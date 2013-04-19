(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, April 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed UBS AG's (UBS, 'A'/Stable/'F1') outstanding mortgage covered bonds at 'AAA' with a Stable Outlook. The affirmation follows the conclusion of Fitch's periodic review of the credit risk of the cover pool and the cash flow mismatches between the programme's assets and liabilities. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating is based on UBS's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A', the Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 3 (moderate high risk) and the asset percentage (AP) that Fitch takes into account in its analysis, which is currently 86.0%. This is below the lowered break-even AP of 87.0% supporting a 'AA' rating on the covered bonds on a probability of default (PD) basis. In addition it is sufficient to achieve outstanding recoveries from the cover pool should the covered bonds default, supporting a two-notch uplift to 'AAA'. The main driver of the AP are the need to sell assets from the cover pool, potentially in a stressed market environment and for a depressed price driven by the maturity mismatches between the programme's assets and liabilities. Compared with last year's analysis, these mismatches further increased. The covered bond's maturities are heavily concentrated within the next years with about 77% of the current outstanding volume maturing until 2017. RATING SENSITVITIES In terms of sensitivity of the covered bonds' rating, the 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurred: (i) UBS's IDR was downgraded by one or more notches to 'A-' or below; or (ii) the D-Cap fell by one or more categories to 2 (high risk) or lower; or (iii) the AP that Fitch considers in its analysis increased above Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven level of 87.0%. The D-Cap of 3 is driven by the moderate high risk assessment of the liquidity gap and systemic risk and the systemic alternative management components. The assessment for liquidity gaps and systemic risk is driven by the nine-month pre-maturity test while the assessment for systemic alternative management reflects the absence of a third-party loan servicing market and the assumed ability of the guarantor to take over the cover pool and repay the covered bonds in time. The cover-pool specific alternative management and privileged derivative components of the D-Cap have been assigned an assessment of moderate risk, while asset segregation is of low risk. As of 31 March 2013, the cover pool consisted of 81,338 CHF-denominated residential mortgage loan contracts secured on Swiss properties, with an aggregate outstanding balance of CHF20.4bn and a weighted-average (WA) current loan-to-value of 55%. The cover pool's WA asset maturity is approximately 3.5 years. The delivered cash flows do not adequately address the risk of extension of the relatively short-term bullet loans beyond the legal maturity in a stressed economic environment. Fitch has therefore formed assumptions about the maturity profile of the cover pool's assets under a 'AAA' stress scenario to better reflect potential mismatches between the cover pool and the covered bond issuances in a wind-down scenario arising from possible extensions of the loans. For the extended asset cash flow profile, Fitch has calculated a WA remaining life of approximately 11 years. In a 'AAA' scenario, Fitch has calculated a WA frequency of foreclosure for the cover assets of 25.0% and a WA recovery rate of 86.2% resulting in a WA credit loss of 3.5%. The cover pool is geographically distributed across Switzerland, with the largest concentrations in Lake Geneva (31%) and Zurich (15%). Compared with the last analysis, the pool composition has only slightly changed with respect to borrower region, property type, property use and type of interest. The covered bonds are denominated in foreign currencies (70% in EUR, 29% in USD and 1% in NOK) having fixed and floating rates with the latest USD denominated issues as of 26 March and 8 April having soft bullet maturities with an extension period of 12 months. The guarantor hedges interest rate and foreign exchange risks between the cover assets and the covered bonds by entering into a series of swaps. 