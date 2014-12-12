(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, December 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the UK's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AA+'. The Outlooks are Stable. The issue ratings on the UK's senior unsecured foreign and local currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'AA+'. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'AAA' and the Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F1+'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The UK benefits from a stable, broad-based economic recovery. Strong quarterly GDP growth, on average 0.8% qoq since 2Q13, has continued since the last rating review in June 2014 and has been the least volatile among major advanced economies. Household consumption has been the key driver of GDP growth in the first three quarters of 2014, while investment growth has also been strong. The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) in its December 2014 report estimates the FY14 budget deficit, public sector net borrowing (PSNB), to have declined to 5% of GDP from 5.6% in FY13 and 10.2% in FY09. According to the OBR's calculations, the decline of the deficit in FY14 is purely cyclical. This is consistent with Fitch's view that the previously wide gap between headline and structural budget position is gradually closing. The general government budget deficit using the internationally comparable EU Treaty definition is 5.3% of GDP for FY14, and remains large compared with rating peers and the 'AA' median of a 1.5% surplus. This implies substantial further consolidation over the next several years. The 2014 Autumn Statement, the last major economic policy announcement before the 2015 general election, contained limited revenue and expenditure measures. The net effect is less than 0.1% of GDP. The Statement was in line with the government's multi-year consolidation programme. However, the current fiscal framework, built on the dual targets of debt at fixed horizon (FY16), which is very likely to be missed, and a five-year rolling current deficit target gives limited forward guidance six months before the general elections. Debt remains among the highest of 'AA' and 'AAA' rated sovereigns. Fitch expects gross general government debt (GGGD), using the EU Treaty definition based on the new ESA2010 methodology, to peak at 89% of GDP in 2015-16 and to start falling in 2017, when the primary balance turns positive. The UK labour market is characterised by the unusual combination of strong employment growth and subdued wage dynamics. Unemployment declined to 6% in July-September, 0.8pp lower than at the beginning of 2014, while real wages declined further. Inflation has fallen substantially over the past six months, mainly due to lower energy prices and was 1.3% in October after 1.8% in 1H14. Despite the recovery, productivity growth is puzzlingly weak compared with other major advance economies and historical norms. The UK's ratings are underpinned by its high-income, diversified and flexible economy as well as by a high degree of political and social stability. Strong civil and policy institutions and a high degree of transparency enhance the predictability of the business and economic policy environment that compares favourably with peers in the 'AA' category. The credible monetary policy framework and sterling's international reserve currency status afford the UK a high degree of financial and economic policy flexibility. The UK's current account deficit widened to 4.2% of GDP in 2013 from 1.7% in 2011, compared with a surplus for the 'AA' median, mainly reflecting deterioration in net investment income. Fitch forecast the current account deficit to remain around 4% of GDP until 2016. The long average maturity of public debt (15 years, the longest of any high-grade sovereign) almost exclusively denominated in local currency and low interest service burden implies a higher level of debt tolerance than many high-grade peers. The substantial improvement in the UK banking sector's capital and liquidity position has further reduced contingent liabilities arising from the sector and more recently the financial sector is increasingly able to support the economic recovery by better transmitting the loose monetary conditions to borrowers. RATING SENSITIVITIES The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and downside risks to the rating are currently balanced: The main factors that could lead to negative rating action, individually or collectively, are: - Failure to place the GGGD to GDP ratio on a downward path over the medium term or greater uncertainty over the implementation of budget consolidation efforts. - Adverse macroeconomic or financial shocks that significantly slow the economic recovery, adversely affecting the public finances or the financial sector. The main factors that could lead to positive rating action, individually or collectively, are: - Sustained lower budget deficits, leading to a track record of decline in the GGGD to GDP ratio from its peak. - Increase in medium-term growth prospects. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch expects continued robust economic growth to support fiscal consolidation. GDP is forecast to grow by 3% in 2014 as the recovery is becoming more broad based and a slowdown to 2.6% in 2015 and 2.3% in 2016. Fitch maintains its view that the medium-term growth potential is in the range of 2%-2.25%, although it depends crucially on the highly uncertain future path of productivity. Fitch expects employment growth to slow until 2016 and to be more aligned with historical examples of improving productivity during the recovery. The strong institutional framework for control of public expenditure and effective tax administration alongside the broad-based political and public commitment to deficit reduction underpins Fitch's assumption that fiscal consolidation will continue beyond the term of the current parliament. However, there is uncertainty regarding the shape and detailed policies of the new government taking office in spring 2015. Fitch assumes that Bank of England will be able to tighten monetary conditions gradually without excessive market volatility and macro-prudential risks as the recovery progresses but inflation pressure remains subdued. The task of normalising monetary conditions after keeping the policy interest rate unchanged at the zero lower bound for more than five years, while holding GBP375bn government bonds (22% of GDP) on its balance sheet is historically unprecedented. Contact: Primary Analyst Gergely Kiss Director +44 20 3530 1425 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Douglas Renwick Senior Director +44 20 3530 1045 Committee Chairperson Ed Parker Managing Director +44 20 3530 1176 Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com; Rebecca O'Neill, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1697, Email: Rebecca.ONeill@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Criteria' dated 12 August 2014 and 'Country Ceilings' dated 28 August 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Sovereign Rating Criteria here Country Ceilings here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.