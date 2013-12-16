(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, December 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today revised
the Outlook on
the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Khan Bank LLC and
XacBank LLC to
Negative from Stable. At the same time, the agency affirmed the
two Mongolian
banks' IDRs and Viability Ratings (VRs) at 'B' and 'b'. A full
list of rating
actions is at the end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VRS AND SENIOR DEBT
The revision of the Outlooks on both banks' IDRs reflects
weakening operating
conditions, as indicated by the change in the Outlook for the
Mongolian
sovereign (B+) to Negative from Stable on 13 December 2013. The
sovereign's
Outlook was revised due to mounting risks to the country's
economic and
financial stability, including deterioration in its external
finances, arising
from very loose policy settings. The harsher operating
environment is pressuring
the banks' standalone profiles.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VRS AND SENIOR DEBT
Ratings on the two banks could be downgraded if pressures on
asset quality and
liquidity intensify. Persistent local-currency depreciation
would reduce
borrowers' repayment capacity and could lead to accelerated
deposit withdrawals
given the country's high level of dollarization.
The banks' ratings also remain sensitive to the withdrawal of
credit stimulus,
as this could result in asset deterioration on slowing economic
growth, and/or
higher inflation. Further decline in the government's
international reserves
could also trigger a negative rating action, as the banks'
currency-related risk
is counterbalanced by the authorities' swap facility and
unlimited
foreign-currency conversion.
Both banks' ratings are also sensitive to any changes in their
steady access to
capital from private-sector owners. Khan Bank's existing
shareholder subscribed
to USD40m of the bank's subordinated debt in October 2013 (2.2%
of risk-weighted
assets at end 1H13). Fitch also expects XacBank to issue new
equity to
accommodate further growth.
Sustainable economic growth underpinned by stable foreign
investment could lead
Fitch to revise the rating Outlooks back to Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND RATING SENSITVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
Khan Bank's Support Rating (SR) and Support Rating Floor (SRF)
reflect Fitch's
view that, as the largest bank in Mongolia, it would be likely
to receive state
support in case of need. However, the Mongolian sovereign's
ability to provide
timely support to the banking system remains limited as
underlined by its IDR of
'B+'.
A downgrade of the sovereign ratings would point to weakening in
the Mongolian
government's ability to provide timely support to the banking
system, which put
negative rating pressure on Khan Bank's SR and SRF.
In contrast, Fitch expects XacBank's SR and SRF of '5'/'B-' to
be maintained,
even if the sovereign's rating is downgraded to 'B'. This is
because the current
SR and SRF already reflect the agency's view that support from
the sovereign, in
case of need, cannot be relied upon.
The rating actions are as follows:
Khan Bank
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'B'; Outlook revised
to Negative from
Stable
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'B'; Outlook revised to
Negative from
Stable
Viability Rating affirmed at 'b'
Support Rating affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B'
XacBank
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'B'; Outlook revised
to Negative from
Stable
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'B'; Outlook revised to
Negative from
Stable
Viability Rating affirmed at 'b'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B-'
