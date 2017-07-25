Fitch Affirms Ukreximbank and Oschabank at 'B-'/Stable; Upgrades VRs

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW/LONDON, July 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of JSC The State Export-Import Bank of Ukraine (Ukreximbank) and JSC State Savings Bank of Ukraine (Oschadbank) at 'B-' with Stable Outlooks. Fitch has also upgraded both banks' Viability Ratings (VRs) to 'b-'from 'ccc'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS VRs, IDRs, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT The upgrade of the banks' VRs means that their IDRs are now underpinned by their standalone strength. The VR upgrades reflect the banks' strengthened capitalisation and loss absorption capacity following capital injections in 1Q17, and reduced asset quality pressures in the more stable Ukrainian economy. The VRs are also supported by reasonable coverage of NPLs (loans more than 90 days overdue) by specific reserves, the banks' moderate risk appetites since Ukraine's downturn in 2014, manageable refinancing risks and solid liquidity cushions. The VRs remain constrained by the challenging operating conditions and still large stock of legacy impaired loans, including exposures not classified as NPLs, which pressure performance. Both banks' standalone credit profiles are strongly linked with that of the sovereign due to their large exposure to sovereign debt and, more generally, the public sector. At end-1Q17, direct sovereign exposure (claims on the government and the central bank) relative to Fitch Core Capital (FCC) stood at 7x at Ukreximbank (or 50% of assets) and 4x at Oschadbank (48%). Loans issued to state-owned corporates contributed a further 1.4x FCC and 1.2x FCC, respectively. Net loans accounted for a moderate 34% (Ukreximbank) and 29% (Oschadbank) of assets at end-1Q17. Individually impaired loans stood at 62%-63% of loans at both banks and were largely unchanged from end-2016. These included NPLs of 37% of loans with reasonable 91% coverage by specific reserves at Ukreximbank. These parameters were 43% and 82%, respectively, at Oschadbank. On top of NPLs, there were restructured loans equal to 43% of the portfolio at Ukreximbank and 38% at Oschadbank (including 13% due from state-owned Naftogaz, CCC), with around half of these exposures at Ukreximbank and the majority at Oschadbank being relatively high risk, in Fitch's view, and moderately provisioned. At the same time, regulatory estimates of expected losses on these exposures were factored into the banks' recent recapitalisations and are deducted from Tier 1 regulatory capital. We expect asset quality metrics to be quite stable in the near to medium term as the economy recovers moderately and the hryvnia is less volatile, although balance sheet clean-ups will be slow, in part constrained by legal aspects of the borrower bankruptcy processes. Post recapitalisation, Ukreximbank had a Tier 1 regulatory capital adequacy ratio (CAR) of 9.3% and total CAR of 15.3% at end-1Q17 (end-2016: 4.9% and 9.9%, respectively), which reflected a deduction of expected losses equivalent to 6% of gross loans. Oschadbank's regulatory Tier 1 and total CARs were 9.6% and 14.1% (end-2016: 7.4% and 10.7%, respectively), after deduction of expected losses of around 9% of gross loans. The available regulatory capital buffers allowed each of the banks to increase their loan impairment reserves by an additional 3% (to 48% of gross loans at Ukreximbank and to 46% at Oschadbank) before their total CARs would fall to the regulatory limit of 10%. Ukreximbank's annualised pre-impairment profit (net of revenues accrued but not paid in cash) was approximately 3% of average gross loans in 1Q17, offering it additional moderate loss absorption capacity. Oschadbank just broke even on a pre-impairment basis in 1Q17 and 2016 (adjusted for unpaid interest accruals). We understand that no further significant capital injections are expected in the near term. However, the residual risks on legacy impaired loans will keep performance under pressure. Future asset quality trends and a return to growth remain key for profitability improvements. Direct FX risks are now moderate as the banks' holdings of dollar-linked sovereign bonds (treated as Ukrainian hryvnia assets for open currency positions (OCP) purposes) offset their large reported short OCP. External debt is large, at 41% of end-1Q17 liabilities at Ukreximbank and 21% at Oschadbank (including Eurobonds of 27% and 17%, respectively), while external debt servicing requirements have moderated markedly for 2017-2018 following the exchange of the banks' Eurobonds in 2015. At end-5M17, FX liquidity (comprising cash and short-term interbank placements and foreign-currency denominated short-term government bonds) comprised USD2.1 billion at Ukreximbank and USD1.6 billion at Oschadbank. This is sufficient to comfortably meet moderate wholesale funding maturities in 2017-1H18, although the potential withdrawal by the government of material amount of FX deposits from Oschadbank could represent a significant call on the latter's FX liquidity. Wholesale funding maturities will become more significant from 2019 when the banks' restructured Eurobonds start to amortise: each of the banks has to repay USD1.1 billion in 2019-2021. The stability of the banks' highly dollarised deposit funding (end-1Q17: 73% at Ukreximbank and 48% at Oschadbank) and their ability to convert hryvnia liquidity (mainly supported by holdings of government debt) into FX will be important drivers of their FX liquidity. The presence of public sector corporates (end-1Q17: 48% of client funds at Ukreximbank and 21% at Oschadbank) in the banks' deposit bases make funding flows somewhat more predictable. SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS The affirmation of the Support Rating Floors (SRF) at 'B-' and Support Ratings at '5' reflects Fitch's view of the Ukrainian authorities' limited ability to provide support to the banks, in particular in foreign currency, in case of need, as indicated by the sovereign's 'B-' Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR. The propensity to provide support to these two banks remains high, in Fitch's view, particularly in local currency. This view takes into account the banks' 100%-state ownership, policy roles, high systemic importance, and the track record of capital support for the banks under different governments. The potential sales of minority stakes in the banks as the first stage of a privatisation process would be unlikely to result in changes to the SRFs. SUBORDINATED DEBT - UKREXIMBANK Ukreximbank's subordinated debt rating has been upgraded to 'CC' from 'C', due to the upgrade of the bank's VR. The two-notch differential between the bank's VR of 'b-' and the subordinated debt rating of 'CC' reflects one notch for incremental non-performance risk (resulting from the flexibility to defer coupons in certain circumstances, for example if the bank reports negative net income for a quarter) and one notch for potentially weaker recoveries due to the instrument's subordination. RATING SENSITIVITIES VRs, IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS The IDRs, National Ratings, senior debt ratings and the SRFs of Ukreximbank and Oschadbank are highly correlated with the sovereign's credit profile. The ratings could be downgraded and SRFs revised downwards in case of a sovereign downgrade. The banks' IDRs and debt ratings could also be downgraded in case of restrictions being imposed on their ability to service their obligations (not currently expected by Fitch). An upgrade of the sovereign could result in an upgrade of the banks' ratings if Fitch takes the view that the sovereign's ability to provide support to the banks in foreign currency has also materially improved. Upside for the banks' VRs is currently limited. The VRs could be downgraded if additional loan impairment recognition undermines capital positions without sufficient support being provided by the authorities, or if deposit outflows sharply erode the banks' liquidity, in particular in foreign currency. Further stabilisation of the sovereign's credit profile and the country's economic prospects would reduce risks to the ratings. SUBORDINATED DEBT - UKREXIMBANK The rating is sensitive to the same considerations that might affect the bank's VR and will move in tandem with it. The rating actions are as follows: Ukreximbank: Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs: affirmed at 'B-', Outlook Stable Senior unsecured debt of Biz Finance PLC: affirmed at 'B-'/ Recovery Rating 'RR4' Subordinated debt of Biz Finance PLC: upgraded to 'CC' from 'C, Recovery Rating affirmed at 'RR5' Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B-' Viability Rating: upgraded to 'b-' from 'ccc' National Long-Term rating: affirmed at 'AA(ukr)'; Outlook Stable Oschadbank: Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs: affirmed at 'B-', Outlook Stable Senior unsecured debt of SSB No.1 PLC: affirmed at 'B-'/ Recovery Rating 'RR4' Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B-' Viability Rating: upgraded to 'b-' from 'ccc' National Long-Term rating: affirmed at 'AA(ukr)'; Outlook Stable 