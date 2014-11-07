(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW/MILAN/LONDON, November 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Ukraine-based agricultural producer Mriya Agro Holding Public Limited's (Mriya) ratings, including its Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'RD' (Restricted Default) and subsequently withdrawn all ratings. A full list of ratings actions is available at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS Fitch has withdrawn the ratings as Mriya has chosen to stop participating in the rating process. Therefore, Fitch will no longer have sufficient information to maintain the ratings. Accordingly, the agency will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for Mriya. The rating actions are as follows: Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'RD', withdrawn Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'RD', withdrawn Foreign currency senior unsecured rating: affirmed at 'C'/Recovery Rating of 'RR4', withdrawn National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'RD(ukr)', withdrawn Contact: Principal Analyst Anna Zhdanova Analyst +7 495 956 9901 Supervisory Analyst Tatiana Bobrovskaya Associate Director +7 495 956 5569 Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Committee Chairperson Giulio Lombardi Senior Director + 39 02 8790 87214 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For regulatory purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named above is deemed to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst is deemed to be the secondary. Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology' dated 28 May 2014, 'Distressed Debt Exchange', dated 30 June 2014, and 'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers' dated 19 November 2013 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage here Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers here Distressed Debt Exchange here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.