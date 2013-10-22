(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, October 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of Coventry Building Society (Coventry) at 'A'; Yorkshire Building Society (Yorkshire) at 'BBB+'; Leeds Building Society (Leeds) at 'A-'; Principality Building Society (Principality) at 'BBB+'; Skipton Building Society (Skipton) at 'BBB-' and Newcastle Building Society (Newcastle) at 'BB+'. The Outlooks are all Stable. The Support Ratings (SR) and Support Rating Floors (SRF) of all these building societies have been affirmed at '5' and 'No Floor', respectively. A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this comment. The six building societies are all mutual mortgage lenders in the UK, whose lending is heavily focussed on residential mortgage loans and whose funding is mostly obtained from customers in the form of saving deposits. They are small market players, however, with a combined market share of the UK mortgage market of around 8% at end-2012. Despite their small size and monoline nature, they are all benefiting from gradual improvement in the UK operating environment and recovery in the housing market. Mortgage lending growth has been gathering pace, and loan performance has been strong with low levels of arrears, helped by low, by historical standards, household debt. A rise in housing prices has been observed across various geographic regions, not just in London and the South East. Loan growth has been accompanied by a marked reduction in customer funding costs over the past year, driven by the secondary effects of the government's funding for lending scheme (FLS). These reductions in wholesale and retail funding costs have not been fully passed on to mortgage pricing and net interest margins have seen improvement across the sector. Nonetheless, the improvement in performance has been from a low base, as all the societies' revenues have been squeezed by low base rates and the lack of business/product diversification. Overall profitability remains just moderate. While the mutual nature of these societies, who are owned by their depositors and borrowers (their "members"), means that their focus is not on profit maximisation, internal capital generation is an important rating driver given the lack of an alternative capital instrument available to them for raising loss-absorbing capital at times of stress. Fitch views exposure to commercial real estate (CRE) as a major rating differentiator among societies given the outlook and performance of this sector has remained weak. Some of the societies have avoided expanding into this area prior to the crisis and have thus not borne the losses and impairments written against loans in this sector. Other ratings differentiators include loan concentrations, exposure to specialist residential loans (sub-prime, adverse, self-certified, second charge) as well as large exposures to long-term, low yielding (but low risk) housing association loans. Another important rating consideration is exposure to higher loan-to-values (LTVs) and loans in negative equity as these tend to indicate a higher risk appetite. Liquidity at all these building societies had been built up following the crisis and reached strong levels at end-2012; however, buffers are expected to reduce over the next 12-18 months, as lending expands, regulatory restraints are lifted and some liquidity moves off-balance sheet as a result of accessing the FLS. Fitch does not expect loan to deposit ratios for the societies to rise significantly above 100% in the medium-term as FLS funding is not expected to replace retail funds, but rather, other wholesale funding sources. Capital ratios are sound and improving. Most of the societies continue to report under the standardised method for credit risk and thus allocate ample capital against residential mortgage loans. Leverage at these societies is therefore also generally low. The impact of high leverage on ratings is considered in conjunction with loan and other asset concentrations. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The SRs and SRFs of all the building societies included in this commentary have been affirmed at '5' and 'No Floor', indicating that Fitch believes that while support may be provided to each individual building society, in case of need, we do not rely on this support for our rating. All the Long-term IDRs of these societies are therefore driven by their standalone performance as indicated by their VR. COVENTRY BUILDING SOCIETY KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs AND VR Coventry's ratings reflect the low risk of its assets (in terms of high fragmentation, solid performance, low average loan-to-value ratios and insignificant commercial loan book) which consist mostly of prime owner-occupied residential mortgages with the remainder mostly buy-to-let with low LTVs. Profitability has remained stable and is set to improve, as the pressure of low base rates has been counterbalanced by strong growth in new mortgage lending and the lower funding costs associated with the secondary consequences of the FLS. The society's coverage of impaired loans is low, relative to its peers and to historical averages. This coverage level reflects the low LTV of the impaired assets but exposes the society to potential additional reserve requirements should property prices fall further. Nonetheless, Fitch views Coventry's control of its risk to be robust and well implemented. The society's leverage (estimated by Fitch as the ratio between tangible equity/tangible assets) is high: its regulatory capital ratios are boosted by the low weightings assigned to its residential mortgages under its Basel II internal ratings-based approach. However, Fitch expects that leverage will reduce over the medium-term, in line with any regulatory requirements to be introduced. This will likely be achieved through higher profitability and, possibly, a moderation of its loan volume growth. Coventry has sufficient strategic flexibility to reduce leverage faster if required. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs AND VR Given Coventry's high ratings, an upgrade is not envisaged in the short-to medium-term. Conversely, ratings could be downgraded if its operational flexibility is constrained further by a lack of available capital to fund its growth, if asset quality materially worsens and if leverage does not fall to meet regulatory standards. LEEDS BUILDING SOCIETY KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs AND VR Leeds' ratings take into consideration its sound profitability and capital generation, which it has been able to achieve by maintaining low costs and its net interest margin at above average levels, but also its weaker asset quality metrics than those of peers. While its residential loan book is generally performing well, the level of restructured loans is high (5.7% of the loan book at end-2012) and loans in negative equity continue to account for a high proportion of the book at end-H113 (13.2% of loans with an LTV of over 90% at end-H113). The society's exposure to commercial real estate continues to act as a significant drag on profitability. Although the book is in wind-down, Fitch expects loan impairment charges against this portfolio to continue to account for a high proportion of the total given the backdrop of a limited recovery expected in the sector. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs AND VR Leeds' ratings are sensitive to a continued deterioration in its asset quality, whether in the form of increased negative equity, higher restructured or loans in arrears, or increased impairments. Should the proportion of restructured but not impaired loans which are past due increase materially, the ratings may be downgraded. YORKSHIRE BUILDING SOCIETY KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs AND VR Yorkshire's ratings reflect a low-risk business model, whose performance and asset quality have recovered well from the crisis. Its franchise was expanded significantly following its recent acquisitions of Egg loans/savings, Chelsea Building Society and Norwich & Peterborough Building Society. However, operational plans to unify systems open it to more material operational risk than some peers. Furthermore improvements in performance following the FLS will be somewhat offset by higher operational and compliance costs. Yorkshire is more exposed than some of its higher-rated peers to higher LTVs (mortgages with a LTV of over 90% accounted for 16% of the book at end-2012). The society's impaired loans ratio and arrears improved in 2012 and stabilised in H113. The society is not significantly exposed to CRE loans. Yorkshire's capitalisation is robust and its core Tier 1 was boosted further following a buyback of supplementary capital over 2012. Like other societies, Yorkshire is limited in its ability to externally increase its capital base and must rely on retained earnings. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs AND VR Yorkshire's ratings could be upgraded following a continued improvement in asset quality and profitability. Evidence of well-managed and non-aggressive reduction of liquidity would also be positive for its ratings. Conversely, its ratings would be negatively affected by a continued increase in the negative equity of its loan book or if the losses on its mortgage book widen faster than expected, particularly taking into consideration the high proportion of past due but not impaired loans reported in H113 (4.9% of gross loans). PRINCIPALITY BUILDING SOCIETY KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs AND VR The ratings of Principality, Wales' biggest building society, are underpinned by the generally low risk profile of its prime residential loan book (57% of total gross loans at end-H113). The ratings also reflect its resilient but moderate profitability, which is highly dependent on the higher-yielding second-charge book, which accounted for 79% of pre-tax profit in H113. Its ratings are negatively affected by the higher risk inherent in its commercial and second-charge lending books. Although Principality does not plan to exit from these sectors, it will continue to reduce the concentration inherent in the commercial book and to manage the risk incurred on its second-charge book with clearly defined on-balance sheet limits. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs AND VR Principality's ratings are sensitive to a weakening of its asset quality, either in the vulnerable commercial loan book or in the higher risk second-charge book, or from the currently well performing first-charge residential book. The ratings may also be downgraded should the society review its capitalisation plans as a result of the recently acquired internal ratings-based (IRB) status. Upside potential to the ratings is limited given the small size and limited diversification. SKIPTON BUILDING SOCIETY KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs AND VR Skipton's ratings reflect the improving performance of its core mortgage and savings business, and hence a reducing (albeit still high) reliance on its large estate agency subsidiary. A strong improvement in profits, seen in H113, has been the result of lower funding costs, improved management of mortgage interest rates, and stable market conditions. However, overall profitability remains low. The ratings also reflect the tail risk associated with its exposure to high-risk areas (self-certified, sub-prime or near prime sectors) through its subsidiaries Amber Homeloans Limited and North Yorkshire Mortgages Limited. While these books are in run-off and are expected to have seasoned, a high proportion is interest-only, which may not fully reflect performance. Skipton has limited exposure to CRE (4% of gross loans), and its loans to this sector have been performing well so far. Nonetheless, the sector remains vulnerable and the society may incur additional impairment charges on its portfolio. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs AND VR Skipton's ratings could be upgraded if the society's mortgage and savings business continues to improve and capitalisation grows in line with plans. On the other hand, the ratings would come under pressure from a worse-than-expected result at its specialist mortgage subsidiaries or if its equity stakes in the investment portfolio increase from current levels. NEWCASTLE BUILDING SOCIETY KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs AND VR Newcastle's ratings reflect the small size of its equity given the concentration present in its book, as a large commercial default may have a disproportionate effect on the society. At end-H113, the CRE loan book still accounted for 185% of Fitch Core Capital, despite having been reduced year on year. The concentration risk is exacerbated by its still weak internal capital generation, in turn largely caused by a higher-than-average exposure to a low-yielding Housing Association loan portfolio. Fitch views the recent increase in gross lending, following a number of years of contraction, as a positive which, together with the continued wind-down of its legacy loan book and cheaper funding costs in the market, should lead to a modest improvement in profitability. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs AND VR Newcastle's ratings could be upgraded if loan concentrations reduce and internal capital generation increases. The ratings, however, will be under pressure if increased profitability is generated by increasing its risk appetite. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND HYBRID RATINGS (ALL SOCIETIES) - RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES The ratings of all building societies' subordinated debt and hybrid securities are notched down from their issuers' respective VRs, reflecting a combination of Fitch's assessment of their incremental non-performance risk relative to their VRs (up to three notches) and assumptions around loss severity (one or two notches). All the UK societies' Permanent Interest Bearing Securities (PIBS) are rated four notches below their respective VRs, comprising two notches for their deep subordination and two notches for incremental non-performance. The ratings are broadly sensitive to the same considerations that might affect their VRs. Dated subordinated notes are rated one notch below their VRs, reflecting their subordination. Yorkshire's convertible debt is notched down twice from its VR as its conversion trigger is considered to be low (5% regulatory core Tier 1 capital) compared with the bank's current core Tier 1 ratio (13.7% at end-H113), Fitch therefore views the non-performance of the instrument to be 'minimal'. Coventry Building Society: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1' Viability Rating affirmed at 'a' Support Rating affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor' Senior long-term and short-term unsecured EMTN programme and notes affirmed at 'A'/'F1' Subordinated perpetual notes (PIBS): affirmed at 'BBB-' Leeds Building Society: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-' ; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2' Viability Rating : affirmed at 'a-' Support Rating affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor' Senior long-term and short-term unsecured EMTN programme and notes: affirmed at 'A-'/'F2' PIBS: affirmed at 'BB+' Subordinated dated debt: affirmed at 'BBB+' Yorkshire Building Society: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2' Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+' Support Rating affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor' Senior unsecured debt affirmed and programme rating affirmed at 'BBB+'/ 'F2' Subordinated dated debt affirmed at 'BBB' PIBS: affirmed at 'BB' Convertible notes affirmed at 'BBB-' Principality Building Society: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2' Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+' Support Rating affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor' Senior unsecured debt and programme rating affirmed at 'BBB+/F2' Subordinated dated debt: affirmed at 'BBB' PIBS: affirmed at 'BB' Skipton Building Society: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-' ; Outlook 'Stable' Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F3' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb-' Support Rating affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor' Subordinated dated debt: affirmed at 'BB+' PIBS: affirmed at 'B+' Newcastle Building Society: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+' Support Rating affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor' Senior long-term and short-term unsecured EMTN programme and notes affirmed at 'BB+'/'B' Subordinated Notes: affirmed at 'BB' 