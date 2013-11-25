(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: UBS US Large Cap Select Growth SICAV here NEW YORK/LONDON, November 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed UBS US Large Cap Select Growth SICAV's Fund Quality Rating at 'Strong' and resolved the 'Under Review' status. The fund is managed by UBS Global Asset Management (UBS GAM). The rating action reflects the fund's new and strengthened investment team in 2013 following significant staff turnover, and its consistent performance since. The rating action also reflects the stability of the fund's investment process despite staff turnover and a revamped compensation policy with improved alignment of staff interests with the fund's performance and asset flows. KEY RATING DRIVERS The investment team suffered significant turnover since late 2012, with the departure of a lead portfolio manager (PM) Lawrence Kemp representing a loss of senior talent. In early 2013, two analysts also departed. Since then, UBS has rebuilt the team by promoting Peter Bye to a PM role in 2012, and hiring Daniel Neuger as the co-PM. Two analysts have also been hired. The co-PMs have also instituted a flatter management structure for greater involvement of analysts in the investment process. The investment process has remained stable with the reorganised team. UBS has also revamped the team's management policy for better staff retention. The policy increases and better aligns analysts' compensation with the fund's flows and performance. Assets under management of the fund stabilised at USD2.2bn in October 2013, after having fallen from their high of USD4bn in April 2012 following significant outflows. The fund has maintained its Lipper consistent return scores of '4' and '5' (5 being the best), respectively, on a historical three- and five-year basis. The fund has earned 25.3% return versus the Russell 1000 Growth index in the year to date, in line with the 25.9% return of the peer group median (funds which also track the Russell 1000 Growth index). Standard deviation of return was 12.5%, close to the 12.3% peer group median. The fund's month-to-month performance and standard deviation vacillated during 2013 between the 1st and 4th quartile rankings but has remained close to peers on average. Launched in October 2004, the UBS US Large Cap Select Growth SICAV seeks to outperform the Russell 1000 Growth index by 300bps per annum over a full market cycle. The fund had USD2.2bn in assets as of 31 October 2013. UBS GAM is a division of UBS AG (A/Stable/F1) by, a large publicly traded financial institution. UBS GAM managed USD621bn in assets under management as of 31 May 2013, of which USD193bn constituted equity strategies and USD12bn constituted the Large-Cap Equity Growth strategy to which the fund belongs. RATING SENSITIVITIES Fund quality ratings may be sensitive to material changes in the investment or operational processes or market risk profiles of the fund. A material adverse deviation from Fitch's guidelines for any key rating driver could cause a downgrade of the rating. For example, notable structural deterioration in the fund's performance or further departure of key investment professionals may cause a downgrade. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings combine Fitch's experience in qualitative fund analysis with rankings and performance data from Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings offer an independent, forward-looking assessment of a fund's key performance and risk attributes and consistency of longer-term returns, relative to peer group or benchmarks. 