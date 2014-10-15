(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, October 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings of 10 tranches
from two Crusade ABS Series transactions. The transactions are a
securitisation
of Australian auto receivables originated by St.George Finance
Limited. The
rating actions are listed below:
Crusade ABS Series 2012-1 Trust:
AUD614.7m Class A affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
AUD49.3m Class B affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable;
AUD29.6m Class C affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable;
AUD19.7m Class D affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable; and
AUD18.1m Class E affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable.
Crusade ABS Series 2013-1 Trust:
AUD840m Class A notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
AUD40m Class B notes affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable;
AUD30m Class C notes affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable;
AUD24m Class D notes affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable;
AUD14m Class E notes affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable;
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmations reflect Fitch's view that the transactions have
performed
within expectations since closing and in line with its
expectations of
Australia's economic conditions. Total net losses have been
below Fitch's base
cases to date and excess spread has covered any losses incurred.
The ratings
also reflect St.George Finance Limited's underwriting and
servicing
capabilities, the quality of the collateral, and performance of
the underlying
loans, which have remained in line with the agency's
expectations.
Crusade ABS Series 2013-1 Trust is currently within a 12 month
substitution
period which ends on the payment date in February 2015, and to
date, all
principal proceeds have been allocated to purchasing additional
receivables.
Crusade ABS Series 2012-1 Trust's substitution period has ended
and the
transaction's pro-rata triggers have been satisfied, with the
transaction
amortising pari passu across all notes, limiting the build-up of
credit
enhancement.
At 30 September 2014, 30+ days arrears for both transactions
were above Fitch's
Dinkum ABS index of 1.14%.
Crusade ABS Series 2013-1 Trust: 30+days and 90+ day delinquency
rates were
1.22% and 0.15% of the collateral pool, respectively. Cumulative
losses since
closing have been low, totalling AUD1.35m and all losses have
been covered by
recoveries or excess spread.
Crusade ABS Series 2012-1 Trust: 30+days and 90+ day delinquency
rates were
1.72% and 0.19% of the collateral pool, respectively. Cumulative
losses since
closing have been low, totalling AUD7.98m and all losses have
been covered by
recoveries or excess spread.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An unexpected increase in delinquencies, defaults and losses
would be necessary
before any negative rating action would be considered.
Initial Key Rating Drivers and Rating Sensitivities are further
discussed in the
new issue reports entitled "Crusade ABS Series 2012-1 Trust"
dated 12 December
2012 and "Crusade ABS Series 2013-1 Trust" dated 18 December
2013 available on
www.fitchratings.com. Included as appendices to the new issue
reports are
descriptions of the representations, warranties, and enforcement
mechanisms. A
comparison of the transaction's representations, warranties and
enforcement
mechanisms (RW&Es) to those of typical RW&Es for this asset
class is available
by accessing the reports and/or links under Related Research
below.
Surveillance analyst
Hai Duong Le
Analyst
+61 2 8256 0358
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd., Level 15, 77 King St, Sydney, NSW 2000
Committee Chairperson
Natasha Vojvodic
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0350
Media Relations: Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326, Email:
Leni.Vu@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
The source of information used to assess these ratings is
provided by St.George
Finance. The issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant
underlying
information used in the analysis of the rated notes is public.
Applicable criteria, "Global Structured Finance Rating
Criteria", dated 4 August
2014; "APAC Consumer ABS Rating Criteria" dated 24 July 2014;
"Counterparty
Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds", dated 14 May
2014 and
"Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum", dated 14 May 2014 are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
