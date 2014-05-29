(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, May 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings
of Tyson Foods,
Inc. (Tyson; NYSE: TSN) following the firm's unsolicited offer
to acquire The
Hillshire Brands Co. (Hillshire; NYSE: HSH). The Rating Outlook
has been revised
to Stable from Positive.
Tyson's ratings are as follows:
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB';
--Short-term IDR 'F2';
--Unsecured bank facility 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured notes 'BBB'.
At March 29, 2014, Tyson had approximately $1.9 billion of total
debt.
Key Rating Drivers:
Offer to Acquire Hillshire
The rating action is driven by Tyson's offer today to acquire
Hillshire for $50
per share or $6.8 billion including approximately $700 million
of net debt. The
price also includes $163 million to cover the termination fee
payable to
Pinnacle Foods, Inc. (Pinnacle) if Tyson's proposal is accepted.
The transaction
multiple is approximately 13.4x and represents a 35% premium to
Hillshire's
stock price on May 9, 2014, the day prior to its announced
agreement to acquire
Pinnacle for $6.6 billion. Fitch will review Tyson's ratings
should there be a
material change in the bid, which would prevent the company from
reducing debt
levels in a timely manner, as discussed below.
Fitch estimates that Tyson's pro forma total debt-to-operating
EBITDA, assuming
100% debt-financing, would be in the low 3.0x range but views
Tyson's
willingness to issue equity in order to maintain investment
grade favorably. For
the LTM period ended March 29, 2014, Tyson's total
debt-to-operating EBITDA was
0.9x and Hillshire's was 1.7x. Total adjusted debt-to-operating
EBITDAR
(defined as total debt plus 8x gross rent-to-operating EBITDA
plus gross rent)
was 1.5x for the period. Pro forma free cash flow (FCF) was $800
million.
The ratings affirmation and Stable Outlook reflect the current
offer and Fitch's
expectation that leverage can decline to the low-to-mid-2.0x
range within 12- 18
months of transaction closing. Tyson's currently low leverage
and significant
cash flow generation from a combined Tyson/Hillshire entity
should allow for
rapid deleveraging.
Fitch views the potential acquisition of Hillshire as being in
line with Tyson's
strategy of expanding in prepared foods and value-added
products, further
diversifying the company away from lower-margin commodity meats.
Moreover,
substantial supply chain and production-related synergies are
anticipated given
Tyson's No. 2 position in U.S. pork production and the combined
entities
infrastructure in prepared foods. For the LTM period, Tyson's
operating EBITDA
margin, as calculated by Fitch, was 6.2% while Hillshire's was
13.8%. The
proposed transaction should be immediately accretive to Tyson's
margins.
Liquidity, Maturities and Debt Terms
At March 29, 2014, Tyson's had approximately $1.4 billion of
liquidity
consisting of $438 million of cash and availability under an
undrawn $1 billion
unsecured revolver. Significant upcoming maturities are limited
to $638 million
of 6.6% senior unsecured notes due April 1, 2016. All of
Hillshire's unsecured
notes, except the 6.125% notes due 2033, include a Change of
Control Triggering
Event provision. Fitch does not believe Tyson would be required
to redeem
Hillshire's outstanding bonds if its bid is successful, given
that the bond
provisions require a downgrade to non-investment grade by all
three agencies.
Tyson's revolving facility expires Aug. 9, 2017. The facility is
guaranteed by
Tyson and its Tyson Fresh Meats (TFM) subsidiary as long as TFM
guarantees the
$638 million 2016 and $1 billion 2022 senior unsecured notes.
The facility has a
ratings-based collateral trigger or springing lien should
Tyson's corporate
credit rating falls below a 'BB+' or equivalent level. Tyson's
$120 million 7%
notes due 2018 and $18 million 7% notes 2028 notes do not
benefit from a TFM
guarantee. Fitch does not delineate ratings based on these
guarantees due to
Tyson's strong credit protection measures and low probability of
default.
Financial maintenance covenants in Tyson's credit facility
include maximum
adjusted debt-to-capitalization ratio of .50 to 1.0 and minimum
EBITDA-to-interest expense of 3.75x. The agreement also has a
maximum total debt
covenant of $3.5 billion. Fitch anticipates that Tyson's credit
facility would
have to be amended to allow for the acquisition of Hillshire.
However, Tyson
currently has considerable room under these covenants. At March
29, 2014, total
reported debt was $1.9 billion, and Fitch estimates that
debt-to-capitalization
was approximately 25% while adjusted EBITDA-to-interest was
about 4x required
levels.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a downgrade
to 'BBB-' include:
--A substantial increase in leverage where total
debt-to-operating EBITDA is
sustained above 2.5x due to a more aggressive financial strategy
associated with
debt-financed acquisitions, share repurchases, and/or a severe
downturn in
operating results.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to an upgrade
to 'BBB+' include:
--An upgrade is not anticipated in the near term given Tyson's
demonstrated
willingness to engage in large-size acquisitions;
--Total debt-to-operating EBITDA sustained below 2.0x, with
operating
performance that is in line with Fitch's expectations, at least
$1 billion of
liquidity, and continued generation of FCF that averages more
than $500 million
annually.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Carla Norfleet Taylor, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3195
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Wesley E. Moultrie II, CPA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3186
Committee Chairperson
John Culver, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3216
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (May 2014);
--Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage Fitch's Approach to
Rating Entities
within a Corporate Group Structure (August 2013);
--Fitch Revises Hillshire's Ratings to Watch Evolving After
Takeover Bids (May
2014)
--Fitch Downgrades Hillshire to 'BB' on Acquisition Annoucement;
Places Ratings
on Negative Watch (May 2014);
--Fitch Views Pilgrim's Pride Takeover Bid for Hillshire as
Neutral to JBS'
Credit Quality (May 2014);
--Fitch Upgrades Tyson's S-T IDR to 'F2' and Affirms L-T IDR at
BBB; Outlook
Positive (January 2014)
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage Fitchâ€™s Approach to
Rating Entities within
a Corporate Group Structure
here
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
