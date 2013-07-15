(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW, July 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed two
privately-owned
Ukrainian banks: Pivdennyi Bank (PB) and Industrialbank's (INB)
Long-term IDRs
at 'B-'. The Outlook on PB is Stable and on INB is Negative. A
full list of
rating actions is at the end of this comment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - PB
The affirmation of PB's ratings reflects the bank's stable
franchise in its home
region and reasonable liquidity position. At the same time, the
ratings take
into account high balance sheet concentrations, asset quality
concerns, moderate
capitalisation and modest performance.
At end-Q113, the bank reported low (by Ukrainian standards)
non-performing loans
(NPLs; more 90 days overdue) of 5.6% of total loans, while
restructured and
rolled-over exposures made up a large 37% of the gross
portfolio. In this
context, the bank's loss absorption capacity appears modest.
Fitch estimates
that at end-Q113 the bank was able to increase impairment
reserves only up to
18% of gross loans without breaching the minimum regulatory
capital level of
10%.
On a consolidated basis, PB's liquidity position is comfortable,
given the
liquidity cushion held on the balance sheet of the bank's
Latvian subsidiary -
Regional Investment Bank (RIB): at end-4M13, highly liquid
assets (cash and
equivalents, net short-term interbank placements and securities
eligible for
repo financing with Central Banks) accounted for 33% of customer
accounts.
However, about half of these assets were booked on RIB's balance
sheet, and
RIB's ability to provide funds directly to the Ukrainian parent
at times of
stress could be limited by Latvian regulation, although Fitch
understands that
liquidity may flow indirectly, giving moderate comfort.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - PB
Upward pressure on PB's ratings is currently unlikely, but could
stem from an
improvement in asset quality (particularly, a reduction of
restructured/rolled-over exposures), franchise diversification
and improvement
of the operating environment. If high impairment losses caused a
deterioration
of capitalisation or a weakening of liquidity, negative rating
action may be
warranted.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - INB
The Negative Outlook on INB's rating reflects Fitch's view of
further potential
franchise deterioration following changes in the ownership of
the bank's
formerly related party Zaporozhstal (ZS; large Ukrainian steel
producer) in
2012, as a significant part of INB's business was generated by
ZS and its
servicing companies. The decrease in pre-impairment
profitability to UAH2m in
2012 (adjusted for non-recurring gains on a property sale) from
UAH75m in 2011,
a fall in the net interest margin to 6.9% from 8.7% and the
outflow of ZS-funds
all in part reflect franchise deterioration, in the agency's
view.
Fitch is also concerned about the quality of INB's economic
capital position.
The regulatory capital ratio of 22.4% at end-Q113 looks solid,
but is undermined
by the high volume of related party lending (equal to about 71%
of IFRS equity
at end-2012), only partially (for 23%) collateralised by
related-party deposits.
Restructured/rolled-over exposures were also a large 42% of the
loan book at
end-Q113. Fitch notes potential downside risks stemming from
these categories as
recovery prospects are uncertain, while there is also limited
transparency with
respect to the purpose of related-party lending and the quality
of these
exposures.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - INB
Prolonged deterioration in performance, recognition of
substantial impairment
losses or tightening of the liquidity position could warrant
negative rating
action. The Outlook could be revised to Stable if the bank's
efforts to
diversify franchise result in better performance, a decrease in
related party
lending and stabilisation of asset quality.
The rating actions are as follows:
Pivdennyi Bank
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'B-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Industrialbank
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'B-'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Olga Ignatieva
Director
+7 495 956 6906
Fitch Ratings Moscow
Valovaya str., 26
Moscow
Secondary Analyst
Anton Lopatin
Associate Director
+7 495 956 7096
Committee Chairperson
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 2408
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London,
Tel: +44 20 3530
1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
