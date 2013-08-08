(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, August 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) and long-term debt ratings at 'A-' for Tyco International
Ltd. (Tyco;
NYSE: TYC) and Tyco International Finance S.A. (TIFSA). The
Rating Outlook is
Stable. A full list of ratings follows at the end of this
release.
Key Rating Drivers:
The rating affirmation reflects Tyco's strong market positions
in its fire and
security markets, broad geographic presence, low leverage, and
Fitch's
expectation for improving operating performance following the
company's
separation from its ADT and Flow businesses at the end of fiscal
2012. Tyco's
low leverage and its financial flexibility are important in the
near term while
it restructures and integrates its fire and security operations
as a standalone
business and funds separation-related and other special charges.
Debt/EBITDA at June 28, 2013 was 1.0x which is solid for the
rating level.
However, Fitch estimates free cash flow (FCF) after dividends
and special items
in 2013 could be near the $150 million to $175 million range,
which is lower
than Fitch's original estimate of $400 million. The reduction
reflects nearly
$100 million of environmental charges recognized in 2013 as well
as additional
separation and restructuring costs. The reduced FCF estimate is
low but
represents an improvement compared to 2012 which included the
impact of
corporate and interest expenses associated with the separated
ADT and Flow
businesses. FCF in 2013 also reflects lower dividends following
the separation
and benefits from restructuring. FCF could remain low through
fiscal 2014 while
Tyco funds expenditures for restructuring, environmental and
asbestos
liabilities, separation costs, and contingent tax liabilities.
Concerns about low FCF are mitigated by debt/EBITDA near 1.0x,
adequate
liquidity, and a conservative debt structure that includes
limited debt
maturities totalling approximately $325 million through calendar
2018. The
negative impact on FCF from higher environmental and separation
charges is
incorporated in the ratings, but it leaves little room for
further deterioration
in Tyco's operating and financial performance or credit metrics
compared to
Fitch's expectations.
When excluding special items, Fitch estimates adjusted FCF would
be near $500
million in 2013 and could increase modestly in subsequent years
as operating
results gradually improve. Fitch estimates operating margins
could potentially
increase by 150-200 bps or more over several years, but
realizing the
improvement will depend on the effectiveness of ongoing
restructuring and
integration, steady or improving activity in non-residential
construction
markets, and favorable economic conditions in emerging regions
where much of the
company's growth is expected to be located.
In addition to cash payments for special charges, rating
concerns include
potential tax liabilities related to Tyco's separation
transactions in 2012 and
2007. In June 2013, Tyco was notified by the IRS that the
company owes income
taxes of $1,037 million for the 1997-2000 tax years. The amount
includes
penalties but not interest which could be substantial. The IRS
claim relates to
intercompany debt on which the IRS has disallowed $2.86 billion
of interest and
related deductions. If its claim is upheld, the IRS could
potentially demand
additional income tax payments for similar deductions totalling
$6.6 billion in
subsequent periods. Tyco intends to contest the IRS's proposed
adjustments.
A resolution of the dispute could take several years which would
defer the cash
impact, and the final amount of any settlement or payment is
highly uncertain.
Any payments that might eventually be required would be shared
with the other
companies involved in both of Tyco's separations in 2012 and
2007. If the IRS
makes claims on all $9.5 billion of deductions and ultimately
prevails, Fitch
estimates Tyco's share of the income tax liabilities could total
approximately
$600 million, not including interest. The amount would be in
addition to a
separately identified $175 million tax liability.
Other rating concerns include protracted weakness in
non-residential
construction and discretionary cash deployment for share
repurchases and
acquisitions. Fitch believes Tyco has adequate liquidity and
financial capacity
to fund a modest amount of discretionary spending, including
$300 million of
share repurchases which Fitch expects will be largely directed
in the future
toward offsetting dilution. Acquisitions have totaled
approximately $225 million
in 2013, a level which Fitch expects will continue as
acquisitions are a key
source of growth in the company's fragmented markets. Asbestos
liabilities are
another concern but should be manageable. Net asbestos
liabilities amounted to
$176 million at June 28, 2013, the majority of which is related
to Tyco's Yarway
subsidiary which filed bankruptcy in April 2013. Tyco expects to
pay $100
million to Yarway to settle an intercompany liability but
estimates the impact
of the matter on Tyco's financial condition will not be
material.
At Sept. 28, 2012 pension plans were underfunded by $546 million
(U.S. $308
million; foreign $238 million). Tyco estimates it will
contribute at least the
required $61 million to its pension plans in 2013. U.S. plans
were 67% funded
and non-U.S. plans were 81% funded. More than half (57%) of
Tyco's gross pension
obligations are outside the U.S.
Tyco's liquidity is sufficient to support its operations and
financial
obligations and includes approximately $455 million of cash and
a $1 billion
bank credit facility that matures in 2017. There are no material
debt maturities
scheduled until October 2015. Holders of 8.5% notes due in 2019
($364 million
outstanding) have the right to require Tyco to repurchase the
notes in July
2014, but the notes currently carry a high premium, so early
redemption seems
unlikely. There is room for a modest increase in debt without
increasing
leverage materially or negatively affecting the ratings,
assuming the company
realizes expected operating improvements. Fitch assumes
debt/EBITDA would remain
below 1.25x and would be closer to 1.0x until FCF metrics
improve.
Tyco is the largest provider in many of its global markets.
Nearly 30% of
revenue comes from recurring services which are relatively
stable and help to
offset cyclicality in the installation business. The company is
focused on
expanding in emerging markets, growing the attractive services
business, and
improving project selectivity in its security business to
support higher
margins. The near-term negative impact on financial results from
project
selectivity can be expected to reverse as older projects are
completed. Margins
should also improve over the long term due to a higher mix of
service business
and productivity associated with restructuring. Margins are
currently pressured
by environmental and separation-related costs, weak conditions
in commercial
construction, and incremental costs in the security business
following the
separation from ADT.
Rating Sensitivities:
A positive rating action is unlikely in the near term while Tyco
uses much of
its excess cash to fund special charges.
Fitch could take a negative rating action if cash deployment for
special charges
fails to decline after fiscal 2014; a material improvement in
FCF is delayed
beyond mid-fiscal 2015; liquidity is impaired by an adverse tax
decision or by
share repurchases or acquisitions; the company is unable to
realize expected
margin improvements; or fire and security markets weaken
materially and lead to
a decline in operating and financial results.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Tyco International Ltd.
--IDR at 'A-';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'A-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2'.
Tyco International Finance S.A.
--IDR at 'A-'
--Senior unsecured revolving credit facilities at 'A-';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'A-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Commercial paper at 'F2'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Eric Ause
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2302
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Jason Pompeii
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3210
Committee Chairperson
Monica Bonar
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0579
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology', Aug. 8, 2012;
--'Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage, Aug. 8, 2012.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.