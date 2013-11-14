Nov 14 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed IM FTGENCAT SABADELL 2's (IM FTGENCAT) and GC FTGENCAT SABADELL 1's (GC FTGENCAT) notes as follows:

IM FTGENCAT

EUR150.6m Class A(G) notes: affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Stable Outlook

EUR19.8m Class B notes: affirmed at 'CCCsf'; Recovery Estimate 50%

EUR5.7m Class C notes: affirmed at 'CCsf', RR 0%

GC FTGENCAT

EUR45.5m Class A(G) notes: affirmed at 'Asf'; Stable Outlook

EUR19.8m Class B notes: affirmed at 'BBsf'; Stable Outlook

EUR5.7m Class C notes: affirmed at 'CCCsf'; Recovery Estimate 60% Both transactions are securitisation of finance leases on real estate and certain other assets originated in Spain by Banco de Sabadell (Sabadell, BB+/Stable/B).

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The affirmations reflect satisfactory collateral performance and continuing de-leveraging of the pool. The ratings of IM FTGENCAT also take into account its high and volatile delinquency and loss ratios; as of end-September 2013 90+ day delinquencies were at 4%, cumulative defaults at 4.9% and cumulative losses at 3.1%. For GC FTGENCAT, its stronger performance is reflected in the higher rating, with 90+ days delinquencies at 0.7%, cumulative defaults at 3.9% and cumulative losses at 2.4%.

Fitch has not given credit to recourse to real estate collateral in rating scenarios above the Issuer Default Rating of Sabadell. The majority of assets in the pool are lease instalments backed by real estate (RE). RE leasing contracts under Spanish law do not offer the same level of security as mortgages. This is because repossession proceeds would only be available after the originator Sabadell has covered its residual value loss, provided it is not insolvent. The Spanish legal framework indicates that the SPV would only have an unsecured claim against the insolvency estate of the originator, which would rank pari passu with all other unsecured claims against the insolvency estate.

Fitch therefore limits its recovery expectations for rating levels above the originator's and has revised its default and loss base case assumptions to 9.5% and 6.7% for IM FTGENCAT and 6% and 4.2% for GC FTGENCAT.

Fitch believes that direct exposure to Sabadell as collateral servicer remains unmitigated although the transactions have mitigated counterparty risk on the SPV bank accounts, which are now held by Banco de Espana for IM FTGENCAT and by Barclays Bank plc, Spanish Branch (A/Stable/F1) for GC FTGENCAT - banks which Fitch considers as eligible counterparties under its criteria.

Sabadell continues to be the interest rate swap provider in both transactions. While Fitch has been made aware that Sabadell is implementing a weekly collateralisation mechanism in GC FTGENCAT, no such arrangement is in place for IM FTGENCAT. Fitch has taken into account this information and any impact of Sabadell as the swap counterparty in line with its counterparty criteria for structured finance transactions.

Only the lease receivables portion of the lease contracts is securitised (excluding any residual value component). All obligors are small and medium-sized enterprises located in the region of Catalunya, the home region of the originator.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

IM FTGENCAT

Expected impact upon the note rating of increased defaults (Class A (G); Class B; Class C):

Current Rating: 'BBBsf'; 'Bsf'; 'CCCsf'

Increase base case defaults by 10%: 'BBB-sf'; 'CCCsf'; 'CCsf'

Increase base case defaults by 25%: 'BBB-sf'; 'CCsf'; 'CCsf'

Increase base case defaults by 50%: 'BB+sf'; 'CCsf'; 'CCsf'

Expected impact upon the note rating of decreased recoveries (Class A (G); Class B; Class C):

Current Rating: 'BBBsf'; 'Bsf'; 'CCCsf'

Reduce base case recovery by 10%: 'BBBsf'; 'CCCsf'; 'CCsf'

Reduce base case recovery by 25%: 'BBB-sf'; 'CCCsf'; 'CCsf'

Reduce base case recovery by 50%: 'BBB-sf'; 'CCsf'; 'CCsf'

Expected impact upon the note rating of increased defaults and decreased recoveries (Class A (G); Class B; Class C):

Current Rating: 'BBBsf'; 'Bsf'; 'CCCsf'

Increase default base case by 10%; reduce recovery base case by 10%: 'BBB-sf'; 'CCsf'; 'CCsf'

Increase default base case by 25%; reduce recovery base case by 25%: 'BB+sf'; 'CCsf'; 'CCsf'

Increase default base case by 50%; reduce recovery base case by 50%: 'CCCsf'; 'CCsf'; 'CCsf'

GC FTGENCAT

Expected impact upon the note rating of increased defaults (Class A (G); Class B; Class C):

Current Rating: 'Asf'; 'BBsf'; 'CCCsf'

Increase base case defaults by 10%: 'Asf'; 'B+sf'; 'CCCsf'

Increase base case defaults by 25%: 'Asf'; 'CCCsf'; 'CCsf'

Increase base case defaults by 50%: 'Asf'; 'CCCsf'; 'CCsf'

Expected impact upon the note rating of decreased recoveries (Class A (G); Class B; Class C):

Current Rating: 'Asf'; 'BBsf'; 'CCCsf'

Reduce base case recovery by 10%: 'Asf'; 'BB-sf'; 'CCCsf'

Reduce base case recovery by 25%: 'Asf'; 'B+sf'; 'CCCsf'

Reduce base case recovery by 50%: 'Asf'; 'CCCsf'; 'CCsf'

Expected impact upon the note rating of increased defaults and decreased recoveries (Class A (G); Class B; Class C):

Current Rating: 'Asf'; 'BBsf'; 'CCCsf'

Increase default base case by 10%; reduce recovery base case by 10%: 'Asf'; 'CCCsf'; 'CCsf'

Increase default base case by 25%; reduce recovery base case by 25%: 'Asf'; 'CCCsf'; 'CCsf'

Increase default base case by 50%; reduce recovery base case by 50%: 'BBBsf'; 'CCCsf'; 'CCsf'

More performance data on IM and GC FTGENCAT is available at www.fitchratings.com.