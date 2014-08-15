(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, August 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Uganda's
Long-term foreign
and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'B' with
Positive Outlooks.
Fitch has also affirmed Uganda's Short-term IDR at 'B' and
Country Ceiling at
'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects the following factors:
Uganda has outpaced 'B' category median growth of 4.2% over the
past five years,
with the economy expanding on average 5.5%, supported by sound
macroeconomic
policies. Weak credit growth, construction delays at the two
large hydropower
dams (HPP) during 2013 as well as the escalating conflict in
South Sudan pushed
growth below expectations to 4.7% in FY14. Fitch expects
accelerated
infrastructure investment and renewed foreign investment into
the oil sector to
lift growth back above 6% in FY15. Despite impressive growth,
per capita income
remains low - less than one-third of the 'B' median - due in
part to high
population growth of 3.2%.
The fiscal impact of the construction of the 600MW Karuma and
Isimba HPPs, which
was expected to fall in FY14 has been moved into FY15, due to
delays signing the
financing contract. Low levels of infrastructure investment, in
comparison with
peers and weak implementation capacity have been highlighted
among the factors
limiting Uganda's long-term growth potential. Therefore, despite
the adverse
impact on the budget, the decision to move ahead with the HPPs,
at an estimated
cost of USD2.3bn is positive for Uganda's growth prospects.
The budget for FY2014/15, announced in July 2014, saw the
projected deficit for
FY15 rise to 7.2% of GDP from 5% in FY14, due to the inclusion
of the HPPs and
the recapitalisation of the Bank of Uganda. Stripping out the
impact of the loan
(net lending) to fund the project, the projected deficit for
FY15 is 3.7% of
GDP, down from an equivalent 4.8% of GDP in FY14. Efforts to
boost revenue
collection remain a challenge. Revenue underperformance
contributed towards
increased domestic government borrowing, which has contributed
towards crowding
out the private sector.
Government debt has risen steadily, increasing to 35.3% of GDP
in FY14 from
24.4% in FY10, due to rising domestic and external borrowing.
The majority (86%)
of Uganda's debt is on concessional terms. The construction of
the HPPs is
expected to add an additional USD2.3bn to the external debt
stock, pushing debt
in excess of 40% of GDP by FY17, still below the 'B' median.
The current account deficit is forecast to increase to 11% of
GDP in FY15 from
9.7% of GDP in FY14 driven by a sharp increase in capital
imports for the
building of the two large HPPs. The import-intensive phase of
these projects is
expected to last for two years, with about 75% of the USD2.3bn
value of the
project being imported. The commercial development of Uganda's
oil sector, which
after long delays is expected to begin in the latter half of
2014, is also
expected to add to the import bill.
The rating remains constrained by weak governance and business
environment,
which are both below the 'B' median. Uganda's relationship with
donors has been
challenging over the past three years due to on-going concerns
about high-level
corruption and uncertainty around the implementation of the
anti-homosexuality
bill.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that could lead to an upgrade are:
- A continued recovery in economic growth supported by ongoing
investment in
power and transport infrastructure and a continued track record
of prudent
economic policy.
- Effective implementation of the measures to raise tax revenue
to GDP in line
with government targets, combined with further reforms to
improve the tax take.
The current rating Outlook is Positive. Consequently, Fitch's
sensitivity
analysis does not currently anticipate developments with a
material likelihood
of leading to a downgrade. However, any sustained deterioration
in fiscal
discipline, macroeconomic stability and/or political stability
would be negative
for the rating, as would an extended slowdown in growth given
the fast
population growth.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that growth will recover to 6% by 2015 supported
by rising
infrastructure investment and the development of the oil sector.
Oil production
will start outside of the forecast horizon. No drought is
assumed.
Fitch assumes that the pace of structural reform will continue,
in addition to
the authorities' commitment to prudent economic policies.
Fitch assumes political stability is maintained.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Carmen Altenkirch
Director
+44 20 3530 1511
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Douglas Renwick
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1045
Committee Chairperson
Tony Stringer
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1219
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Criteria' dated 12 August
2014 and
'Country Ceilings' dated 09 August 2013, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Country Ceilings
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.