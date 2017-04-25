(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
'BBB/F2' ratings of
Tyson Foods, Inc. (Tyson: NYSE: TSN) following the company's
announcement that
it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire
AdvancePierre Foods
Holdings, Inc. (AdvancePierre; NYSE: APFH). The Rating Outlook
is Stable.
The $4.2 billion acquisition, which represents 14x APFH's $300
million of EBITDA
and 2.6x its $1.6 billion of yearly sales, will be debt financed
resulting in
pro forma total debt and total debt-to-EBITDA of approximately
$10.5 billion and
2.7x, respectively. Debt reduction will be a priority as Tyson
suspends
discretionary share buybacks and utilizes FCF and proceeds from
the divestitures
to return net debt-to-EBITDA to the company's targeted 1.5x -
2.0x range. Tyson
also announced plans to divest its non-core frozen bakery,
soups, sauces, sides,
and Van's frozen breakfast and snack food brands.
Tyson expects the transaction to close in the third quarter of
fiscal 2017 that
ends in June. Fitch does not expect closing delays due to
anti-trust issues or a
lack of shareholder approval. Tyson has limited exposure to
value-added
lunch/dinner protein sandwich products for which APFH is a
leader. Moreover, the
transaction has been approved by the Boards of Directors at both
companies.
APFH's largest shareholder, Oaktree Capital Management, L.P.,
which owns 42% of
its outstanding stock, has also entered a tender and support
agreement for the
buyout.
The company is targeting a $200 million run rate of annual
synergies within
three years of transaction closing. Cost savings will be created
by a
consolidated manufacturing footprint, procurement efficiencies,
distribution
network consolidation, redundant sales and marketing functions,
and duplicative
corporate overhead. Fitch views the synergy target, which
represents about 5% of
the combined entities approximate $4 billion of pro forma
EBITDA, as achievable
and views integration risk as minimal given Tyson's track record
with the 2014
purchase of The Hillshire Brands Co., which was more than two
times the size of
APFH based on sales.
The ratings affirmation reflects Fitch's view that the
acquisition is
complementary to Tyson's existing portfolio and consistent with
the company's
strategy of transitioning from a commodity meat and poultry
processor to a
higher margin protein-packed foods firm. Fitch expects total
debt-to-EBITDA to
decline to the low 2.0x range within a year of transaction
closing with gradual
continued deleveraging thereafter.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Significant Scale and Diversification: Tyson's ratings benefit
from its
significant scale with LTM (December) sales of $36.9 billion and
EBITDA of $3.8
billion, leading position in U.S. protein, and product
diversification that
includes a growing portfolio of branded packaged food and
value-added products.
Tyson is one of the world's leading food companies with No. 1
and No. 2 share in
large and growing protein categories such as frozen breakfast
and smoked sausage
under the Jimmy Dean and Hillshire brands.
Tyson's sales and earnings are subject to periodic volatility
caused by changes
in input costs and protein prices due to supply/demand dynamics
of commodity
products. However, risk is partially mitigated by the company's
operating
efficiency and diversification in chicken, beef, pork, and
prepared foods. For
the year ended Oct. 1, 2016, segment contribution to sales and
operating
earnings excluding was as follows: chicken (29% and 46%), beef
(38% and 12%),
pork (13% and 19%), prepared foods (19% and 26%), and other
which consists
mainly of foreign operations (1% and negative 3%). Fitch expects
the acquisition
of APFH to modestly increase the contribution from prepared
foods.
Structural Changes, Prepared Foods Volume Trends: Structural
changes have
enhanced Tyson's margins and are providing increased earnings
stability. Changes
implemented over the past several years include improved
operating efficiency
and closure of inefficient processing facilities. Moreover,
Tyson has de-risked
its operations by utilizing more short-term and fewer
fixed-price customer
contracts, instituting a more disciplined risk management
strategy, and using a
buy versus grow strategy in chicken when appropriate.
Tyson has also increased its percentage of value added and
prepared food
products which offer higher margins and more stable cash flow
than commodity
proteins due to less price volatility. However, value-added and
branded packaged
foods are susceptible to volume pressures as consumer
preferences change.
Prepared foods volume rose 2.9% in the quarter ended Dec. 31,
2016 but was down
2.8% in fiscal 2016 due in part to an extra week in 2015, a
voluntarily reducing
volume in lower margin categories at retail, and slower than
planned price
reduction reflected on retail shelves. Core volume growth at
APFH was 2.3% in
the year ended Dec. 31, 2016. Fitch continues to view 1% - 2%
volume growth as
realistic over the long term with continued innovation and
marketing support.
Momentum Continues, Modest Volatility Possible Longer Term:
Tyson's robust
operating performance, which began in fiscal 2010, should
continue through
fiscal 2017. Momentum has been driven by the continuation of
favorable industry
fundamentals related to low grain costs, ample livestock supply,
steady global
demand which partially offset the negative impact of increased
industry supply
on selling prices, and effective margin management in
non-vertically integrated
beef and pork operations.
Results also benefit from the realization of a targeted $700
million of annual
synergies related to the Hillshire acquisition by fiscal 2018
and continued
operating efficiency. Synergies are being sourced from
operational improvements,
manufacturing, procurement, logistics, and organizational
duplication, have
exceeded $620 million to date and should be sustainable over the
long term. As
mentioned previously, Tyson is targeting $200 million of
annualized synergies
associated with the APFH acquisition by 2020.
Tyson's views normalized operating margins for its segments to
be as follows:
prepared foods (10% - 12%), chicken (9% - 11%), pork (6% - 8%),
and beef (1.5% -
3%). During the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2016, each of Tyson's
core segments
performed within or above their normalized range. The company's
consolidated
operating margin was 10.7%, reflecting a continuation of Tyson's
strong
operating momentum and record results. Fitch expects performance
in prepared
foods and chicken to drive future growth, given they are Tyson's
highest margin
segments.
Disciplined Financial and Acquisition Strategy: Tyson maintains
a conservative
financial strategy, targeting net debt-to-EBITDA of 1.5x - 2.0x
over time (which
approximates gross debt-to-EBITDA in the high-1x - low-2x range
assuming cash of
$200 million - $300 million). The company also strives to
maintain overall
liquidity of at least $1 billion. Fitch believes Tyson's
conservative stance is
due to potential operating earnings volatility.
For the LTM ended Dec. 31, 2016, total debt-to-EBITDA was 1.6x,
down from 4.3x
at the end of fiscal 2014 following the acquisition of
Hillshire, and FCF was
$1.8 billion. The decline has been due to cash flow growth,
significant synergy
capture, and debt reduction. Tyson reduced debt by roughly $2.2
billion to $6
billion since the end of fiscal 2014.
As seen by the above mentioned APFH acquisition, Tyson has
remained open to
strategic M&A, particularly of companies with value added and
branded protein
related products, even though organic growth continues to be an
important driver
of sales and operating earnings. Nonetheless, the company
remains committed to
maintaining a strong balance sheet by using cash flow to
deleverage following
debt-financed deals. Following the acquisition of APFH, Tyson
expects to pull
back on share repurchases and use FCF and divestiture proceeds
to return
leverage back to its targeted 1.5x - 2.0x as quickly as
possible. Fitch views
this as possible within two years of acquisition closing.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Tyson's
fiscal years include:
--Consolidated revenue increases at a low single-digit rate in
2017 and 2018
reflecting lower sales prices and the acquisition of APFH;
--Operating margins for each of Tyson's business segments are at
or above the
normalized range in 2017 and 2018 reflecting continued strong
demand and low or
manageable commodity input prices;
--Consolidated EBITDA of about $3.8 billion in 2017 and $4.1
billion in 2018
reflecting the acquisition of APFH and continue strong operating
fundamentals;
--FCF averaging $1 billion in 2017 and 2018, with the majority
deployed towards
debt reduction in 2018;
--Total debt-to-EBITDA of approximately 2.8x in 2017 and 2.2x in
2018.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive Triggers: Continued progress transitioning towards a
protein centric
packaged foods company as exhibited by reduced variability in
operating earnings
and better than expected volume trends in prepared foods. The
ability to sustain
normalized consolidated EBIT margins above the 6% - 7% range
while maintaining
total debt-to-EBITDA below 2x, and an FCF margin of over 2.5%
(more than $1
billion annually) would be key indicators of continued progress.
Negative Triggers: A sustained period of total debt-to-EBITDA
above 2.5x due to
sluggish earnings growth, slower than expected debt reduction
following the APFH
acquisition, or a change in financial policy would result in a
negative rating
action. Worsening industry fundamentals caused by meaningfully
higher feed costs
or a prolonged protein supply/demand imbalance would be leading
indicators of a
potential downturn in earnings. A sustained loss of market share
in branded
packaged meats would be of concern.
LIQUIDITY
Fitch views Tyson's liquidity as ample. Liquidity is supported
by good FCF
generation, a $1.25 billion unsecured revolver that can be
upsized by $500
million, and the maintenance of moderate cash balances. At Dec.
31, 2016, Tyson
had $1.6 billion of liquidity consisting of $311 million of cash
and short-term
investments and $1.2 billion available under its revolver.
Tyson's revolver matures on Sept. 25, 2019. The facility
subjects the firm to a
maximum debt-to-capitalization ratio of 60% and a minimum
interest expense
coverage ratio of 3.75x for which the company has significant
cushion.
Maturities of long-term debt over the next three years include
$120 million of
7% notes due May 2018 and 2.65% notes due August 2019.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Tyson Foods, Inc. (Parent)
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB';
--Unsecured bank credit facilities at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2'.
The Hillshire Brands Co. (Operating Subsidiary)
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Carla Norfleet Taylor, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3195
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Bill Densmore
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3125
Committee Chairperson
Philip W. Smyth, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0531
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity are disclosed below:
--Historical and projected EBITDA is adjusted to add back
non-cash stock-based
compensation expense as reported in financials.
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017)
here
Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage (pub. 31 Aug 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS
RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE
AVAILABLE here. FITCH
MAY HAVE
PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS
RELATED THIRD
PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD
ANALYST IS BASED
IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY
PAGE FOR THIS
ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001