LONDON, February 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Ukraine's
Long-term
foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'CCC', and
Long-term local
currency IDR at 'B-'. The Outlook on the local currency IDR is
Negative. The
issue ratings on Ukraine's senior unsecured foreign and local
currency bonds
have also been affirmed at 'CCC' and 'B-' respectively. The
Country Ceiling is
affirmed at 'CCC' and the Short-term foreign currency rating at
'C'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Political risk remains high and the transition of power has a
range of potential
outcomes, complicating any firm judgements. Ukraine's ability to
obtain external
financing will largely depend on how quickly it can form a
government that has
broad popular acceptance and set out a coherent economic policy
programme.
Leaders of the interim government have pledged to tackle the
economic crisis as
a priority and seek IMF and EU funding. However, politicians may
struggle to
regain confidence and meet policy conditions attached to IMF
lending, such as
rises in natural gas prices or fiscal tightening. As yet, there
are no details
on the size or timing of any crisis lending.
Viktor Yanukovych effectively abandoned the presidency on 21
February. Former
opposition MPs formed a new parliamentary majority together with
some of the MPs
belonging to the Party of the Regions, who disowned the former
president. The
parliamentary majority designated a new speaker, Oleksandyr
Turchynov, as
interim president, called presidential elections for 25 May, and
has formed a
new government headed by prime minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk. It
also replaced the
chairman of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) and reverted to
the 2004
constitution.
Relations with Russia, Ukraine's largest neighbour and trade
partner, have
cooled. Russia does not recognise the new government and has
suspended
disbursements of a USD15bn loan upon which Ukraine was relying
to refinance a
heavy sovereign debt repayment schedule. Ukraine is scheduled to
make sovereign
external debt repayments of USD6bn (including guarantees) in the
remainder of
2014. However, debt repayments are relatively light in
March-May, before a
USD1bn Eurobond matures in June.
Political uncertainty has contributed to a weakening in
confidence in the
Ukrainian hryvnia and exchange rate policy. The NBU's imposition
of partial
capital controls on 7 February stabilised the currency but this
has been
short-lived. In recent days, the exchange rate has depreciated
towards
UAH11:USD, with the NBU announcing a shift to a flexible
currency regime. The
NBU confirmed that reserves stood at USD15bn on 25 February,
down from USD17.8bn
at the end of January as a result of external debt repayments,
capital flight,
household demand for foreign exchange and official currency
intervention.
Currency depreciation will help external adjustment, but
exchange rate overshoot
risks financial instability, especially if external financing is
not secured in
a timely manner. Bank deposits fell 7% in February, with further
falls limited
by restrictions on transactions. Exchange rate depreciation will
hurt asset
quality on the one-third of loans in foreign currency and could
accelerate
deposit withdrawals.
Ukraine's 'CCC' foreign currency IDR also reflects the following
key rating
drivers:-
-A weak business environment and poor governance indicators,
even relative to
the 'B' median.
-GDP and inflation volatility are high, reflecting overheating
before the global
financial crisis and a deep recession in 2008-2009, followed by
a slowdown and
recession in 2012 and 2013, respectively.
-The financial system remains fragile, burdened by
non-performing loans (NPLs)
of 30%, and represents a contingent liability to the sovereign,
even after
solvency support since 2008 worth 10% of GDP.
-As a result of a weak monetary policy regime and fragile
confidence in the
hryvnia, dollarisation is high.
-Income per head is high (at purchasing power parity), and
private sector
estimates suggest that up to half of GDP is unrecorded. Human
development
indicators exceed 'B' median levels.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that individually, or collectively, could
trigger a downgrade:
-Intensification of political and economic stress so that
default on government
debt becomes probable.
-The main factors that individually, or collectively, could
trigger an upgrade:
-A return to political stability.
-Sovereign access to external financing, leading to reduced
pressure on
reserves.
-A return to sustainable growth and a moderation in fiscal and
external
imbalances.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
-Fitch assumes that the political scene remains uncertain but
that Ukraine's
territorial integrity is maintained.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Charles Seville
Director
+44 20 3530 1048
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Paul Rawkins
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1046
Committee Chairperson
Tony Stringer
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1219
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Hannah
Huntly, London,
Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Criteria' dated 13 August
2012 and
'Country Ceilings' dated 9 August 2013, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria andALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.