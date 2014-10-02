(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed two South
African funds'
National Fund Credit Ratings, and removed them from Rating Watch
Negative (RWN).
They are as follows:
-Nedgroup Investments Core Income Fund: affirmed at
'AA-(zaf)'/'V2(zaf)';
'AA-(zaf)' removed from RWN
-STANLIB Extra Income Fund: affirmed at 'AA-(zaf)'/'V2(zaf)';
'AA-(zaf)' removed
from RWN
The following two funds remain on RWN:
-Investec Money Market Fund: 'AA+(zaf)' on RWN; Volatility
Rating at 'V1(zaf)'
-Investec STeFI Plus Fund: 'AA(zaf)' on RWN; Volatility Rating
at 'V2(zaf)'
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch has removed the Nedgroup and STANLIB funds from RWN to
reflect increased
certainty about the credit quality of the funds. The RWN had
reflected
uncertainty relating to the funds' exposure to the troubled
African Bank,
notably in terms of timing of cash flows. The removal of the
African Bank
holdings from the funds has thus restored the credit quality and
market risk
profile of the funds, leading to today's affirmations.
The funds have transferred African Bank exposures into new funds
(the Nedgroup
Investments Core Income Fund ABIL Retention Fund and the STANLIB
Extra Income
Fund ABIL Retention fund, respectively), following regulatory
approval for such
structures provided in August 2014. As a result the original
funds (Nedgroup
Investments Core Income Fund and STANLIB Extra Income Fund) no
longer have any
exposure to African Bank. The retention funds do not have a
claim on Nedgroup
and STANLIB funds; instead, investors in the original funds
prior to African
Bank being placed in curatorship now have a pro-rata ownership
of both the
original fund and the retention fund.
The affirmation of the National Fund Credit Ratings is driven by
the prospective
credit quality and market risk profile of these funds. In both
cases the removal
of African Bank exposure is a credit positive factor. The
weighted average
credit quality of the funds, as measured by the weighted average
rating factor
and rating distribution, is consistent with a National Fund
Credit Rating in the
'AA(zaf)' rating category. The majority of assets are also in
the 'AA(zaf)'
National Rating Category in both cases.
The negative modifier ("-") applied to the Nedgroup fund
reflects Fitch's view
of the fund's asset concentration and consequently downward
notching by one
level, in line with its applicable rating criteria. The negative
modifier ("-")
applied to the STANLIB fund reflects that it can invest in
instruments of lower
credit quality than the Nedgroup fund.
The affirmation of the 'V2(zaf)' National Fund Volatility
Ratings is driven by a
combination of a low exposure to interest rate risk and a
moderate exposure to
spread risk. Both funds invest heavily in floating-rate
instruments, which have
short interest rate reset dates but can have long final maturity
dates.
The two Investec funds remain on RWN because they retain direct
African Bank
exposure. Fitch expects to resolve the RWN on these funds once
it has greater
clarity on the timing of cash flows from African Bank.
Resolution could take up
to six months from the date they were first placed on RWN in
August 2014
RETENTION FUNDS
Applicable regulatory guidance calls for the liquidation of
African Bank
positions in the retention funds as soon as there is sufficient
market
liquidity. Assuming the African Bank positions cannot be sold
from the retention
funds, but mature in an orderly manner at the legal final
maturity date then
Fitch expects the STANLIB retention fund to complete its wind
down in 2017 and
the Nedgroup fund in 2018. The STANLIB retention fund comprised
4.2% of the
STANLIB Extra Income Fund's and the Nedgroup retention fund 6.1%
of the Nedgroup
Investments Core Income Fund's total assets as of end-August
2014.
Investors will therefore continue to be exposed to the retention
funds until the
instruments are sold or mature. They will not be able to redeem
their positions
voluntarily. New investors in the original funds will not have
exposure to the
retention funds. The economic losses incurred by each fund as a
result of their
holdings in African Bank were realised prior to the transfer of
assets to the
retention funds. As a result of the bail-in of African Bank,
senior creditors
incurred an immediate 10% write-down on their holdings. This
resulted in a loss
of approximately 0.6% in the Nedgroup fund and 0.4% in the
STANLIB fund.
As of end-August 2014 the STANLIB fund had approximately
ZAR6.8bn and the
Nedgroup fund ZAR10.6bn in assets under management.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Funds in the 'AA(zaf)' National Fund Credit Rating category are
considered to
have very high underlying credit quality relative to other
entities in the South
African market. The Nedgroup and Stanlib funds could be
downgraded if their
assets fail to maintain a weighted-average portfolio rating of
'AA(zaf)' or
upgraded if the weighted average portfolio rating exceeds
'AA(zaf)'.
The most likely causes of a rating movement are either the
weakening or
strengthening in relative credit quality of a material portion
of the portfolio
or a change in investment policy.
Funds rated 'V2(zaf)' are considered to have low sensitivity to
market risk. On
a relative basis, total returns of funds rated 'V2(zaf)' are
expected to exhibit
high stability, performing consistently across a broad range of
market
scenarios. An upgrade (or downgrade) could result from a
material positive (or
adverse) change in the volatility of the funds relative to the
broader South
African market.
Fitch will resolve the RWNs on the two Investec funds as it
gains greater
clarity on the status of debt instruments issued by African
Bank. The timing of
the RWN resolution will largely depend on the progress of the
resolution of
African Bank. Should African Bank debt instruments held by the
funds mature and
be paid out at the expected level then Fitch would expect to
affirm the funds
and remove them from RWN.
Similarly, should the African Bank holdings be removed from the
funds, for
example through transferring the assets to a retention fund or a
sale to a third
party, then Fitch would also expect to affirm the ratings and
remove them from
RWN. On the other hand, Fitch would expect to downgrade the
ratings should they
experience either additional adverse developments in relation to
their African
Bank exposures, or stress on other areas of the portfolio.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Alastair Sewell, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1147
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Richard Woodrow, CFA
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1388
Committee Chairperson
Roger Merritt
Managing Director
+1 212 908 0636
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Related Criteria
Global Bond Fund Rating Criteria, dated 13 August 2013
Related Research
Fitch: African Bank Contagion Limited for Large SA Banks, dated
22 August 2014
South African Banks: Peer Review, dated 26 August 2014
