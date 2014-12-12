(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW/LONDON, December 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed PJSC VTB Bank (Ukraine)'s (VTBU) Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'CCC'. At the same time, the agency has withdrawn the bank's ratings. A full list of rating actions is below. KEY RATING DRIVERS Fitch has withdrawn VTBU's ratings as the issuer has chosen to stop participating in the rating process. Fitch will no longer provide ratings coverage for VTBU. VTBU's IDRs factor in the likelihood of support the bank may receive from its majority shareholder, Russia's JSC Bank VTB, which holds a more than 99% stake in VTBU. Fitch's view of potential support considers the close operational links between parent and subsidiary, including the significant proportion of funding from VTB, and the track record of capital and liquidity support, including short-term funding provided in 1H14 and a capital contribution made in 4Q14. Ukraine's Country Ceiling of 'CCC' limits the extent to which support from the majority shareholder can be factored into the bank's foreign currency IDRs and reflects the heightened risk of capital and/or exchange controls being tightened, to the extent that these would materially constrain or impede the private sector's ability to repay foreign currency obligations. Limited capital controls introduced in February 2014 do not prevent external debt service. VTBU's 'B-' Long-term local currency IDR also takes into account country risks. The rating actions are as follows: Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'CCC' and withdrawn Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B-', Outlook Negative, and withdrawn Senior unsecured local currency debt: affirmed at 'B-'/ 'RR4' and 'AAA(ukr)', and withdrawn Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'C' and withdrawn Support Rating: affirmed at '5' and withdrawn National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(ukr)'; Outlook Stable, and withdrawn Viability Rating: withdrawn at 'ccc' Contact: Primary Analyst Alexander Danilov Senior Director +7 495 956 2408 Fitch Ratings Moscow Valovaya str., 26 Moscow Secondary Analyst Evgeny Konovalov Associate Director +7 495 956 9932 Committee Chairperson James Watson Managing Director +7 495 956 6657 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Ksenia Ivanova, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 99 01, Email: ksenia.ivanova@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 31 January 2014 and 'National Scale Rating Criteria', dated 30 October 2013 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here National Scale Ratings Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.