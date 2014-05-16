(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, May 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the City of
Kharkov's
Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'CCC'
and its
Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'C'. Fitch has also affirmed
the city's
Long-term local currency IDR at 'B-' and National Long-term
rating at 'A+(ukr)'.
The Outlook on the Long-term local currency IDR and National
Long-term rating is
Negative.
Kharkov's outstanding domestic bond of UAH99.5m has been
affirmed at 'B-' and
'A+(ukr)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The city's ratings are constrained by the ratings of Ukraine
(CCC/B-/Negative).
Political risk in Ukraine remains high and the transition of
power has a range
of potential outcomes. Fitch assesses the institutional
framework governing
Ukrainian regions as weak. It lacks clarity and sophistication,
hindering
long-term development and budget planning of the subnationals.
In Fitch view,
the political crisis in Ukraine has escalated over the past six
months, leading
to further deterioration of the Ukraine's institutional
framework.
Positively, for 2013 Kharkov continued to record stable
budgetary performance,
low debt and outstanding liquidity. However, the city is exposed
to refinancing
risks and the contingent liabilities of a large public sector,
which may put
pressure on the city's budget.
At end-2013, Kharkov's debt was low at 8.4% of current revenue
or UAH394m. The
city recorded strong debt coverage ratio (debt / current
balance) of under one
year and interest payments amounting to 1% of its operating
revenue. Fitch
expects the city's debt to remain low at around 5% of current
revenue as the
city does not have borrowing needs in the medium term.
Kharkov needs to pay back UAH99.5m of maturing bond and UAH185m
of bank loans in
2014, which is equivalent to 72% of total debt. Refinancing need
is mitigated by
the city's large cash balance, which stood at UAH1bn on 1 April
2014, 4x as much
as its maturing debt amount.
Fitch expects Kharkov to consolidate its stable budgetary
performance in
2014-2016 with the operating margin easing to around 10%, from a
strong 14.5%
average in 2012-2013. The agency also views budget deterioration
as likely
following the expected contraction of the national economy
(Ukraine's GRP to
decline by 5% in 2014) and amid continuing political risk.
The city's contingent liabilities are comparable to its direct
debt levels and
may put pressure on the budget, particularly as major PSEs are
loss-making and
depend on subsidies to sustain operations. The debt of the 10
largest public
sector entities (PSEs) amounted to UAH219.8m at end-2012. Fitch
assesses that
the top 10 PSEs' debt at end-2013 was on average close to
UAH250m in 2010-2012.
Nonetheless, the city's contingent liabilities are below 10% of
its current
revenue and currently do not represent a substantial risk to the
budget.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any downgrade of Ukraine would lead to a downgrade of the city's
IDRs. A
downgrade could also result from the city being unable to meet
its debt service
obligations due to a sharp liquidity shortage.
Positive rating actions are unlikely in the medium term, given
high political
risk, the deteriorating institutional framework and a shrinking
economy.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Elena Ozhegova
Associate Director
+7 495 956 99 87
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Konstantin Anglichanov
Director
+7 495 956 99 94
Committee Chairperson
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44299 134
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated 14
August 2012, and
'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
outside United
States', dated 23 April 2014, are available on
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria
here
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.