(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW, July 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Ukraine-based JSC The
State Export-Import Bank of Ukraine's (Ukreximbank) and JSC
State Savings Bank
of Ukraine's (Oschadbank) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR)
at 'B' and
revised their Outlooks to Negative from Stable. A full list of
rating actions is
at the end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SENIOR DEBT,
SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The rating actions follow the agency's revision of the Outlooks
on Ukraine's
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs to Negative from
Stable (see 'Fitch
Affirms Ukraine at 'B'; Revises Outlook to Negative' dated 28
June 2013 at
www.fitchratings.com). The revision of the Outlooks on the
Long-term IDRs of
Ukreximbank and Oschadbank reflect the increased likelihood of a
deterioration
in the government's ability to provide support in case of need,
as reflected in
the revision of the Outlooks on the sovereign Long-term IDRs.
Ukreximbank's and Oschadbank's Long-term IDRs are underpinned by
potential
support from the Ukrainian authorities, if needed. In assessing
the probability
of support, Fitch views as positive factors the banks'
100%-state ownership,
their policy roles, their high systemic importance, and the
track record of
capital support for the banks under different governments. At
the same time, the
ratings also take into consideration the moderate ability of the
Ukrainian
authorities to provide support, as indicated by the sovereign's
'B' Long-term
IDR.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SENIOR DEBT,
SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Any improvement or deterioration in Ukraine's sovereign risk
profile would
likely generate upward or downward pressure on Ukreximbank's and
Oschadbank's
ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - UKREXIMBANK'S VIABILITY RATING (VR)
The affirmation of Ukreximbank's 'b' VR reflects the bank's
sizeable capital
buffer and good pre-impairment profitability available to absorb
losses,
currently comfortable liquidity and solid corporate franchise.
At the same time,
the VR also considers the bank's significant loan impairment,
high loan
concentrations, the large share of FX lending and weak
profitability, driven by
loan impairment charges.
Loan growth has remained subdued, reflecting Ukreximbank's
modest risk appetite
in the difficult operating environment in Ukraine. Weaker
economic growth and
higher funding costs constrain business expansion and
profitability. Credit
risks are high in light of large borrower concentrations (the
major 25
exposures/total loans ratio at 55% at end-Q113 or 138% of
equity), sizeable
FX-lending (53% of net loans), although partly mitigated by the
FX revenues of
the exporting borrowers, and remaining exposure to the troubled
real estate
segment (38% of Fitch core capital).
Public-sector corporates accounted for 21% of the bank's
end-2012 loans. In
Q113, the bank also made sizable investments in sovereign debt,
mostly in USD,
as a result of which direct government exposure rose to 1.1x
equity, increasing
the correlation of Ukreximbank's standalone credit profile with
that of the
sovereign.
NPLs (loans past due by 90 days) were still high at 14% of the
loan book at
end-Q113, after write-offs equal to 7% of the portfolio in 2012.
NPLs were fully
covered by reserves. However, restructured exposures are also
large at 31% of
loans at end-Q113, and recoveries on these will depend to a
large degree on the
economic outlook and the performance of the UAH. Fitch estimates
that
Ukreximbank could increase its loan loss reserves to almost 51%
of loans (from
20% under local GAAP at end-Q113) before its regulatory capital
adequacy ratio
(of 30% at end-Q113) would have fallen to the regulatory minimum
of 10%.
Growth in client deposits since 2009 has underpinned
Ukreximbank's liquidity.
The cushion of highly liquid assets (both cash and Ukrainian
state bonds) is
large, in the absence of loan growth. Refinancing requirements
for external debt
are moderate in 2013-2014, but rise to a large 15% of end-Q113
liabilities in
2015.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - UKREXIMBANK'S VR
Ukreximbank's VR would likely be downgraded if the sovereign
ratings were
downgraded, in light of the significant correlation between the
bank's and the
sovereign's credit profiles. This correlation is significant, in
Fitch's view,
notwithstanding the sizable capital buffer, due to (i) the
bank's sizable
exposure to sovereign debt and the public sector more generally,
and some risk
that this exposure could grow in case of increased stress; (ii)
the high
sensitivity of the bank's asset quality and capital ratios to
the performance of
the economy and the UAH; and (iii) the likelihood that
refinancing challenges
relating to the bank's maturing external debt would increase in
case of a
sovereign default.
Stabilisation of the sovereign's credit profile and the
country's economic
prospects would reduce downward pressure on the VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - OSCHADBANK'S VR
The affirmation of Oschadbank's 'b-' VR reflects its large
deposit-taking
franchise, comfortable liquidity position and a sizeable capital
buffer. It also
considers currently reasonable pre-impairment performance,
although this could
become more volatile given the high concentration of revenues.
The VR also takes
into account the bank's highly concentrated loan book, including
large (albeit
reducing) exposure to NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine (CCC), corporate
governance
concerns related to a history of directed lending (albeit
supported by directed
funding and capital) and relatively high risk in some of the
bank's largest
non-Naftogaz exposures.
Oschadbank benefits from the state guarantee on the full amount
of its retail
deposits and a large regional network, which have helped it to
build a solid
deposit base. The liquidity buffer is currently comfortable and
near-term
refinancing risk is low, although the USD700m Eurobond maturing
in March 2016
represents a sizable 8% of end-Q113 liabilities.
Exposure to Naftogaz, restructured to mature in 2015, reduced
markedly to 33% of
gross loans at end-2012 (27% on a net basis) from a peak of 58%
at end-2009, but
is still very large. This means the bank's future performance
remains highly
susceptible to the standing of Naftogaz, which remains a weak
credit.
Non-Naftogaz lending is also concentrated with the next largest
24 loans
representing 81% of the non-Naftogaz corporate book at end-2012.
Lending in
foreign currency is moderate at around 22% of net loans at
end-Q113.
The bank's loan exposure to the state sector was a high 47% at
end-2012, albeit
down from a peak of 71% at end-2010. In addition, government
debt investments
grew sharply in Q113 and accounted for around 16% of assets at
end-Q113.
Loans more than 90 days overdue (NPLs) were a moderate (by
Ukrainian market
standards) 11% of non-Naftogaz gross loans at end-2012, and
fully covered by
reserves. However, in Fitch's view, at least one-third of
Oschadbank's largest
non-Naftogaz loans which are not currently in arrears are
relatively high risk,
representing long-term exposures with non-amortising principal.
Mitigating these
risks, Fitch estimates that Oschadbank could increase its loan
loss reserves to
almost 41% of loans (from 18% under local GAAP at end-Q113)
before its
regulatory capital adequacy ratio (of 32.8% at end-Q113) would
fall to the
regulatory minimum of 10%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - OSCHADBANK'S VIABILITY RATINGS
Oschadbank's VR could be downgraded if large loan losses caused
a sharp
deterioration in the bank's capital position. Upside potential
for the VR is
limited in the short to medium term given the large exposure to
Naftogaz,
weaknesses in the bank's non-Naftogaz exposures and poor
prospects for the
operating environment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - UKREXIMBANK'S
SUBORDINATED DEBT
Ukreximbank's subordinated debt rating reflects incremental
non-performance risk
resulting from the flexibility to defer coupons in certain
circumstances, for
example if the bank reports negative net income for a quarter.
The two-notch
differential between the bank's 'b' VR and the subordinated
debt rating of
'CCC' therefore reflects one notch for this incremental
non-performance risk and
one notch for potentially weaker recoveries due to the
instrument's
subordination.
The subordinated debt rating could be upgraded or downgraded if
the bank's VR
was upgraded or downgraded.
The rating actions are as follows:
Ukreximbank:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'; Outlook revised to Negative from
Stable
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'B'; Recovery Rating at 'RR4'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'CCC'; Recovery Rating at 'RR5'
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B'
VR: affirmed at 'b'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA-(ukr)'; Outlook
Stable
Oschadbank:
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'B';
Outlook revised to
Negative from Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'B'; Recovery Rating at 'RR4'
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B'
VR: affirmed at 'b-'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA-(ukr)'; Outlook
Stable
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Olga Ignatieva
Director
+7 495 956 6906
Fitch Ratings Moscow
Valovaya str., 26
Moscow
Secondary Analyst
Natalia Shakhina
Analyst
+44 203 530 1577
Committee Chairperson
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 2408
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
