principal proceeds have been allocated to purchasing additional receivables. Crusade ABS Series 2012-1 Trust's substitution period has ended and the transaction's pro-rata triggers have been satisfied, with the transaction amortising pari passu across all notes, limiting the build-up of credit enhancement. At 30 September 2014, 30+ days arrears for both transactions were above Fitch's Dinkum ABS index of 1.14%. Crusade ABS Series 2013-1 Trust: 30+days and 90+ day delinquency rates were 1.22% and 0.15% of the collateral pool, respectively. Cumulative losses since closing have been low, totalling AUD1.35m and all losses have been covered by recoveries or excess spread. Crusade ABS Series 2012-1 Trust: 30+days and 90+ day delinquency rates were 1.72% and 0.19% of the collateral pool, respectively. Cumulative losses since closing have been low, totalling AUD7.98m and all losses have been covered by recoveries or excess spread. RATING SENSITIVITIES An unexpected increase in delinquencies, defaults and losses would be necessary before any negative rating action would be considered. Initial Key Rating Drivers and Rating Sensitivities are further discussed in the new issue reports entitled "Crusade ABS Series 2012-1 Trust" dated 12 December 2012 and "Crusade ABS Series 2013-1 Trust" dated 18 December 2013 available on www.fitchratings.com. Included as appendices to the new issue reports are descriptions of the representations, warranties, and enforcement mechanisms. A comparison of the transaction's representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms (RW&Es) to those of typical RW&Es for this asset class is available by accessing the reports and/or links under Related Research below. Surveillance analyst Hai Duong Le Analyst +61 2 8256 0358 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd., Level 15, 77 King St, Sydney, NSW 2000 Committee Chairperson Natasha Vojvodic Senior Director +61 2 8256 0350 Media Relations: Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326, Email: Leni.Vu@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The source of information used to assess these ratings is provided by St.George Finance. The issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant underlying information used in the analysis of the rated notes is public. Applicable criteria, "Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria", dated 4 August 2014; "APAC Consumer ABS Rating Criteria" dated 24 July 2014; "Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds", dated 14 May 2014 and "Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds: Derivative Addendum", dated 14 May 2014 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Related Research "Representations, Warranties, and Enforcement Mechanisms in Global Structured Finance Transactions" dated 17 April 2012; "Crusade ABS Series 2012-1 Trust" dated 12 December 2012; "Crusade ABS Series 2012-1 Trust - Appendix" dated 12 December 2012; "Crusade ABS Series 2013-1 Trust" dated 18 December 2013 and "Crusade ABS Series 2013-1 Trust - Appendix" dated 18 December 2013; Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria here APAC Consumer ABS Rating Criteria here Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds here Representations, Warranties, and Enforcement Mechanisms in Global Structured Finance Transactions here Crusade ABS Series 2012-1 Trust here Crusade ABS Series 2012-1 Trust - Appendix here Crusade ABS Series 2013-1 Trust here Crusade ABS Series 2013-1 Trust - Appendix here Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds: Derivative Addendum here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services licence (AFS licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001.